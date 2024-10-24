…it is imperative that the government conducts a thorough assessment of the social impacts of these demolitions, ensuring that vulnerable groups are not disproportionately affected. Attention should also be given to preserving Kwara’s cultural heritage, as urban renewal efforts must not disregard the historical assets that contribute to the region’s unique identity.

Kwara State, one of the 36 states that constitute the Federal Republic of Nigeria, shares borders with the Republic of Benin to the west and the mighty Niger River to the north. The state capital, Ilorin, along with key towns such as Offa and Jebba, has become a focal point of government-led demolitions aimed at addressing illegal structures and fostering urban renewal under the Ilorin Master City Plan and Smart City Project.

Recent demolitions in prominent areas, including the Post Office, Challenge, Ahmadu Bello Way, Tanke, Zulu Gambari Road, State Library, Crystal Shopping Complex, and Mount Camel School Oloje, have sparked intense debate about the implications of these actions for the future of urban planning in Kwara.

Proponents of the demolitions argue that they are crucial for promoting public safety, restoring order, and upgrading infrastructure. However, many affected individuals and communities contend that the demolitions have caused unforeseen hardships and raise pressing questions about the process’s transparency and its long-lasting effects on the residents of Kwara.

A significant incident that has drawn both attention and controversy is the recent demolition order issued by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq against a complex owned by APC chieftain and former House of Representatives member, Honourable Moshood Mustapha. In May, a statement from the governor’s Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, indicated that while plans were underway to address encroachments along Ahmadu Bello Way, the focus was on ensuring compliance with building setbacks rather than an outright demolition of Mustapha’s property.

Ajakaye’s statement emphasised: “The KW-GIS (Kwara Geographic Information Service) is identifying areas that encroach on government-designated setbacks as rehabilitation work begins on Ahmadu Bello Way. While a portion of the fence and adjoining kiosks on the MM complex extend beyond the approved building footprint, the main building itself is not under threat of demolition.”

Yet, the demolition of the Crystal Shopping Complex has intensified criticism, with Mustapha alleging that the governor’s actions stemmed from political vendetta rather than a genuine commitment to urban planning. He claimed that his tenants were given just three hours’ notice to vacate their spaces, despite possessing valid documentation, and that the threats of demolition were rooted in a political disagreement with the governor.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

This situation has not only impacted Mustapha but has devastated local business owners who reported significant financial losses due to the swift and chaotic demolitions. Civil society groups, legal advocates, and community stakeholders have echoed their criticism, spotlighting the lack of clear resettlement plans for those displaced.

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Saraki has also voiced concerns, condemning the demolition of the Crystal Place as an act of injustice. He urged Kwarans and local leaders not to remain silent in the face of what he characterized as a growing threat to the peace that has historically defined Kwara State.

Critics also point out that some of the areas targeted for demolition hold historical and economic significance. Dr Abdulmumin Ajia, an associate professor of Business Administration at Lincoln University in Missouri, criticised the government’s actions as ill-advised and a sign of failed economic policies.

The Way Forward

The Kwara State Government’s commitment to urban planning is commendable, yet its success hinges on effectively balancing economic benefits with social justice for its citizens. To foster public trust, the government must engage transparently with stakeholders, clarifying the rationale behind the demolitions and outlining fair compensation and resettlement plans for those affected.

Furthermore, it is imperative that the government conducts a thorough assessment of the social impacts of these demolitions, ensuring that vulnerable groups are not disproportionately affected. Attention should also be given to preserving Kwara’s cultural heritage, as urban renewal efforts must not disregard the historical assets that contribute to the region’s unique identity.

In conclusion, while the aspirations for urban renewal in Kwara are laudable, they must be pursued with equity and justice at the forefront. Balancing development with compassion for the displaced is essential to ensure that Kwara State progresses without sacrificing its people’s rights and livelihoods.

Abdulraheem Olanrewaju Abdulraheem writes from Ilorin, Kwara State. Email: larryforwardblog@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

