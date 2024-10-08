In the months ahead, we anticipate further developments and partnerships that will enhance our ability to tackle methane emissions and promote clean air initiatives. As we work towards a cleaner, more sustainable future, we invite stakeholders across the continent to join us in this critical endeavour. Together, we can lead Africa’s climate solutions and ensure a healthier environment for generations to come.

As the Africa Policy Manager for Methane Pollution Prevention at Clean Air Task Force (CATF), I am thrilled to share the exciting developments we have achieved in 2024 in our mission to tackle methane emissions and foster sustainable environmental practices across the continent. While the year is still unfolding and we anticipate further milestones as we approach the end of 2024, it is important to reflect on the significant strides we have made in recent months. CATF has actively engaged in a range of regional activities aimed at mitigating methane emissions, showcasing our unwavering commitment to driving environmental solutions throughout Africa.

The journey began in April when CATF participated in an event organised by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited in Abuja. This event focused on decarbonisation and brought together key stakeholders from Nigeria’s energy sector and beyond. Our participation was pivotal, as we shared critical insights into decarbonisation perspectives and solutions. We emphasised how our work on methane reduction in the oil and gas sector is not only transforming our current focus countries but is also setting a precedent for sustainable energy practices across Africa.

In May, we contributed valuable insights during a high-level climate convening organised by the Berlin-based Africa Policy Research Institute, in Abuja. This event centered on Nigeria’s low net emissions growth, where CATF provided recommendations for integrating climate action into Nigeria’s development plan. We stressed the importance of comprehensive planning and support to ensure that Nigeria’s climate and energy transition landscape is effectively mapped for future decarbonisation efforts. Our recommendations aimed to create a cohesive strategy that aligns Nigeria’s development goals with climate objectives, stressing the importance of sustainability in economic planning.

July was a particularly eventful month for CATF. We participated in a multi-stakeholder dialogue hosted by the Natural Resource Governance Institute, where discussions centered around enhancing methane emissions strategies in Nigeria’s gas expansion plans. This event brought together government officials and environmental NGOs, with CATF playing a key role in sharing innovative ideas to improve monitoring, reporting and verification tools for methane emissions reduction. The dialogue culminated in a communique that outlined the need for critical reforms and actionable recommendations to further reduce emissions.

In August, CATF continued its engagement in regional methane dialogues by participating in the Future of Energy Conference in Accra, Ghana. Hosted by the Africa Centre for Energy Policy, this event provided a platform for CATF to contribute to discussions on methane management and collaboration in sub-Saharan Africa.

In the same month, CATF attended the International Zero Waste Conference and the Methane Action and Environmental Justice Summit in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, organised by the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA). We engaged in discussions focusing on waste methane emissions initiatives. The opportunity to visit the first community-based zero waste model in Africa, located in Bonyokwa, Ilala District, was particularly enlightening. This visit deepened our understanding of local solutions to global waste issues and highlighted the importance of grassroots initiatives in combating methane emissions.

September marked a significant highlight for CATF as we presented our research on waste methane at the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) World Congress in Cape Town, South Africa. We showcased our findings from methane monitoring efforts in Ghana, which included satellite observations and gas analyser measurements. This event offered valuable learning opportunities and technical tours of waste recovery facilities, emphasising CATF’s commitment to advancing methane mitigation strategies across Africa’s waste sector.

The work of CATF in Africa is more than just a commitment to reducing methane emissions. It is a part of the collective global movement towards sustainable development, environmental justice and the preservation of our planet. With the support of stakeholders, policymakers and communities, we can forge a path that leads to a resilient and sustainable future for all Africans.

Prior to the official start of the ISWA conference, I had the privilege of representing CATF at a workshop on the open burning of waste, organised by Engineering X of the Royal Academy of Engineering in collaboration with ISWA. This pre-conference workshop highlighted the widespread impact of open waste burning, which continues to harm millions globally. We explored effective strategies for tackling this pressing issue, focusing on innovative solutions that prioritise both environmental sustainability and community health.

As we look to the future, CATF remains dedicated to advancing methane mitigation and climate action across Africa. Our engagement this year has set a strong foundation for continued progress in combating climate change and promoting sustainable practices. We recognise that the challenges are significant, but our commitment to fostering collaborative efforts and driving impactful solutions is unwavering.

In the months ahead, we anticipate further developments and partnerships that will enhance our ability to tackle methane emissions and promote clean air initiatives. As we work towards a cleaner, more sustainable future, we invite stakeholders across the continent to join us in this critical endeavour. Together, we can lead Africa’s climate solutions and ensure a healthier environment for generations to come. The work of CATF in Africa is more than just a commitment to reducing methane emissions. It is a part of the collective global movement towards sustainable development, environmental justice and the preservation of our planet. With the support of stakeholders, policymakers and communities, we can forge a path that leads to a resilient and sustainable future for all Africans.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu (@mdaminu) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

