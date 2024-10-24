The path to political success is paved with relationships, and few are as vital as those forged with the media. As we look toward the future, let us champion leaders who prioritise these connections, for they are the ones who will guide us to a brighter and more informed tomorrow.

In a world where information spreads faster than wildfire, the relationship between politicians and the media has never been more crucial. For many, political figures can often seem distant, rarely seen or heard beyond the confines of their offices. However, in today’s digital age, cultivating strong media relations can enhance a politician’s visibility, credibility, and public acceptance, creating a direct channel to the constituents they serve. This reality is exemplified by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Wale Adeniyi, whose actions and interactions with the media illustrate the power of effective communication.

Consider a bustling city, filled with people navigating the complexities of daily life, bombarded by news from a myriad of sources — social media, television, and traditional print. In such an environment, how does a politician ensure their voice is heard? The answer lies in building robust media relations. By fostering these connections, politicians can effectively disseminate their messages and shape public perception.

The book Impactful Public Relations in Customs Management by Kabir Abdulsalam and Maryam Umar Na’Allah emphasises the importance of “Building Media Relations” as one of twelve critical public relations strategies. This approach goes beyond merely seeking headlines; it centers on establishing trust, transparency, and engagement with the public.

Adeniyi embodies this philosophy through his proactive engagement with the media. His approach emphasises open dialogue, networking, and collaboration. In contrast to many politicians who often avoid journalists, Adeniyi actively seeks opportunities for engagement. His media strategy mirrors that of former President Barack Obama, who prioritised transparency and accessibility. Obama recognised that by cultivating relationships with journalists, he could ensure that his narrative was accurately conveyed and positively received.

Trust is the foundation of any relationship, and it is especially crucial in politics. Engaging with the media allows politicians to humanise themselves, share their stories, and connect with the public on a deeper level. Adeniyi, as a media expert, understands that “If you don’t situate the story, the media will spin it for you.” For example, during a recent press briefing, Adeniyi discussed the Customs’ reforms he has implemented, revealing not just the “what,” but also the “why” behind these initiatives. This level of transparency fosters trust, allowing the public to see the human side of governance.

In Nigeria, several politicians are beginning to grasp the value of strong media relations. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State frequently engages with the media to share insights into his policies and their impacts on citizens’ lives. His administration’s commitment to transparency has helped him build rapport with the public, enhancing his status as a trusted figure in governance.

Similarly, Senator Grace Bent of Adamawa State has effectively utilised media platforms to address issues affecting her constituents, turning journalists into allies in her mission for change. By sharing her journey and struggles through media engagements, she has crafted a narrative that resonates with the masses, strengthening the trust between her and the electorate.

What sets leaders like Adeniyi apart is their ability to create forums for meaningful dialogue. By organising media events, press conferences, and informal gatherings, he invites journalists to ask questions, share concerns, and engage in productive conversations. This approach not only informs the media but also empowers them to relay accurate information to the public.

For instance, Adeniyi recently hosted a media roundtable focused on customs challenges and reforms, inviting journalists from various outlets to participate. This initiative allowed journalists to ask questions directly and share their perspectives, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and collaboration. It positioned Adeniyi as a leader who values the media’s input and, by extension, the public’s voice.

In contrast, many politicians still operate under a veil of secrecy, viewing the media as adversaries rather than partners. This defensive stance often leads to misinformation, speculation, and distrust among the populace. When leaders like Adeniyi take the initiative to build relationships with the media, they not only enhance their reputations but also contribute to a more informed and engaged citizenry.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the demand for effective media relations will only increase. Politicians must recognise that, in an era of instantaneous information, building trust through transparency and open communication is essential. By following in the footsteps of leaders like Bashir Wale Adeniyi, they can cultivate an environment in which the media acts as a bridge to the public rather than a barrier.

In conclusion, the journey of building media relations is not without its challenges, but the rewards far outweigh the risks. Partnering with a reputable public relations agency like PRNigeria can be invaluable in this process. Politicians who embrace this strategy will not only enhance their visibility but also foster trust with the constituencies they serve. The path to political success is paved with relationships, and few are as vital as those forged with the media. As we look toward the future, let us champion leaders who prioritise these connections, for they are the ones who will guide us to a brighter and more informed tomorrow.

Basheer Luqman Olarewaju writes from Abuja and can be reached through basheerluqman123@gmail.com

