Fight the good fight of faith.

For how long are you going to look for people to lay hands on you? For how long are you going to look for people to pray for you? Grow up.

The salvation of the soul is perfected:

“In weariness and painfulness, in watchings often, in hunger and thirst, in fastings often, in cold and nakedness.” (2 Corinthians 11:27).

Jesus paid the price. Even though he was God, nevertheless he paid the price.

“Though He was a Son, yet He learned obedience by the things which He suffered.” (Hebrews 5:8)

Heaven helps those who help themselves. That statement is in the spirit of the scripture:

“Therefore, my beloved, as you have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling; for it is God who works in you both to will and to do for His good pleasure.” (Philippians 2:12-13).

The salvation of the soul will not take place without an effort on our part. Health and life will not take place without our own exertion. Jesus said my father is always working. If God works, then you must work. A servant is not greater than his master. Work out what he worked in. Don’t despise the grace of God. God has given you the whole ability, do something useful with it.

“The children of Ephraim, being armed, and carrying bows, turned back in the day of battle.” (Psalm 78:9).

God armed them, they carried bows, and nevertheless they refused to fight for their own deliverance.

The pastor laid his hands on you, and the anointing fell. My brother, it is only sufficient enough unto the day. What will happen tomorrow? Lay your hand on yourself. Prophesy on your own head. Don’t wait for any pastor. The spirit of God is poured forth.

Jesus said to a paralytic:

“‘Rise, take up your bed and walk.’ And immediately the man was made well, took up his bed, and walked. And that day was the Sabbath.” (John 5:8-9).

So Daddy, why did you not simply leave it at rise up and walk?

No! Jesus included the injunction to take up the bed. There were three things that this man had to do. Even though the Lord had wrought a healing in him, the perfection of his healing was conditional upon his fulfilment of those three requirements. He had to rise, he had to take up his bed, and he had to walk. If he merely rose up and walked, his obedience would not be complete and his healing would not be perfected.

God is not a respecter of persons. (Acts 10:34). The so-called men of God are men of God because they paid the price. They consecrated themselves and were focussed on the Lord. There is no shortcut. There are no five easy steps to the anointing that breaks every yoke.

Martha thought she was the one putting in all the effort because she was in the kitchen cooking, while her younger sister was sitting in the living room listening to Jesus. Little did Martha know that it is more difficult to listen to Jesus than it is to cook in the kitchen.

“She had a sister called Mary, who also sat at Jesus’ feet and heard His word. But Martha was distracted with much serving, and she approached Him and said, “Lord, do You not care that my sister has left me to serve alone? Therefore tell her to help me.” And Jesus answered and said to her, “Martha, Martha, you are worried and troubled about many things. But one thing is needed, and Mary has chosen that good part, which will not be taken away from her.” (Luke 10:39-42).

“Then, six days before the Passover, Jesus came to Bethany, where Lazarus was who had been dead, whom He had raised from the dead. There they made Him a supper; and Martha served, but Lazarus was one of those who sat at the table with Him. Then Mary took a pound of very costly oil of spikenard, anointed the feet of Jesus, and wiped His feet with her hair. And the house was filled with the fragrance of the oil.” (John 12:1-3).

Observe that Mary was always inclined to pay the price, no matter how high. Martha, on the other hand, refused to learn, but was still specialising in serving.

Did you learn to speak in tongues? No, you simply believed. Yet listen, miracles are worked. They are worked through fastings, and watchings, and praying, and fighting the good fight.

“Then the disciples came to Jesus privately and said, “Why could we not cast him out?” So Jesus said to them, “Because of your unbelief; for assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you. However, this kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting.” (Matthew 17:19-21).

“And these signs will follow those who believe: In My name they will cast out demons; they will speak with new tongues.” (Mark 16:17).

Signs follow believers, but believers work out their beliefs.

“But someone will say, “You have faith, and I have works.” Show me your faith without your works, and I will show you my faith by my works.” (James 2:18).

You see then that a man is justified by works, and not by faith only. (Jam 2:24)

Therefore, Paul wrote to Timothy:

“I remind you to stir up the gift of God which is in you through the laying on of my hands.” (2 Timothy 1:6).

Who is going to stir it up? You are. God is not going to do it. You are going to have to do it yourself. Therefore be strong in the Lord and in the power of his might.

“This charge I commit to you, son Timothy, according to the prophecies previously made concerning you, that by them you may wage the good warfare. (1 Timothy 1:18).

“Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses.” (1 Timothy 6:12).

“Hold fast the pattern of sound words which you have heard from me, in faith and love which are in Christ Jesus. That good thing which was committed to you, keep by the Holy Spirit who dwells in us.” (2 Timothy 1:13-14).

Hold it fast so they don’t steal it. Keep it by the power of the Holy Spirit.

“Beloved, while I was very diligent to write to you concerning our common salvation, I found it necessary to write to you exhorting you to contend earnestly for the faith which was once for all delivered to the saints.” (Jude 1:3).

Faribisala@yahoo.com; www.femiaribisala.com

