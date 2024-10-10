Whether you are a seasoned activist or just starting out, this book will equip you with knowledge and inspiration to drive meaningful change… It is a thought-provoking and inspiring guide to creating meaningful and sustainable change in our society, Nigeria. Jude’s passion for social justice shines through on every page, making it a must read for anyone looking to make a positive impact.

Change means alter, vary, modify; a process through which something or a situation becomes different.

To effect changes, collaboration and synergies are key.

Change requires consistency and collective effort even though it can start with one person. Examples of change agents are Rosa Parks, Gani Fawehinmi, Nelson Mandela, Mamie Till, Martin Luther King, Ken Saro Wiwa, MI, Jude Ilo, Kate Henshaw (insert your name if you are one), to mention a few.

Recognising that there are different pathways that lead to change will require deliberate and concerted action.

Civil society organisations, individuals, creatives, have their hands full with many social impact activities, which, apart from holding government accountable, include feeding the hungry, collaborating to build schools, providing housing which can be quite draining, as governance should be about serving the interest of the people, providing the very basic of needs, rather than the self-serving interests of politicians whose job it is to serve.

Social change doesn’t have to be national or global to be successful; it can be local, through community effort, but it sure does amplify the message and garners more support when it gains momentum.

There is also no need to reinvent the wheel but better and expedient to building on existing structures to drive the much needed change in our society.

Not to give too much away as I want you all to savor reading this book, I will say this:

Influencing change in Nigeria by Jude Ilo is essential reading for anyone committed to creating a better community, a better society, a better world.

Whether you are a seasoned activist or just starting out, this book will equip you with knowledge and inspiration to drive meaningful change.

It is a thought-provoking and inspiring guide to creating meaningful and sustainable change in our society, Nigeria. Jude’s passion for social justice shines through on every page, making it a must read for anyone looking to make a positive impact.

It offers practical advice and strategies, from grassroots organising to policy advocacy. He draws on real people examples and personal experiences to illustrate the power of collective actions.

His style of writing is easy, engaging and relatable.

The book is well researched, with valuable resources, references and practical advice.

The key takeaways include the importance of community engagement and empowerment, effective communication strategies for social change, building coalitions and collaborations, overcoming obstacles and staying motivated.

We all need to be change agents, lighting small fires, good fires, that will light up the world with change and leave it in better shape than we met it..

The lyrics of one of my favourite songs from Beyoncé, “I was here,” say: “I want to live my footprints in the sands of time,/know that there was something that I left behind,/when I leave this world,/I’ll leave no regrets,/leave something to remember so they won’t forget,/I was here.

Despondency is not a luxury we can afford nor an idea we should entertain.

Aisha Yesufu said something on our TV programme last week: if those who are dedicated and invested in destroying Nigeria have not given up, we cannot afford to give up.

Jeremiah 12: 5 reads: If you have raced with men on foot and they have worn you out, how can you compete with horses..

I highly recommend this to social activists, policy advocates, students of social justice, community organisers, celebrities and influencers looking to leverage their following to make social impact.

Kate Henshaw is a Nigerian media personality.

