While crises are often unpredictable, it is essential to establish a dedicated reputation management team that can swiftly address issues as they arise. Consistent monitoring of the brand is critical, and hiring experts in social media management can help track online reviews and comments while analysing competitors’ strategies. This proactive approach paves the way for progress and allows for the customisation of reputation plans.

In today’s technological and interconnected world, where data is low-cost and accessible through smartphones, people share and disseminate information across vast internet channels without barriers. This openness, if managed carefully, can earn brand trust, credibility, and new opportunities.

In an era where information equates to power, reputation management is not just important; it is essential. This process involves influencing stakeholder perceptions and public conversations about an organisation and its brands. Effective reputation management encompasses monitoring public sentiments, responding to threats, and proactively seizing opportunities to enhance a brand’s image.

Social media plays a crucial role in this effort, allowing brands to rapidly disseminate information and engage with a broad audience. In our fast-paced world, where news spreads quickly, social media can significantly simplify the reputation management process for many organisations.

Professionals must leverage advanced tools to monitor both online and offline conversations related to their organisations. This proactive monitoring enables them to identify potential issues early, understand public opinion, and address emerging challenges promptly. Regular assessments assist in implementing reputation repair strategies, ensuring that positive actions are effective and that negative trends are addressed before they escalate.

The book Impactful Public Relations in Customs Management by Kabir Abdulsalam and Maryam Umar Na’Allah emphasises “Managing Reputation” as one of twelve critical public relations tools. This principle is demonstrated by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Wale Adeniyi, whose innovative communication strategies underline the importance of reputation management.

Adeniyi’s approach was shaped by the numerous challenges facing Nigeria as a nation. His ability to engage effectively with global audiences has the potential to reshape Nigeria’s tarnished image and counter misconceptions, highlighting the importance of image branding.

When the components of reputation management are fully understood, planned effectively, and implemented strategically, they can position the country for greater value, enhanced competitiveness, and increased global recognition.

Adeniyi supports a zero-tolerance policy to combat corruption within the Nigerian Customs Service. Under his leadership, he has demonstrated a commitment to staff welfare through improved remuneration, upgraded accommodations, life insurance, and enhanced healthcare benefits, thereby fostering a balanced organisational reputation.

Criticism can be both positive and negative; it is vital to weigh both types effectively. Encourage positive feedback and respond gracefully to negative comments to maintain a balanced online presence.

Warren Buffett famously stated, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.” A reputation can be damaged by a single mistake or persistently negative behavior over time.

Organisations sometimes overlook detrimental behaviors exhibited by employees or leaders. Such issues can stem from a toxic culture that prioritises profits or “winning” over ethical practices, which is ultimately untenable.

While reputations can indeed be protected, it is crucial to acknowledge the potential pitfalls of reputation management. Professional agencies, such as PR Nigeria, can assist in safeguarding your brand’s image, ensuring that your journey toward a successful and thriving business remains focused and effective.

The world is ours to shape, and our actions will determine our trajectory. Prioritising a strong reputation is not just an advantage; it is a necessity.

Esther Mosunmola Ajibade writes through ajibadee3@gmail.com.

