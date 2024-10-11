

In the name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Bestower of Mercy

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of all the worlds. May His blessings and benedictions be upon the Messenger, his household and companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! Indeed, the lives of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and his companions are role models for all Muslims. Muslims follow the instructions and try their best to design their lives according to the provided role models. A few stories are very inspiring and hearing them leaves an indelible impact on our minds. Islamic history is full of such inspiring stories. In today’s sermon, I will tell you a similar parable of a companion of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and I am sure this story will inspire you to expenditure in the way of Allah.

Respected brothers and sisters! This story is the story of the generosity of Uthman Bin Affan, the third Caliph of Muslims. He was generous and pious by nature. Even before the message of Islam, he used to help the poor and needy. But, the Islamic teachings and the company of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) made him help others by leaps and bounds.

Uthman Bin Affan, the third Caliph of Islam, known for his extraordinary generosity. One of his most notable acts of generosity was financing the release of prisoners held by enemies with his personal wealth. Uthman’s concern for the community sets an example worth following.

During the time of the caliphate of Abubakar, food was scarce due to no rain for a longer period. People went to Abubakar and reported the public issue to him. He replied to them don’t be sad. Allah is the most generous and He will give you some relief. As head of the caliphate, He must have planned some strategy but at the same time, he was worried about the hardships of the people.

A caravan approached Madinah in the evening. There were wheat-ladened camels in the caravan. They were carrying wheat from Syria to Madinah. All the traders of Madinah headed towards the house of Uthman Bin Affan. They went to him and narrated the condition of the production of the lands. They showed their wish to buy the grains from Uthman Bin Affan with a good deal of profit. He let them in and asked them to make a deal for the grains.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

They looked at unloaded wheat and offered him profit rates to make a deal. He asked how much you can pay for the food that I bought from Syria, a far-off land. They replied to the companion of the Prophet “We can pay you twelve in return for ten.” Uthman did not agree and said I had a better offer than this. One of them offered “Fifteen for ten. “The companion of the Prophet answered, “I have a better offer than this.” They were amazed and this answer compelled them to ask “There are no traders other than us then Who is offering you such a profit?” He replied that Allah has promised me to give ten for every Dirham. Can you give me enough profit?”

They answered No. Uthman Bin Affan said: “I call upon Allah to bear witness that I am giving this food as charity for the poor.” [See the book, Al-Raqqah wal – Buka’, by Ibn Qudamah, page 190]

Dear brothers and sisters! These stories should be a guideline for our behaviour today. We must be ready to sacrifice everything for the prosperity of our brothers and sisters. Allah made a promise to us in the Qur’an and He fulfills his promise. Allah Almighty says:

“The example of those who spend their wealth on the cause of Allah is that of a grain that sprouts into seven ears, each bearing one hundred grains. And Allah multiplies ˹the reward even more˺ to whoever He wills. For Allah is All-Bountiful, All-Knowing.” [Surah Al-Baqarah: verse 261]

We should keep this verse of the noble Qur’an in our minds every time we donate in the way of Allah. Uthman Bin Affan gave a practical model of this verse from the Qur’an. No doubt, the life of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and His companions is an example of the instructions of the Qur’an.

Respected servants of Allah! Have you ever felt inspired by the steadfastness and generosity of Islamic figures? They are not only historical figures who inspire but also role models in generosity and kindness. In this sermon, we also learn about some Islamic figures known for their extraordinary generosity. May their stories inspire you to become better and more generous, ameen.

Dear brothers and sisters! Firstly, we have another Prophet’s companion, famous for his justice and generosity, Umar Bin Khattab. He became the second Caliph after Abubakar. Umar was known for his wisdom in managing the state’s finances, often personally ensuring that everyone received a fair share of the Islamic community’s wealth. His simplicity and concern for his people are highly inspirational.

Next, there’s Ibn Sina, also known as Avicenna, he was a Muslim polymath in the medieval era. Besides being a great scientist in various fields like medicine and philosophy, he was also known as a very generous doctor. Ibn Sina often provided free medical services to those in need, regardless of their background.

Rumi, or Jalaluddin Muhammad Rumi, was a famous poet, philosopher, and Sufi. His profound works on love, wisdom, and spirituality are still inspirational to many today. Besides, Rumi was known for his generosity to those in need, often aiding the poor and helpless.

Imam Abu Hanifah, one of the great Imams of the Hanafi school in Islamic jurisprudence, was also known for his generosity. He was renowned for making large donations to those in need and often helped young scholars struggling with their education.

Ummul Banin, or Fatimah Bint Hizam, was a Muslim woman known for her generosity and steadfastness in Islam. She was a companion of the Prophet and the wife of Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib. Ummul Banin was known for her care for orphans and the poor, often providing aid and food to those in need.

Ibn Taymiyyah was a great scholar in Islamic history. Besides his profound works in religion and theology, he was also known for his firmness in defending social justice. Ibn Taymiyyah often advocated for justice and generosity toward the poor and oppressed.

Dear brothers and sisters! After Uthman Bin Affan, the inspiring stories of the above figures teach us a lot about kindness and generosity. One doesn’t need to be a famous figure to benefit others. Here are some ways you can become more generous in your daily life:

1. Charity is one of the best ways to help those in need. Commit to giving charity regularly, no matter how small the amount. Every act of charity has great value in the eyes of Allah.

2. Don’t hesitate to help others in difficulty. It can be material assistance, physical effort, or simply providing moral support. Your small actions can make a big difference to those in need.

3. If you have certain knowledge or skills, share them with others. This can include teaching children religious studies, providing training, or sharing knowledge through social media erc.

4. Don’t forget to be generous to your parents. Respect them, take good care of them, and spend time with them. This is a very noble form of generosity.

5. Participating in social or charitable activities can be an effective way to help those in need. Joining charitable organisations or communities with good purposes is a great way to contribute.

My respected people! We can all learn a lot from the inspiring stories of generous Islamic figures. Generosity is a value highly prized in Islam, and our small actions can make the world a better place. May these stories inspire you to be more generous and benefit others. Remember, every act of kindness has a significant impact on building a better society.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Friday sermon (Jumu’ah Khutbah) was prepared for delivery today Friday, 08 Rabi’ul Thani, 1446 AH (October 11, 2024).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

