In a democracy, the legislature acts as a vital conduit between the government and the citizens, representing the interests of constituents and holding the executive accountable. The Kwara State Legislative Assembly, like all legislative bodies, is tasked with monitoring the execution of policies, approving the state budget, and ensuring transparency. However, a troubling reality persists in the inability of the Assembly to effectively communicate its constituency projects to the public, leaving many residents in the dark about local developments.

As a concerned citizen, one cannot help but ask: why is this communication breakdown occurring? Is it a failure of media personnel, or perhaps a lack of resources for public relations? Regardless of the underlying cause, the result is the same — a significant gap in transparency that denies the people of Kwara the information they deserve.

The Assembly’s track record on sharing updates about constituency projects, from inception to execution, has been minimal. Consequently, citizens are left guessing about what’s happening in their communities, often relying on hearsay or chance encounters to learn about available opportunities. This lack of clarity not only breeds public skepticism but also risks undermining the legitimacy of the legislative body itself.

It is crucial for the Kwara State Legislative Assembly to understand the importance of public relations in fostering trust and facilitating engagement with constituents. Effective communication is essential in bridging the gap between lawmakers and the people they are elected to serve.

To illustrate how improved communication can yield positive results, we can look to the example of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano State. His “Kwankwasiyya” movement serves as a model for successful transparency in governance. Kwankwaso made a concerted effort to engage with his constituents — visiting hospitals, inspecting ongoing road construction projects, and ensuring that public services met the needs of the people. His approach allowed even a ten-year-old child in Kano to articulate the various constituency projects underway. Such effective communication stems from his public relations team’s commitment to disseminate information widely, making it accessible to all.

The Kwara State Legislative Assembly would greatly benefit from adopting similar strategies:

1. Constituency Outreach: Regular interactions with constituents are essential for understanding their specific needs and concerns. It is not enough for lawmakers to act solely based on their perceptions of what the community requires; active listening is critical.

2. Transparency in Governance: The Assembly should commit to providing timely updates regarding development projects. Information about ongoing initiatives should not be reserved for post-completion announcements; constituents deserve to be informed throughout the process.

3. Effective PR Strategies: Utilising various media platforms to disseminate information about government achievements is vital. Relying on a single WhatsApp group to relay crucial information limits outreach. Instead, a multifaceted approach should be employed to ensure that all Kwarans are informed.

Implementing these measures would empower the Kwara State Legislative Assembly to bridge the communication gap between lawmakers and residents, fostering a more informed and engaged populace. In doing so, the Assembly can enhance transparency, accountability, and ultimately establish a stronger relationship with its constituents.

Harafat Eniola Mukadam writes from Ilorin Kwara State. Email: eniolaarafah@gmail.com

