…this…is not intended to censure or praise any party involved but serves as an appeal to our royal father, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, as well as to key political stakeholders in the state. We urge them to mediate and resolve the ongoing grievances amicably, fostering a sense of peace and unity within Kwara State.

The recent demolition of a multi-million naira Crystal shopping mall owned by esteemed political figure and former House of Representatives member Honourable Mashood Mustapha raises serious concerns about political enmity and hostility in Kwara State. This act can be characterised as a political vendetta, particularly given that the shopping complex existed long before the current administration, led by His Excellency Mallam AbdulRahman, took office in 2019.

The roots of this conflict can be traced to early this year when the Kwara State government announced plans to remodel the Kwara Hotel into a five-star establishment, comprising extensive re-electrification, interior decorations, and furnishings.

Initially, the contract for this project was awarded to the Crystal Group of Companies, owned by Honourable Mashood Mustapha, for amounts ranging from N3 billion to N5 billion. However, in a surprising turn of events, the contract was reassigned to Craneburg Construction Company for a staggering sum of N17 billion.

This abrupt change led the Crystal Group to accuse the government of bias, corruption, and mismanagement of public funds, exacerbating the existing political tensions between Mustapha and the AbdulRahman administration.

The shopping complex, known as Crystal Palace, is situated along Sulu Gambari Road in Ilorin. Mr Mustapha asserts that he obtained the necessary approvals from the government for constructing the shopping mall. He claims that the demolition was politically motivated, stemming from personal grievances. Conversely, the Kwara State Geographic Information Service contends that the land was designated for use as a car park, not for commercial development.

Public sentiment regarding the demolition is mixed; many residents have expressed dismay at the government’s actions. Speculation has arisen regarding Hon Mustapha’s allegiance to the APC, with rumours circulating that he may be planning to switch to the PDP. Critics of the administration suggest that this potential political shift prompted Governor AbdulRahman to take drastic measures against Mustapha’s property.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The government has justified the demolition by citing concerns about excessive human activities in the area, asserting that these practices contribute 70-75 per cent to natural phenomena like flooding. They argue that it is incumbent upon the government to intervene to protect the environment.

In conclusion, this article is not intended to censure or praise any party involved but serves as an appeal to our royal father, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, as well as to key political stakeholders in the state. We urge them to mediate and resolve the ongoing grievances amicably, fostering a sense of peace and unity within Kwara State.

Idris Abdulganiy Ishola writes from Ilorin Kwara State idrisabdulganiyishola@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

