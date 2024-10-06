If Nigeria aims to tackle its current challenges and renounce the crown of being the poverty capital of the world, the government must shift its focus from only crude oil to other sectors like agriculture and manufacturing. This will create more jobs and help stabilise the economy. The government can foster entrepreneurship among the youth by providing training and financial support, while improving the quality of formal and vocational education.

Nigeria celebrates its independence on 1 October every year. In his Independence Day speech, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu proposed convening a Confab of young men and women to discuss the country’s problems. We now need 30 days of discussion! Let them enjoy the free food and hotel rooms, and tell us what we do not already know. From the farmers in the villages to the tech gurus in the cities, we all know where the shoe pinches us.

During this year’s Independence Day, some citizens took to the streets to protest the daily sufferings they encounter as Nigerians. Also, as part of his speech, while addressing the nation, Tinubu promised to implement measures to reduce the high cost of living and address persistent food inflation in the country. Currently, a litre of fuel sells for around N900, contributing to an increment in transportation fares and, more importantly, a lower standard of living. Sadly, Nigerians have developed a thick skin in response to these challenges. A day after his Independence Day speech, Tinubu flew out of the country for two weeks, allegedly on a vacation. He must have worked so hard to resolve the problems he left behind.

Before Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria’s president, insecurity was a major issue hindering the country’s development and the safety of the people. Goodluck Jonathan’s era was notorious for the Boko Haram killings, while the invasion of farms and settlements by Fulani herdsmen marred the Buhari administration, subjecting citizens to immense torture.

Under the present administration, there have been increased cases of banditry and kidnapping. Despite the campaign manifesto and promises made by Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), statistics show that there have been no significant changes since he became president. According to SBM Intelligence, over 600 people were killed within his first 45 days in office. The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) also reported the kidnapping of about 100 students in a town in Kaduna, as well as the killing of 13 soldiers in Bomadi Local Government.

Every democratic nation prioritises the safety of its citizens because, as they say, power resides in the people. It is, therefore, important for every responsible government to make security its top priority. According to a report by Premium Times in May, Tinubu’s first year in office saw the death of 4,500 Nigerians and the kidnapping of 7,000. These statistics show that the country’s security challenges have worsened.

While insurgency and banditry torment them in the North, cultism, militancy and other vices plague the South. Last year in Plateau State, more than 100 residents were murdered on Christmas Eve. All of these are terror incidents that should happen to no one. At this point, saying Nigeria is a battleground may be an understatement. Or how do you describe a country that sucks the blood of its citizens?

President Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy stands out as one of his greatest mistakes since he assumed office. However, he has remained nonchalant about the accompanying challenges, claiming that removing subsidy will free up budgetary resources for infrastructure and social welfare investments. He boasts of it as a courageous move to restore the nation’s dwindling economy.

One key promise made by Tinubu was to tackle corruption when he got to power. Perhaps he wanted to demonstrate this when he suspended Beta Edu, Nigeria’s minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, who was accused of diverting public funds into a private account. Ironically, however, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has taken President Tinubu’s administration to court over a $3.4 billion loan Nigeria obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The incumbent administration has been unable to account for this loan, prompting SERAP to file a lawsuit against the president and his team. When Tinubu said he would fight corruption, we should have asked, “Can a corrupt man fight corruption?” To keep the market clean, sanitation must begin at home. No one can live in filth and expect applause for speaking on cleanliness.

Earlier this year, Business Day reported that the number of Nigerians living in hunger and extreme poverty is increasing by the day. Aside from lacking basic amenities like electricity and water, many citizens cannot comfortably afford the three main meals of the day. The country’s economic situation has worsened in comparison to the previous administration. “May we not have a better yesterday” is a common prayer in Nigeria, but maybe we are not attentive, as the current realities contradict that prayer. Jonathan was an improvement over Buhari, and now Buhari is seen as an improvement over Tinubu.

Vanguard also reported a multi-billion-dollar corruption episode during Buhari’s administration, revealing that some of his allies became exceedingly wealthy at the expense of the national treasury. Billions of dollars were reportedly siphoned to enrich a few minorities, yet President Tinubu has not considered it essential to investigate this corrupt act.

With all these issues and the economic hardship that Nigerians face in their day-to-day activities, the Presidency spent a whopping $100 million on a new presidential jet, with an alleged additional $50 million spent on re-fitting it. This is a glaring case of misplaced priority, especially in a country in which citizens cannot afford necessities.

Tinubu’s administration has been tagged as a season of inflation, as the naira keeps falling like ripen oranges from a tree. The president’s decision to float the naira has sparked one of the recent most controversial economic crisis. Regardless of the purpose, this decision seriously affects the economy and the citizenry. As of today, a dollar is equal to N1,668.

Another example of a misplaced priority was the re-adoption of the old National Anthem earlier this year. In a country like Nigeria, where the people’s trust is perpetually betrayed, how do you convince hungry and frustrated citizens to sing the National Anthem? The eagle on the Nigerian coat of arms stands for strength, but these days, I feel like what was once a symbol of power is barely hanging on, just like the rest of Nigerians, hoping not to be toppled by the next wave of hardship.

According to the World Bank, Nigeria’s poverty rate was estimated at 38.9 per cent in 2023, making the country the world’s second-largest impoverished population. Also, the country’s record of corruption remains concerning, ranking 145th out of 180 on the corruption index, despite the existence of institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Likewise, institutions like the EFCC and ICPC, established to combat corruption and insecurity, need thorough reorientation. These agencies should be empowered to carry out their responsibilities without fear or interference. To improve security, there must be a collaboration between security forces and rural communities, with peace-building initiatives actively promoted. Notably, corruption within the paramilitary and armed forces must be checked. Only through a comprehensive and unified effort can Nigeria hope to reclaim its glory and build a safer and more prosperous future for incoming generations.

Toyin Falola, a professor of History, University Distinguished Teaching Professor, and Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at The University of Texas at Austin, is the Bobapitan of Ibadanland.

PS: This piece was written on 1 October, 2024, to answer some questions about Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary.

