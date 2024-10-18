For over five decades, his life has been a testament to the power of humility, inspiring generations to harmonise their actions with their values. As we mark his 55th year, we pay tribute to a leader, mentor, and icon whose impact resounds louder than any melody, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of all who’ve had the privilege of crossing paths with him.

At first glance, the refrain “crooner” may evoke images of a Grammy-winning singer with back to back chart-topping hits to his name. That may not be entirely wrong in the context of the celebrant’s field of practice, as his remarkable melodies echo, not from the recording studio but from the character he portrays and the impact he has made on many lives.

Yushau Abdulhameed Shuaib aka YAShuaib aka spymaster is a man who thrives through a servant leadership style, which is defined by a code that reveals his true symphony as one of selflessness, wisdom and kindness garbed in humility, despite the immense influence, power and ‘fortune’ at his beck and call.

I first encountered YAShuaib as an undergraduate of the Department of Information and Media Studies back in 2018 when he attended our orientation and took us through the digital media landscape. The takeaways from his presentation were elastic, electrifying and inspiring. I would not see YAShuaib again until later that year when he again visited our department, as was his tradition anytime he came to Kano. Incidentally, I had just led the Bayero University’s Facebook Peer to Peer Global Digital Challenge, where we emerged with an honorary mention among participating global universities. We were scheduled to be honoured by the then Dean of Student Affairs. Alhaji YAShuaib, in his vintage simplicity alongside our HoD, Associate Professor Nura Ibrahim and Dr Muhammad Danja, accompanied us to the Dean of Students Affairs’ office, where he actively participated in honouring us.

The way Alhaji YAShuaib mingled and walked with us down to the Deanery, if you know who he is, you will have no choice but to let his humility strike you in awe. I mean, here’s a renowned Nigerian writer, public relations maestro and public affairs commentator, who has had an illustrious career, holding various positions in government institutions and the private sector.

Here’s a man who has served variously as spokesperson for the Federal Ministries of Information, Finance and Health at different times.

Here’s a man who led the press and public relations teams of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Here’s a columnist and an author who has written extensively on various national and international issues, publishing over 300 articles in Nigerian dailies and authoring books like, Boko Haram and Media War: An Encounter with the Spymaster, Award Winning Crisis Communication Strategies, and Pantami: An Encounter with a Digital Economy Maestro, to mention a few.

Here’s a man who, as a media consultant to then National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, championed the creation of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA), with the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, EFCC, Customs, among others, being part of this critical forum that would record a major win in the fight against Boko Haram.

Here’s such a man coming all the way down from his glorious height wearing just a shirt, jeans and palm sandals, blending effortlessly with the students just like he is one of them.

Months down the line when I would emerge the pioneer President of the Department of Information and Media Studies, I desperately needed funds to execute my vision and work plan, my HoD suggested I reach out to YAShauib which I did. Initially, I was hesitant because I knew he was a big man and I know how “big men” behave towards strange contacts. On one dial YAShuaib picked up my call and muttered, “Dahiru ya dai?!” I was taken aback as I had to look at my phone’s screen again to be sure I was unto the right contact. How did he get my name or knew I was the caller, when we never exchanged contacts or even interacted familiarly with each other and in any case, my Truecaller ID was “M.D. Lawal” not “Dahiru”. I would later stop worrying about the how when I later learnt how his friends, family and colleagues refer to him as the “spymaster.” The N50,000 he would later support my Presidency with, was the first actual revenue the National Association of Information and Media Studies Students (NAIMSS) would earn, and that money made a world of difference to us.

I thought YAShuaib had bared it all in terms of his simplicity and humility not until when I would serve as an intern at the newly opened PRNigeria Centre on 10 October, 2019 and later transition into a staff of the organisation, his humility not only became so manifest but it became a song of admonition from him to his subjects. “Humility is the ultimate sophistication,” he will always quip.

On so many occasions, his actions have underscored this philosophy. I recall vividly when once a commissioner’s secretary stood us up, completely snubbing our presence and unnecessarily kept us waiting for no particular reason, I and my colleague Adnan Mukhtar were totally peeved and about to react but YAShuaib cautioned us, saying, “You want to deny him of his only opportunity to feel relevant? Don’t do that, that’s the only thing he might be holding unto to feel sophisticated but humility is the ultimate sophistication.”

While this has stuck with me ever since, on several occasions, we accompanied him to high-profile meetings, including visits to the Kano State Government House, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, and Kwara Government House, among other establishments. Despite his influence and reputation, he never sought to exert his authority or bypass protocol. Instead, he patiently allowed security personnel and officials to do their job, even if they were being unnecessarily overzealous, demonstrating a remarkable willingness to blend into the background.

YAShuaib’s philosophy echoes the sentiments of Clare Boothe Luce, who wrote in her 1931 novel Stuffed Shirts, “the height of sophistication is simplicity.” This notion has been reiterated by various thinkers and leaders throughout history, emphasising the importance of humility in achieving true sophistication.

YAShuaib’s energy, dynamics, dexterity and compassion is unmatched and unparalleled even among his peers. His level of contentment is a class act in itself.

With the birthday marking another milestone in the array of his accomplishment in service with humility, this also marked the officially unveil the PRNigeria Ilorin Centre, making it our third office with headquarters in Abuja and a branch in Kano. Typically, despite holding the ongoing PRNigeria Young Communication Fellowship Ilorin leg, with a retinue of dignitaries including representatives of the Governor of Kwara State, the Director’s General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Voice of Nigeria (VON), and I line with his 55th birthday, YAShuaib kept it qualitative, small and simple!

One will agree with me that with a legacy of leadership, mentorship, and compassion that transcends boundaries, this visionary’s greatest “Grammy-winning records” are the countless lives he’s transformed, true to his character and service to humanity.

For over five decades, his life has been a testament to the power of humility, inspiring generations to harmonise their actions with their values. As we mark his 55th year, we pay tribute to a leader, mentor, and icon whose impact resounds louder than any melody, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of all who’ve had the privilege of crossing paths with him.

We honour not only his achievements but also his character. His legacy serves as a reminder that true greatness lies not in seeking recognition or power but in serving others with humility and compassion.

Here’s to YAShuaib, a shining example of humility and sophistication – may his life continue to inspire generations to come. Happy 55th birthday, Sir!

Mohammed Dahiru Lawal, a 2023 United States Government Mandela Washington Fellow, is head of Innovation and Special Projects at PRNigeria. He writes from Abuja via mdlawal001@gmail.com

