In today’s competitive landscape, employee relations are widely acknowledged as fundamental components of any successful organisation, significantly shaping its daily operations and overall growth. Yet, despite their undeniable importance, some lingering doubts remain about the necessity and benefits of prioritising strong employee relations.

Many employers and stakeholders express concerns about the effectiveness of employee relations initiatives in organisational settings. Consequently, there exists a persistent curiosity regarding both the advantages and potential shortcomings of investing time and resources into nurturing these relationships.

As an enthusiastic reader, I recently explored a thought-provoking book titled Impactful Public Relations in Customs Management, authored by Kabir Abdulsalam and Maryam Umar of PRNigeria. One of its chapters illustrates a compelling scenario that occurred during the International Customs Day Celebration and Awards, featuring the relationship between the Comptroller of Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi and the Customs’ Spokesperson, Aliyu Maiwada.

In his capacity as the national public relations officer of the service, Maiwada had the opportunity to nominate individuals for prestigious awards during the celebration. To my surprise, he chose to omit his own name and that of his team from the list of nominees.

Recognising Maiwada’s exceptional contributions, his principal, Bashir Adeniyi insisted that he deserved recognition, despite Maiwada’s humble refusal.

Demonstrating remarkable humility and an unwavering commitment to his team, Maiwada ultimately declined personal accolades, recommending instead that the Public Relations Unit be collectively honoured. This selfless gesture embodies the essence of teamwork, effective leadership, and the profound impact of strong employee relations.

The interaction between Adeniyi and Maiwada stands as a powerful testament to the importance of employee relations, as well as effective communication, leadership, and teamwork within an organisation.

Reflecting on my own experiences, I recall 2021 when I was assigned to the African Newspaper of Nigeria, the publisher of the Tribune title, for my one-year compulsory Youth Service under the National Youth Service Corps scheme. Transitioning into the media world was both exhilarating and challenging.

I vividly remember my first encounter with Lasisi Olagunju, the Editor of the Saturday Tribune newspaper in Ibadan. His commanding presence in the office inspired respect and a desire to leave a positive impression. To my delight, I discovered that he was a dedicated mentor who deeply valued employee relations and prioritised the development of his team.

Lasisi not only entrusted me with significant assignments but also showed a genuine interest in the well-being of his staff. His encouragement during trying times — such as the naira scarcity crisis in 2023 — was invaluable. Remarkably, he recommended me for employment just three days after my service year concluded, creating a life-changing opportunity for me. His approachable demeanour meant he regularly checked on my progress, both professionally and personally.

What stood out most about Lasisi Olagunju was his inclusive leadership style and his commitment to prioritising the interests of his team members. He genuinely valued their opinions, actively sought their input in decision-making processes, and provided recognition and rewards that motivated us to excel in our roles.

In conclusion, the situation involving Adeniyi and Maiwada underscores the profound importance of nurturing employee relations. Similarly, my experience with Lasisi Olagunju reinforced the significance of sustaining positive relationships within the workplace. His leadership not only bolstered productivity but also cultivated a supportive and nurturing environment that aligned with the principles of effective public relations and employee management.

To foster sustainable employee relations, organisations must prioritise mentorship, offer training, create opportunities for career advancement, involve employees in decision-making processes, and acknowledge their contributions. Ultimately, ensuring strong employee relations is not just beneficial — it is essential for organisational success. When organisations invest in their people, it is a win-win for everyone involved.

Yusuf Abiola Abdulkadir a PRNigeria Fellow, writes from Ilorin. Abdulkadiryusufabiola@gmail.com

