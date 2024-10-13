If wisdom, power and wealth are not good enough a reason for lives to be sacrificed, God’s final choice of values for which life could be sacrificed is righteousness. A life that is given to proclaiming, advancing and establishing righteousness on the earth is a life that God delights in. Such a life, even God boasts of.

The second reason worth giving one’s life, is to Kindness or Love. In God’s eyes, kindness and love supersede wisdom, power and wealth. God even ascribed to Himself the title of Love. In the scriptures, we read that God is love. In the Old Testament, it is called lovingkindness. Which is a combination of two words in our modern language today. These two words are actually inseparable, love and kindness – lovingkindness. You cannot love and not be kind and you cannot be kind and not love. It is a twin word that reflects the nature of God.

When a man gives his or her life to loving and showing kindness, he lives the God life on earth. These reflect His nature. They carry His image. That is why it is only a deserving life that is given to these values. No wonder, it is seen in God’s eyes as a legitimate cause for boasting. It is not a mundane thing that goes with the passing of the earth. Lovingkindness does not cease on earth. It surpasses the earth to reach the heaven. So, it is to anyone that devotes his life into showing lovingkindness. These types of people surely have power with God and man. They possess a rare type of gem of wealth.

“If you want to identify me, ask me not where I live, or what I like to eat, or how I comb my hair, but ask me what I am living for, in detail, ask me what I think is keeping me from living fully for the thing I want to live for.” – Thomas Merton

Ready examples that come to mind is that of Mother Teresa of Calcutta. William and Katherine Booth, the founders of Salvation Army. Florence nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. These people might have left the earth but their memory would leave many years after them. Of these it could be truly said, they gave their lives for a worthy cause.

The next thing that God delights in, which is definitely worth giving one’s life to, is JUSTICE. God calls himself a God of Justice. If God almighty would identify with this dimension of life, meaning that he attaches his life and reputation to align with justice. Then any one of our lives would do good to be dedicated to such a cause. Justice is worth giving one’s life for. Justice is a credible cause of boasting according to God. A life devoted to bringing justice, advancing justice and establishing justice is often superior to wisdom, power or wealth.

“You will have fewer regrets in life if you start focusing and taking responsibility for where you are and where you want to be.” ― Deborah Day

Friends listen to this: God takes pleasure in Justice; he delights in it. It flexes his muscles. So also, God takes pleasure in any man who devotes his life to advancing the cause of justice. This is the kind of value that life is worth living for.

“Each of us has meaning and we bring it to life. It is a waste to be asking the question when you are the answer.” – Joseph Campbell

God’s nature cannot stand unrighteousness. His nature of absolute righteousness, abhors all forms of unrighteousness. Hence, God loves those who pursue righteousness. In the New Testament, Jesus challenges us to seek the kingdom of God and His righteousness, because he knows that that is the passion of God. When a man lives to seek God’s kingdom and his righteousness, the kingdom of God commits to such a man all the resources of the kingdom. Hence, Christ promises in Matt. 6:33 “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.”

When a man devotes his life to seeking and establishing God’s righteousness God makes sure that all things are added to such a man. God takes care of all his liabilities. God takes charge of all his needs. Dear friends, there is nothing like giving your life for the advancement of God’s kingdom and His righteousness.

“But woe to you Pharisees! For you tithe mint and rue and all manner of herbs, and pass by justice and the love of God. These you ought to have done, without leaving the others undone.” – Luke 11:42

The earth as it was created by God, is meant to function by some certain principles. Life on earth would not make meaning without them. Life itself is given to us to advance these values. My life and your life, dear reader, would make the best impact only if they are given and devoted to the knowledge of God, promoting lovingkindness, establishing Justice and proclaiming righteousness.

We get distracted and lose focus when our attention shifts to the Big Three – wisdom, power and wealth, all of which God says are not enough reasons for boasting.

All human endeavours should promote the knowledge of God, Lovingkindness, Justice and Righteousness. In actual fact, wisdom makes sense only when it is used to promote the above values. Power makes sense only when it is used to promote the above values. Wealth makes sense only when it is used to promote the values of knowing God, establishing lovingkindness, promoting justice and proclaiming righteousness.

Our very lives are meant to be devoted to the advancement of these very values. God himself delights in the knowledge of God, lovingkindness, justice and righteousness.

If God is to reign on earth, he would only reign by and through the knowledge of God, lovingkindness, justice and righteousness. God would only establish his kingdom on the earth through men and women who are sold out to spreading the knowledge of God, his love and kindness, justice and righteousness.

If our prayer is to know the efficacy of Elijah’s prayer, the purpose of our prayer must become to expand the knowledge of God in men, to promote his love and kindness, to establish his justice and to proclaim his righteousness.

These are according to God the true essence and values of life. God is interested in his glory and praise to cover the earth, but only through the knowledge of Him, only through His love and kindness, only by His justice and righteousness. All human activities on earth must be to advance and promote the above. No life delights God better than a life that is dedicated to these values. THAT IS THE ESSENCE OF LIFE!!! Concluded.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine.

