“An economic crisis is the best gift for a leader willing to capture a nation” says Dr Erwin Lutzer in his epic book, When a Nation Forgets God.

Come back to Nigeria in 2024. It is an open secret that Nigeria has been fully captured by the evil forces of ethno-religious politics. But my point isn’t really about the obvious, but about the impending collapse and disintegration of Nigeria, which of course, is a sign of progress to many people, particularly to some of us who see no future in the present evil enclave called Nigeria. However, the losses that will attend to this collapse, in terms of the collapse of the remaining business interests of hard-working people, loss of lives, complete collapse of the remaining fabric of values, and the total annihilation of anything called future from the lives of the younger generation are the basis for today’s write up. We can stop it.

George Hegel once said, “The only thing we can learn from history is that we don’t learn from history.”

Not that the majority of Nigerians don’t know the difference between evil and good. It is much worse. The current state actors have silenced the voices of opposition that could potentially challenge them to move the ship of the nation in the right direction. What can you do in a nation where the slogan, “Go to Court” is the norm in the camp of the captors? For as long as this breed of leaders, sorry, dealers, remains in the picture, what happened in Germany would be a child’s play compared with what will happen to Nigeria. We are in a season of state capture, the capturing of the levers of government, the capturing of the minds of the people, the capturing of common resources, the capturing of the will and resolve of people to fight for their rights, and the capturing of the levers of the law.

R,J Rushdoony once said, “whoever is in charge of your law is your god, for behind every law is the god of the law.” Rushdoony went further, “If the source of law is an individual, then the individual is the god of that system.” No wonder why our current leaders have built a nation where individuals are stronger than institutions so that our laws can be subject to individuals rather than individuals being subject to laws.

It is therefore impossible for the current breed of leaders and politicians in Nigeria to shoot themselves in the foot— they will and cannot build a better Nigeria. The betterment of Nigeria is the impoverishing of the current state actors. Nigeria, by her fundamental design is not designed to prosper her citizens. It is a parasitic and cannibalistic system, powerfully backed up by some foreign actors whose vested interests in the commonwealth of Nigerians make them willing collaborators in the destruction and ruin of Nigeria. Someone would ask me, is there any hope in the current system? My answer is no.

No, in the sense that the present system is hopelessly hopeless for delivering the future and the dream of greatness that every right thinking Nigeria desperately desires. The only solution to this quagmire could happen in two ways — Nigeria either goes through a peaceful revolution where the citizens peacefully and unyieldingly demand for a complete change of governance, systems, structures, and the constitution or the country is disintegrated into different regional or ethnic blocs. Either option is not to the best interest of the current “dealers”, but will certainly change the direction to which the current ship is headed.

The first option requires a united front that cuts across racial and religious lines. The dealers understand the power of the people, and would fight to balkanize them to prevent this united front. The second option is going to reposition Nigeria into three to four different ethnic and racial states, the Fulanis will be in one nation, the Hausas will make up another nation, the Yorubas will be in the third nation, and the Igbos/Ibos will make up the fourth nation. The first option is however going to require a much greater effort from the people to damn all consequences and stand up against the evil west, who are the main protector and defender of the current political status quo in Nigeria, given the economic benefits that accrue to them from the ruins of Nigeria.

The evil forces of the western imperialist are solidly behind the rise of wicked and corrupt African leaders. But if the people of Burkina Faso, Chad, and Niger can break off their chains of slavery from the foreign imperialists, Nigerians can do same. Nothing is impossible when the people unite and stand up with one voice.

The hunger in the land has reached a hyperbolic level, a level that is not spiking the scale and scope of criminality in the land. Something must be done to avert this. Prayers won’t stop it. Prayers don’t cure hunger. What cures hunger is food. Food security is triggered by national security. National security is driven by many socio-economic and political factors that are largely determined and controlled by the current breed of dealers in government.

My final thesis for rescuing Nigeria is predicated on two recommendations as proposed above, the most preferred choice being the first option where a sizeable population from the Nigerian people across all six geo-political zones would for once unite, damn consequences, and ground the current system in a peaceful revolution. This will enforce the rewriting of the current constitution, amend the current electoral laws to prevent election rigging at local, state and federal levels, amend economic policies, and strengthen all arms of the current judicial system.

We either take either of these two hard paths to the salvation of our nation or do nothing and remain the way we are forever.

Ayo Akerele is the senior Pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele@gmail.com

