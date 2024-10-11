…Ilo is clear-eyed about the cost of this journey. “It comes at a price, do not kid yourself,” he warns. Those who step up to demand better will be harassed, threatened, and opposed at every turn. Yet, power concedes nothing without a demand. “Nothing will change if you don’t demand it,” he reminds us. The path of change requires courage and persistence, but it also demands a deep belief in the possibility of a better tomorrow.

On Monday 7th of October, I had the privilege of attending the much-anticipated launch of “It is imPossible”, the profound and deeply stirring work by Udo Jude Ilo. This book, with its title crossing out the “im” to reveal the words “It is Possible,” captures the essence of resilience and unyielding hope in the face of adversity — a perfect metaphor for the journey of change, not just in Nigeria but across the world.

The room buzzed with an energy that reflected the urgency and importance of the message Jude Ilo so eloquently conveys in his book. It was a message that resonated deeply, especially for those who, despite countless setbacks, remain resolute in their commitment to making a difference. As Ilo pointed out during his address, “those who are dedicated to destroying Nigeria have not given up… why should we give up trying to make it a better place?”

These words pierced through the audience, hitting a nerve that too often goes unnoticed in our struggle for progress. The truth is, there are forces working tirelessly to dismantle what is good and right in this world. Yet, we must ask ourselves: if they are relentless in their destruction, how much more relentless should we be in building something better? Giving up is simply not an option.

Ilo reminds us of the complexity of the problems we face. He humbly admitted, “the closer I get to the problem, the more I become ignorant.” It’s a striking realisation — that the more we learn, the more we understand just how vast and deeply rooted our challenges are. But ignorance, in this sense, is not a weakness; it’s an invitation to stay curious, to keep asking the hard questions, and to never settle for incomplete answers. It is a call to engage, to immerse ourselves in the work of transformation, knowing that clarity only comes through action and effort.

One of the most powerful messages from Ilo is the connection between personal growth and collective responsibility. “The only way you can do anything for yourself is to do something for somebody else.” At the heart of true change lies the simple but profound act of caring for others. “You just have to care,” he says. “I have been a beneficiary of kindness.” It’s a reminder that change doesn’t only come through grand gestures or sweeping reforms; sometimes, it is sparked by the smallest acts of kindness, of seeing and serving those around us.

In a world that often feels like it is drowning in despair, this book emerges as a beacon of hope. Ilo shares that the optimistic nature of “It is imPossible” came from a debate in which optimism won. And, indeed, optimism is not a luxury; it is a necessity. “Hopelessness is not a choice,” he asserts, underscoring his unflinching faith in the ability of people, especially Nigerians, to create meaningful change. The power to transform is always within reach, and change happens, regardless of whether we choose to get involved or not. The only question is, how will our efforts shape the direction of that change?

But Ilo is clear-eyed about the cost of this journey. “It comes at a price, do not kid yourself,” he warns. Those who step up to demand better will be harassed, threatened, and opposed at every turn. Yet, power concedes nothing without a demand. “Nothing will change if you don’t demand it,” he reminds us. The path of change requires courage and persistence, but it also demands a deep belief in the possibility of a better tomorrow.

True change, as Ilo eloquently points out, is never the work of one individual. “One person can trigger the process of change, but it cannot happen with one person.” It requires a network, a solidarity that builds and sustains the momentum. Change is a tapestry, woven by many hands, each action complementing the other. It is this interconnectedness, this recognition that our individual contributions are part of a larger whole, that gives our efforts meaning and weight.

As we face the many challenges ahead, Ilo’s words are a stirring reminder of what is at stake and what is possible. In a world in which people have lost the presence of mind to navigate the process of change, we are called to step up, to engage with the process, to demand more. Change, he says, is determined by what we put into it. If we want to see a better world, a better Nigeria, we must first believe that it is possible — and then work, relentlessly, to make it so.

And perhaps the most powerful takeaway from this event, and from Ilo’s book, is this: “I want people to know that I was here.” These words are a call to action for each of us. They challenge us to leave our mark, to make our presence felt, to be counted among those who didn’t sit idly by but who chose to care, to give, to believe, and to act.

In the end, it’s not about whether change will happen — it always does. It’s about how we choose to be part of that change, how we show up, and what legacy we leave behind.

Let’s not forget: IT IS POSSIBLE!!! #MayNigeriaSucceed.

Oladele Ogunlana is a professional with a strong passion for nation-building and development.

