Since his appointment, Ndace, a Council Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has not merely occupied the role of director general, he has emerged as a prominent voice for Nigeria, showcasing the country on various platforms and encouraging the station to adopt a similar approach. I have observed his leadership with keen interest. He has urged VON to develop programmes that foster national unity and accurately reflect Nigeria’s diverse society.

In 2019, three Nigerian institutions — the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Niger State government — received the prestigious African Public Relations Awards for Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation, and Engagement (SABRE). Presented at the annual African Public Relations Association (APRA) conference in Kigali, Rwanda, these awards recognise PR campaigns that exemplify exceptional creativity, integrity, and effectiveness.

The award-winning campaigns were executed in partnership with Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), the publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential. Notably, Niger was the first state in Nigeria to receive a SABRE award, a testament to the outstanding efforts of Jibrin Baba Ndace, who served as chief press secretary (CPS) to Governor Sani Bello at the time.

Upon being appointed CPS, Ndace navigated a landscape fraught with security information management issues, plagued by a lack of synergy and inter-agency conflict. In response, he founded the Forum of Spokespersons of Critical Institutions in Niger State (FOSCIN) in December 2017, facilitating monthly management of crises, such as jailbreaks, pipeline explosions, and bridge collapses throughout 2018.

Under Ndace’s leadership, FOSCIN encouraged regular communication and collaboration among security agencies, crafting a coordinated approach to crisis management and employing effective public relations strategies. The forum not only ensured smooth interactions between security agencies and the media, but also tackled pressing security challenges, both statewide and nationally.

Therefore, the SABRE Award recognised how the Ndace-led FOSCIN successfully fostered a collaborative relationship between security agencies and the media, promoting effective communication, reducing inter-agency rivalry, and addressing various security challenges.

With over 20 years of experience in journalism and public relations, Ndace is recognised as a public affairs commentator, media consultant, and advocate for youth and peace, particularly in combating violent extremism and hate speech on social media. He is a distinguished war journalist and the first Nigerian author of a trilogy on the nation’s counter-insurgency efforts.

Thus, it was no surprise to many when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Ndace as the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) on 19 October, 2023, following his tenure as Special Adviser to the Minister of Information.

Founded in 1961 as the External Service of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), VON serves as a public service broadcaster in multiple languages, reflecting Nigerian perspectives and enhancing the country’s global image.

In the past year, VON has significantly enhanced its global image by creating contents that align with Nigeria's foreign policy and shapes its international narrative.

I can attest that the strategic goals of VON, under Ndace’s guidance, align seamlessly with the Five Pillars of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Malam Mohammed Idris Malagi: expanding global reach, promoting Nigerian culture, supporting national unity, enhancing global image, and leveraging technology while fostering strategic partnerships.

Ndace has forged vital partnerships with the Voice of America and the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), alongside renewed collaboration with the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC). This includes an exchange programme that trains VON’s Swahili reporters, significantly improving reporting in one of Africa’s most spoken languages. He has also expanded partnerships with relevant organisations in the public and private sectors, thereby increasing VON’s visibility and engagement with key events.

Under Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace’s leadership, VON has also improved its transmission capabilities and bolstered its digital platforms. While the station promotes Nigerian culture through public engagements, Ndace celebrates the nation’s cultural diversity in education and awareness initiatives. He has been an invited speaker or guest at NIPR-sponsored and military-security-related events, where he lends support to the concept of national unity.

Moreover, it is worth noting that under his close supervision, VON engineers diligently work to restore a transmitter that had been off-air for over seven years. This project is poised to revive a critical component of the broadcasting infrastructure.

Ndace has also prioritised regular interactions with staff, including interns and corps members, to boost morale and enhance productivity. He has revitalised VON’s social media presence, achieving verification and elevating the station’s credibility to foster better audience engagement.

In addition, he has introduced dedicated programme slots for various organisations to showcase their activities and promote government agendas, further increasing VON’s relevance among key stakeholders. He launched an innovative radio talk show, “VON CEO’s Guest,” to spotlight outstanding Nigerians excelling in various fields, presenting them as role models and positively reframing Nigeria’s global narrative.

While Ndace’s achievements during his initial tenure are commendable, I recommend that he addresses other seeming challenges, such as upgrading existing transmitters and introducing new programmes that tackle current global and regional issues.

His collaborative efforts are noteworthy, particularly in invigorating partnerships with international broadcasters and cultural orgnisations. However, it is crucial to emphasise content generation, creating compelling, award-winning programmes that resonate with audiences.

Through his initiatives, Ndace is strengthening VON’s international broadcasting capabilities and expanding its reach with high-quality, diverse programming that resonates across Nigeria and the African continent.

One expects nothing less from Jibrin Ndace, a certified public relations practitioner like others making the administration of President Bola Tinubu proud in terms of its strategic communication.

Yushau A. Shuaib is the publisher of PRNigeria and Spokesperson’s Digest; www.YAshuaib.com.

