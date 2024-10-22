In Nigeria, where societal challenges such as economic instability, inadequate infrastructure and limited opportunities are prevalent, many people often attribute success to an elusive force known as “luck.” While this view is widely held, it overlooks the crucial role of persistence, hard work and self-improvement in achieving success. The concept of luck offers a convenient, albeit misguided explanation for why some people rise above their circumstances while others remain stagnant. And we can argue that believing in luck as a determining factor for success is a fallacy, as there are real-life examples that underline that success is more often the result of dedication, resilience and continuous personal development. In Nigeria, luck is often perceived as a mystical or external force that dictates the course of a person’s life. People frequently say, “You are lucky,” when someone achieves something extraordinary, whether it is landing a well-paying job, obtaining a scholarship or securing a promotion. The implication is that the person’s success was influenced by external forces beyond their control, rather than their own effort and merit. This perspective tends to undermine the importance of hard work and reduces the accomplishments of successful individuals to mere coincidences or fortunate circumstances.

Consider the case of my friend, who recently completed his PhD at the University of Ilorin, Nigeria. Together, we worked on numerous research projects and managed to publish seven papers, with more still under review. Undoubtedly, these publications played a significant role in his securing a prestigious postdoctoral position at a South African university, where he is currently based. His story is one of perseverance—countless hours spent writing papers, overcoming rejections and balancing the demands of full-time work with full-time studies in a challenging environment. This included frequent travel between his duty post in Kano and supervisory meetings in Ilorin. Despite all the effort and determination it took for him to reach this stage, some people would simply attribute his achievements to “luck.” The perception that success is primarily driven by luck creates a false dichotomy between effort and external chance. My friend’s journey illustrates the fallacy of this mindset. From his tireless efforts in research and publishing to his consistent pursuit of self-improvement, his success did not come overnight, nor did it come easily. The numerous job applications he submitted before landing his current position were not a matter of chance, but rather a testament to his tenacity.

When people reduce such accomplishments to luck, they overlook the countless unseen struggles behind the success. They fail to acknowledge the years of sacrifice, learning and growth necessary to achieve meaningful progress. This mindset can be particularly disempowering, as it implies that people are at the mercy of forces beyond their control, rather than capable of shaping their own destinies through deliberate action and effort. A key takeaway from my friend’s experience is that true progress comes from constant self-improvement. He wisely noted that if someone truly wants to elevate their life, they must work on themselves daily by ensuring they are better today than they were yesterday and striving to be even better tomorrow. This philosophy is the antithesis of relying on luck. Success is not a lottery. Success is a cumulative process of growth and development. In Nigeria, where opportunities are often scarce, intentional self-improvement becomes even more critical. Those who succeed are often the ones who seize every available opportunity to learn, refine their skills and adapt to changing circumstances. My friend’s ability to balance the demands of work and study, all while advancing his academic career, is a testament to this. His achievements were the result of a deliberate, ongoing process of self-improvement, not a stroke of luck.

Sometimes it’s hard to blame people, given that the myth of overnight success is closely tied to the concept of luck. When people see the end result of years of hard work, they often assume it happened quickly or easily. In reality, most success stories are the culmination of long, arduous journeys filled with setbacks, failures and learning experiences. My friend’s postdoctoral position may seem like a sudden breakthrough to an outsider, but to those who know him, it is the product of years of dedication and perseverance. This myth is particularly damaging because it fosters unrealistic expectations. It encourages people to believe that success can be achieved without putting in the necessary work, leading to disappointment when their efforts do not yield immediate results. By contrast, those who understand that success is a gradual process are more likely to persist through challenges and continue striving for improvement. We can all agree that Nigeria presents a unique set of challenges for those pursuing success. Economic instability, power outages and limited access to resources are just a few of the hurdles people must overcome. In such an environment, attributing success to luck becomes even more tempting, as it offers an easy explanation for why some people manage to rise above these obstacles while others do not. But my friend’s experience shows that even in the face of these challenges, success is still possible through hard work and perseverance. His ability to secure a postdoctoral position in South Africa is not only a reflection of his academic abilities but also of his resilience in the face of adversity. He did not wait for circumstances to improve or for luck to change. Instead, he actively worked to create his own opportunities and improve his life.

The narrative of luck in the pursuit of success is not only misleading but also disempowering. It implies that people have little control over their own lives and that success is more a matter of chance than choice. But when the focus shifts to effort, self-improvement and perseverance, people can be empowered to take control of their own destinies. My friend’s story serves as a powerful reminder that success is not about being in the right place at the right time or waiting for a stroke of luck. It is about making deliberate choices, working hard and constantly striving to improve. We must remember that those who seek to downplay other people’s efforts and dismiss it as luck are often either ignorant of the overall process that led to that success, or they are people who do not embody or have attained the level of success they are dismissing. For example, someone who thinks that gaining admission to Harvard or MIT for a graduate degree program or postdoctoral position is purely a matter of luck likely does not understand the rigorous process involved. Such a person may lack the education or experience at par with that of Harvard or MIT, which they are trying to demystify. For those who believe in luck, they would be better served by understanding that true progress comes from within—from the continuous pursuit of self-improvement and the determination to overcome whatever obstacles life may present. My friend’s journey from Nigeria to securing a prestigious postdoctoral position in South Africa is a testament to the power of resilience and determination. Instead of attributing his success to luck, we should recognize and appreciate the countless hours of effort, sacrifice and growth that made it possible. His success is not a matter of chance but a result of continuous self-improvement and unwavering commitment to his goals. While luck may certainly play a role in life, it is ultimately effort and perseverance that pave the way to true success.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu (mohd.aminu@gmail.com) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

