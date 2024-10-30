It is okay if you do not want to vote for former President Donald Trump in the November 5, US presidential election. But please, do not compare Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler. It is not fair.

Here are the top ten ways Donald Trump differs from Adolf Hitler.

10. Though Trump’s grandfather came to America from Hitler’s Germany, Trump’s blood ceased to be a pure Aryan master race when his father married a Scottish woman who came to America to escape Scotland’s economic hardship in 1930. She met Trump’s father in New York, they fell in love and got married. Hitler would have frowned at such a racial poisoning.

9. Hitler was a poor student with no special talent who could not get into an ordinary art program in Austria. He had nobody to help smuggle him into a school and was mad about it all his life. Trump, on the other hand, was a brilliant student with Einstein’s IQ and Shakespeare’s word power, who got into college with no one’s help and excelled at the prestigious Wharton School.

8. Nazi Party elites were all in support of Adolf Hitler being the Chancellor of Germany because he was the only person they believed had the guts to make Germany Great Again (MGGA) by dealing with the German left that was destroying everything beautiful about Germany. The same is not true about US Republican Party elites. Most of them support Trump at night but suffer from Trump derangement syndrome when seen on TV.

8. Hitler could find generals willing to lead an army of disgruntled Germans to eliminate six million Jews. All that Trump is looking for are generals who will lead an army of disgruntled Americans to deport 20 million illegal immigrants for him. You cannot compare the two.

7. Hitler had little luck with women because he did not know how to grab them or where to find the G-spot. As such, he was satisfied with having just one woman inside his bunker to rub his back when the weather became cold. Trump, on the other hand, has proven beyond any reasonable doubt that he is a ladies’ man who knows when to move in and what to grab.

6. Hitler promoted ethnic and Christian nationalism, but Trump is just an amiable, Bible-carrying, church-going Christian who sees good people on both sides.

5. Though an Austrian citizen, Hitler volunteered to serve in the German army at the start of World War 1. But Trump, though an American citizen, feared fighting in the Vietnam War, got deferment five times, with a doctor diagnosing him with bone spurs in his heels to get a medical exemption.

4. On November 9, 1923, Hitler orchestrated his Beer Hall Putsch, after which authorities arrested him, tried him, and sentenced him to prison. On the other hand, Trump orchestrated his January 6, 2021, insurrection, leading to his indictment but without facing trial — a significant distinction. Following that, Hitler wrote his Mein Kampf in prison with the help of Nazi propagandist Rudolf Hess while Trump’s admirers wrote Project 2025 for him while he was busy going from one court to another in defense of dozens of indictments. Unlike Hitler, Trump wrote his mea culpa, The Art of a Deal, at Trump’s Tower, with the help of journalist Tony Schwartz.

3. When the Allied forces defeated Hitler’s Germany, he blamed the Germans for failing to utilize his genius. Meanwhile, Trump is a humble Guinness World Record-certified genius who takes responsibility for his failures and credits his subordinates for his gigantic successes.

2. When it became clear that Hitler had accomplished nothing but destroying Germany, his generals wanted to kill him, while Germans wondered how they allowed such a madman to lead them into the abyss. In his first term, Trump’s generals spent their time trying to stop him from violating the US Constitution. In his upcoming second term, Trump has vowed to avoid General Mad Dog, General Cute Cat, and other pet generals and find distinguished generals as brilliant as Hitler’s generals.

1. Hitler used his Nazi party to offer Germans a simple explanation of why they were facing economic hardship and cultural changes – he told them it was the fault of the Jews and communists within. Trump, using his MAGA Republicans, is offering Americans a simple explanation of why they are facing economic hardship and cultural changes – he is telling them it is the fault of immigrants and enemies within. However, unlike Hitler, Trump’s program to end the problem is nicer, kinder, and gentler.

For these reasons and many more, I appeal to you, please, do not compare Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler. It is not fair. To be quite frank, it is an insult to Hitler.

Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo teaches Post-Colonial African History, Afrodiasporan Literature, and African Folktales at the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He is also the host of Dr. Damages Show. His books include “This American Life Sef” and “Children of a Retired God,” among others. His upcoming book is called “Why I’m Disappointed in Jesus.”