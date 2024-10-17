In light of the ideal characteristics of a 21st-century university Vice Chancellor, as outlined by Dr Khursheed Ahmad Butt — a former Registrar of the University of Kashmir, India — Professor Aisha Maikudi is the best candidate for the role. Dr Butt identifies key leadership qualities of Vice Chancellors, including vision, accountability, excellence, integrity, and teamwork. Professor Aisha Maikudi embodies all these qualities, and her track record speaks volumes.

The search for a new Vice Chancellor for the University of Abuja has ignited intense controversy in the media, casting a spotlight on the institution’s commitment to merit, fairness, and individual liberty. John Stuart Mill’s seminal work, On Liberty, provides a timely reminder of the importance of impartial consideration and freedom from bias in such selections. Mill’s assertion that “the only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others” resonates deeply in this context.

Professor Aisha Maikudi is one of the applicants for the coveted post of vice chancellor of the University. A Professor of International Law and ever in pursuit of intrinsic values and knowledge, she was elevated to the status of full Professor of International Law by the University of Abuja, becoming the youngest to attain this feat in the entire 19 states of northern Nigeria. This was based on her intellectual contributions, scholarly papers, and lectures around the globe, as well as her published books.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja has become a significant figure, much to the chagrin of certain elements, as the university searches for a substantive Vice Chancellor. She has steadily risen to the enviable heights of sui generis, now more concerned with how her wealth of experience can benefit the academic community and Nigeria at large. The post of Vice Chancellor became vacant on the 1st of July, following the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah.

Right from her victorious emergence as Acting Vice Chancellor against all odds and the whims of those who run the culture of omerta — profuse apologies to Wole Soyinka — the plot to undermine her continues, fueled by some factions. Her travails have reached extreme levels, with detractors applying every repressive measure possible. Once a group commits itself to bringing others down, it only descends further into repressive tactics, creating an atmosphere where everyone lives in fear.

It is no secret that some members of staff at the University of Abuja oppose Professor Maikudi’s candidacy, while considering her application an aberration. They argue that it is unthinkable because she allegedly lacks the requisite post-professorial experience. But what experience could someone who has served as Deputy Vice Chancellor and now Acting Vice Chancellor not have? Their contention rests on arbitrary requirements of post-professorial years, yet the University of Abuja Act is silent on this criterion as a disqualifying factor. Historically, most previous Vice Chancellors were assessed on the basis of their competence, not the years in rank, and what they could offer the university.

My friend, Adnan Mukhtar, in his book, Not Too Young to Rule, argues that leadership positions should not be restricted, allowing vibrant and competent individuals to occupy them. The requirement of 10 years’ post-professorial experience seems more conventional than statutory. For whatever reasons this was instituted, it’s time for a review. In Britain and other countries that Nigeria often references, anyone can become Vice Chancellor; their experience is measured by significance, not years.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

From the outset, certain factions did not want Professor Maikudi as Acting Vice Chancellor. But despite the onslaught against her, her sterling credentials and experience cannot be denied. As a scholar of international repute, more concerned with advancing knowledge and university education, she has remained focused and made commendable efforts to separate substantial issues from the inanities of power politics.

What unnerves these power mongers about Professor Maikudi is multifaceted. Apart from her steadily rising profile, she has emerged as the face of young intellectuals and a role model for the upcoming generation. She is both pristine and sophisticated, with no baggage. Thus, she is easily seen as the capable leader who can consolidate the transformative leadership of past administrations.

Despite these challenges, Maikudi has proven resilient, like a tsetse fly perched in a precarious position — one that her detractors find hard to eliminate. Much like her previous triumphs, there is no doubt that this mystical bird, the phoenix with nine lives, will emerge stronger. As the decision to choose the next Vice Chancellor rests largely with the Governing Council, the Chairman’s assurance that honest and strict standards will be followed offers hope for a fair outcome.

In light of the ideal characteristics of a 21st-century university Vice Chancellor, as outlined by Dr Khursheed Ahmad Butt — a former Registrar of the University of Kashmir, India — Professor Aisha Maikudi is the best candidate for the role. Dr Butt identifies key leadership qualities of Vice Chancellors, including vision, accountability, excellence, integrity, and teamwork. Professor Aisha Maikudi embodies all these qualities, and her track record speaks volumes. Those opposing her candidacy do so not on the basis of merit but on misplaced and outdated criteria. In the best interest of the University of Abuja, Professor Maikudi should be entrusted with the responsibility to lead and further the institution’s academic and transformative goals.

Sulayman O. Nafiu is the executive director, El-Mavericky Centre for Educational Research and Development, Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

