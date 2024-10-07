Is life not more than wisdom? Is life not more than power? Is life not more than money (wealth)? …it is a dangerous thing to possess something and not know its significance. Unfortunately, in our world today, most people who possess life, don’t nearly have an understanding of what they have. Hence, the neglect, the abuse, the loss, the death, and the taking advantage of.

The domineering and controlling influence of money and wealth is so undeniably overwhelming, so much that the Lord Jesus Christ himself had to describe it as a god on its own. Money and wealth wield so much influence in our world that they tend to command religious devotion. No wonder, Jesus said, you could either worship God Almighty or Mammon, the god of money. In short, the purpose of money and wealth is to assert its worship on its adherents. Money seeks to be worshiped, just as much as God seeks worshipers. That is a dangerous place to be. God clearly defiles its significance. Money too is not enough a reason for boasting – hence life should not be sacrificed for it.

“This is what the Lord says: “Let not the wise boast of their wisdom or the strong boast of their strength or the rich boast of their riches, but let the one who boasts boast about this: that they have the understanding to know me, that I am the Lord, who exercises kindness, justice and righteousness on earth, for in these I delight, declares the Lord.” – Jeremiah 9:23-24,

The life lesson in this passage is that none of these Big Three that people give their lives in exchange of is really worth it. In actual fact, life itself is much more significant than any of the Three. Life should not be given in exchange for any of the above.

Something of a higher value should not be exchanged for something of a lower value. If you use a million dollars to pay for one bottle of Coca Cola, you would be viewed as insane. With that amount of money, you could build your own factory for producing Coca Cola. It is too disproportional. That is what we do when we give our lives in exchange for any or all of the Big Three.

Life is more important than wisdom. Life is superior to power. Life is paramount to wealth.

Let no one deceive himself. If anyone among you seems to be wise in this age, let him become a fool that he may become wise. For the wisdom of this world is foolishness to God. For it is written, “He catches the wise in their own craftiness”; and again, “The LORD knows the thoughts of the wise, that they are futile.” Therefore let no one boast in men. For all things are yours. 1 Corinthians 3:18-21

It is this type of insight that our Lord Jesus Christ possesses that allowed him to comfortably declare:

“Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing?” Matthew 6:25

What a huge scripture this is: Once we love God's understanding of life, his word, and his law, nothing causes us to stumble. When we love his worldview, we don't stumble in life. When we follow his priorities, we don't stumble.

Dear friends, I hope I have managed to point out to you the significance of life in relative to all other major choices in life. We have seen that things men devote their lives to might not be worth it after all. Wisdom, power and wealth have their place, but only to facilitate life. Life is not meant to be sacrificed for them.

“Great peace have those who love your law, and nothing causes them to stumble.” – Ps. 119:165

What a huge scripture this is: Once we love God’s understanding of life, his word, and his law, nothing causes us to stumble. When we love his worldview, we don’t stumble in life. When we follow his priorities, we don’t stumble.

Dear friends, I hope I have managed to point out to you the significance of life in relative to all other major choices in life. We have seen that things men devote their lives to might not be worth it after all. Wisdom, power and wealth have their place, but only to facilitate life. Life is not meant to be sacrificed for them.

If these allurements of life are not what we are supposed to spend our lives on, if the Big Three of wisdom, power and wealth, don’t deserve our boasting, what then deserves it? What should life be devoted to? What are the things that qualify for life to be given in exchange for? I believe these are the million dollar questions.

Did you notice in the above statement, "…but let the one who boasts boast about this: that they have the understanding to know me, that I am the Lord, who exercises kindness, justice and righteousness on earth, for in these I delight, declares the Lord"?

Did you notice in the above statement, “…but let the one who boasts boast about this: that they have the understanding to know me, that I am the Lord, who exercises kindness, justice and righteousness on earth, for in these I delight, declares the Lord”?

The things God delights in are the things man can exchange life for. The only things worth boasting of are the things God delights in. So, what are these things God delights in? What are the things worth boasting of? What are these things to which one’s life should be devoted?

The only source of boasting permissible by heaven is that man understands and knows God. This is the number one priority in the sight of God. If God calls this the most significant thing in His eyes, then it must become our priority number one. Men and women who know God wield authority both in heaven and on earth. They are the men who subdue nations. They are the men who move mountains. They are the men for whom heaven stands at attention.

When you know God, you possess his wisdom. When you understand God’s way, you are an extremely powerful human being. Moses understood the ways of God, as against the children of Israel, who only saw the miracles. As a result, Moses could do and undo. That meekest of all men, servant of God, could at will bring sandwiches from heaven. He could deliver pizza to a million people at the stretch of his rod.

When a man understands the ways of God, his power is not limited by the forces of nature. When a man or woman knows God’s ways, he truly has authority in all realms of life.

Nothing compares to knowing God. Because when you truly know God, then you are indeed rich. A man who indeed knows God has untold and immeasurable wealth. Such a man is rich both to God and man.

“The good life is one inspired by love and guided by knowledge.” – Bertrand Russell

Can you now see, friends, why God would delight in such men? Is it now easy to see the frivolities of the Big Three? Can you clearly see why this is a major reason for boasting, that you indeed know God? Is it not clear enough that these and only these should a man’s life be devoted: to know the Lord God his creator, to understand His ways and to delight in His pleasure? If a man would devote his life to such a lofty goal, he gains his life for time and eternity. Such a life would be significant to the earth and such a life would be great in heaven. Such a life does not end. It does not come to pass. Such a life does not expire. It cannot be extinguished. To be continued.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine.

