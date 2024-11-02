In the name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Bestower of Mercy

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of all the worlds. May His blessings and benedictions be upon the Messenger, his household and companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that the elections are a legitimate means of selecting leaders and representatives of the nation, to oversee the government, and enact laws to serve the citizens and advance their interests. In this way, elections embody one of the mechanisms of the principle of consultation (Shurah) established by Islamic law.

The responsibility of a candidate before Allah is a significant one. They should feel the weight of this responsibility and understand its importance, which will help them fulfill their duties with honesty and sincerity for the benefit of the nation and the Ummah. Allah the Almighty says:

“Indeed, We offered the trust (Amanah) to the heavens, the earth, and the mountains, but they refused to bear it and were afraid of it. But man undertook it. Indeed, he was unjust and ignorant.” [Surah Al-Ahzab: 72]

Therefore, it is forbidden for a candidate to influence the voter’s decisions by offering spaghetti, clothes, food, money, bribes, or any other form of inducement, whether under the guise of gifts, assistance, charity, palliatives, or meals. Abdullah Ibn Amr reported that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Allah has cursed the one who pays the bribe and the one who accepts it.” [Abu Dawud]

Casting a vote is also a significant responsibility that should be carried out with integrity and sincerity. Voters should be aware that they will be held accountable for this trust before Allah. Allah the Most High says:

“Their testimony will be recorded, and they will be questioned.” [Surah Az-Zukhruf: 19]

To clear one’s responsibility before Allah, the nation, and the country in the best possible manner, a voter must adhere to two key principles:

1. To choose the fittest and best candidate for the job. This requires selecting a candidate who is strong in knowledge and expertise and trustworthy regarding the interests of the country and its people. Allah the Almighty says:

“Indeed, the best one you can hire is the strong and the trustworthy.” [Surah Al-Qasas: 28]

This is why the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) excused Abu Zarr (may Allah be pleased with him) when he asked for a position of authority, saying:

“O Abu Zarr, you are weak, and it is an entrusted duty. On the Day of Resurrection, it will be a source of disgrace and regret, except for those who take it on with its rights and fulfill their obligations in it.” [Muslim]

2. The voter should cast their vote freely and according to what their religion and conscience dictate, without being influenced by gifts, bribes, or biases. Voting is a form of testimony, and it should not be subject to sale, bargaining, or flattery. Any money received in exchange for one’s vote is unlawful (Haram) and will be held accountable for before Allah. Allah the Most High says:

“O you who have believed, do not consume one another’s wealth unjustly or send it [in bribery] to the rulers in order that [they might] consume a portion of the wealth of the people in sin, while you know [it is unlawful].” [Surah An-Nisa: 29]

Respected servants of Allah!Since voting in presidential, governorship, legislative, local governments elections is a trust, a Muslim should uphold it and perform it correctly. It is also a testimony for which one will be held accountable before Allah. Allah the Almighty says:

“Their testimony will be recorded, and they will be questioned.” [Surah Az-Zukhruf: 19]

Therefore, it is forbidden for a voter to accept any money or gifts, in exchange for their vote or testimony, from any candidate. This is to protect the trust and prevent unsuitable individuals from reaching positions of power. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“When trust is lost, then wait for the Hour.” They asked, “How will trust be lost, O Messenger of Allah?” He said: “When authority is given to those who do not deserve it, then wait for the Hour.” [Bukhari]

For Allah’s sake, how can a candidate who engages in such practices be trusted with the nation’s affairs and resources?

As for compelling people to swear an oath to vote for a specific candidate, this is not permissible in Islamic law, neither for the one swearing the oath nor for the one compelling them. Moreover, swearing oaths for this purpose is not sanctioned. Allah the Most High says:

“Do not make Allah’s name an excuse for your oaths to prevent you from being righteous, fearing Allah, and making peace among people. And Allah is Knowing and Wise.” [Surah Al-Baqarah: 224]

In addition, if someone swears an oath to vote for a person who does not have the required qualifications for the role, they should not adhere to that oath because it is both a mistake and a sin. Instead, they should make expiation for their oath and vote for the one who is more suitable for both their religion and their worldly affairs. Abu Hurairah reported that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever swears an oath and then sees something better, let him go with what is better and make expiation for his oath.” [Muslim]

And the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“The believer who mixes with people and is patient with their harm is greater in reward than the one who does not mix with them and is not patient with their harm.” [Ahmad]

Dear brothers and sisters! Isolation is not a feature of the believer. The one who mixes with others is therefore better than the one who isolates himself. We become the best Ummah when we deliver the message of Allah, of peace, fairness, justice, equality, mercy and harmony to all people. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) therefore encouraged us to busy ourselves in delivering goodness.

Allah the Almighty stated in the Qur’an:

“There has to be a group of people from among you who call towards the good, and bids the fair and forbids the unfair. And it is these who are successful.” [Surah Ali-Imran: 104]

We are witnessing many elections in Nigeria. We, as Muslims, have a responsibility to choose the right people with the right character and the right attitude towards humanity – those with dignity and a sense of justice.

Allah will ask us about this trust (Amanah). Allah will question us on what we did with our vote. Did you choose an evil candidate or the lesser of the evils, or the one who will bring benefit to the nation and the Ummah?

If you neglect to exercise your right to vote, you are wasting this opportunity and you will cause harm to the nation and the Ummah. Always vote sensibly. Yes, I know, there are different opinions, but it is your choice and Allah will ask you if you carried the responsibility you were given or if you were passive. We have been instructed to do our best to remove evil in our midst.

Abu Sa’id al-Khudri (may Allah be pleased with him) said:

“I heard the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) say:

“Whosoever of you sees an evil, let him change it with his hand; and if he is not able to do so, then [let him change it] with his tongue; and if he is not able to do so, then with his heart — and that is the weakest of faith.” [Muslim]

I ask Allah the Most High to enable us to always choose the right people to represent us. Ameen.

In conclusion, participating in elections and voting is permissible, and it should be accompanied by raising awareness among people about the importance of electing those who safeguard the interests of the citizens and the country, and who protect the nation’s resources.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Friday sermon (Jumu’ah Khutbah) was prepared for delivery today Friday, 29 Rabi’ul Thani, 1446 AH (November 01, 2024).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

