Lovers of education, especially tertiary education, must have undoubtedly noticed the Midas touch of Governor Alex Otti in Abia State. As with other sectors in the state, education has received significant attention from the governor, portraying him as a man who sees education as the necessary foundation for development.

Nothing showcases this better than the rapid transformation seen at the Abia State Polytechnic. No one can deny that the Abia State Polytechnic has undergone noteworthy transformation. Like the finest of builders who construct buildings from bottom to top, so too has he been able to build success in education, with Abia State Polytechnic serving as the last piece.

As a man with a voracious appetite for education and self-improvement, Governor Otti’s leadership has no doubt inspired a new quest for educational improvement in the state. Whether a student, teacher, or school administrator, Governor Otti has given everyone a new reason for pursuit of educational excellence.

Abia State Polytechnic, which was a few years ago almost the opposite of a centre of academic excellence is today standing as an ivory tower of knowledge and an educational institution of excellence — all thanks to the vision of the governor widely regarded as a silent achiever.

Those who have being in the saddle at the Abia Poly leadership before the coming of Governor Alex Otti must be regarded as unlucky to have had to work with state leaders who had no interest or plan to advance education in the state.

Funds budgeted for the institution were not allowed to be used for the purpose they were meant. The cabal in government made sure that once the government approved and released a subvention to the institution, they went behind to intimidate the management of the institution to release half of the funds for white elephant projects that were never executed.

In 2022, Abia State Polytechnic lost its accreditation when Okezie Ikpeazu was the state governor, despite claims that the government injected N7.1 billion as subventions to the institution. The loss of accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education was due to the state government’s inability to pay staff salaries, leading to a strike by the staff. One can say without mincing words that the sole intention of the previous administrations was to run down the state and kill its institutions.

But, the Governor Alex Otti administration has paid the outstanding salary arrears of N16.5 billion to the Abia State Polytechnic staff on 13 September. This payment was part of the government’s efforts to clear the debt inherited from the previous administration. The staff of Abia State Polytechnic were overjoyed and celebrated the payment of the long-awaited salary arrears. To date, Governor Otti has ensured prompt payment of staff salaries.

Governor Otti also invested in infrastructure for the institution by approving funds for the completion of the school’s science block donated by TETFund, which could not be done by the previous administration. The building has about four floors, which were transformed into 36 classrooms, laboratories inclusive.

Today, Abia State Polytechnic has 19 laboratories, and all classrooms are equipped to world-class standards. Most of the classrooms have gas piping, electrical conduits, and all the rest. The offices were not left out in this transformation agenda of Governor Alex Otti. At least 22 offices were renovated to state-of-the-art standards.

A few weeks ago, the institution awarded a contract through TETFund to use the normal intervention fund for the construction of a 350-capacity lecture theatre – the first lecture theatre in Abia Polytechnic after 32 years.

Abia State Government awarded bursaries to Abia indigenes in law school worth N250,000 each. The total value of the award was put at about N62 million, based on the number of requests approved by the governor in March 2024. He also launched scholarship programs for students, including those studying abroad, such as the payment of $2,500 to scholars in India.

Governor Otti has attracted grants for foundational learning, ensuring that education in Abia State is well-funded and accessible to all.

In his quest to reverse years of neglect and underinvestment in education, Governor Otti allocated 20 percent of the 2024 budget to education. He implemented capacity training for teachers through the Education Reform Innovation Team (ERIT) programmes, ensuring they are equipped to provide quality education. The program aims to equip 2,000 carefully selected trainers with advanced pedagogical skills.

Through the unflinching support of Governor Otti for sports development, Abia State Polytechnic defeated the defending champions of the NIPOSSGA Games, Federal Polytechnic Offa, to clinch the title in 2023. The governor, through the rector, organized several football competitions for students.

While in a hurry to bring development to the state, Governor Otti has not lost sight of the need for transparency and accountability in the management of finances by ensuring that all transactions made to and by the Polytechnic are carried out in the right manner. All transactions are done according to due process.

Governor Otti’s background in economics and banking has shaped his perspective on financial management. As a former Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc, his experience must have informed his open reporting of financial transactions. His integrity and diligence in matters of accountability have made him a leader of notable repute.

Governor Otti’s efforts to revolutionise the academic landscape are truly commendable. His commitment to innovation and cultural preservation is evident in his actions. Before the appointment of Engr. Dr Christopher Kalu Okoro, the Abia State Polytechnic, did not have what is called an academic brief–a document that tells you about the institution and also projects what the institution should become in some years to come.

But as of today, with the support of Governor Alex Otti, the institution developed an academic brief.

Today, at Abia Polytechnic, artificial intelligence is now a compulsory course. This ensures that students are well-equipped to navigate the increasingly technology-driven world. The institution has also introduced nine new programs to provide students with a diverse range of academic options. Additionally, he reviewed conditions of service and engaged professionals to handle professional courses.

Most notably, Governor Otti was able to extend his influence outside the walls of the academic environment, going the extra length to stir up economic development and provide opportunities for the people of Abia State. He envisioned prosperity and growth in Abia State and has been working tirelessly to see this accomplished.

Since his inauguration, he has addressed the most topical of issues; from a comprehensive revival of the most vital sectors of the Abia economy to propelling interest in sustainable development. Through his commitment to transparency, accountability, and innovation, a level playing field has been created for all stakeholders.

This is meteoric advancement in its infancy stages, no doubt. Governor Otti is definitely set to take education in the state to a higher pedestal. His vision, tenacity, and selflessness have made way for a new wave of hope.

For education in Abia, there’s bright light at the end of the tunnel. Abia is watching. Abia is waiting. Abia will not forget the governor who inspired true hope in the youths.

Christopher Kalu Okoro is the rector, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba (formerly, Abia State Polytechnic, Aba), Abia State.

