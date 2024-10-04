In the name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Bestower of Mercy

Praise be to Allah; we praise Him and seek His help and forgiveness. We seek refuge with Allah from the evil of our own selves and from our evil deeds. Whomsoever Allah guides cannot be led astray, and whomsoever He leaves astray cannot be guided. I bear witness that there is no god except Allah alone, with no partner, and I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and Messenger.

Dear brothers and sisters! Today, Tuesday, 1st October is a day to celebrate and pay tribute to our country’s men and women who sacrificed their lives so that we can celebrate this day. We should never forget the sacrifices of our heroes past In Shaa Allah.

But unfortunately, in Nigeria today, people are crying for hunger, hardship and difficulty they are experiencing, and it seems to be getting out of control. In Nigeria, majority of the people cannot afford three square meals, the issue of transportation, the hike in fuel price, the hike in school fees for the children, etc.

Nigerian leaders and citizens alike have continued to express mixed feelings and reactions on the state of the nation, as this our great nation marks her 64th independence anniversary.

While our leaders generally expressed hope and optimism that things would change and improve with time, but the majority of the citizens expressed despair, with some deciding to stage a protest today in expression of their frustration.

The Nigerian leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says Nigeria remains a strong, united and viable sovereign nation despite the many challenges that have confronted the nation.

The President said this during his live nationwide broadcast delivered today, 1st October, to commemorate the 64th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

President Tinubu said that Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary creates another chance for Nigerians to reflect on the journey so far towards nation-building.

He added that the commemoration of the six decades and four years provides an opportunity for citizens to renew their commitment to building a better nation that will serve present and future generations of Nigerians.

Fellow Nigerians! Allah Almighty tells us in a very profound Qur’anic verse that:

“Verily. With hardship comes ease.”

[Quran, 94:5]

Growing up I think I understood this Qur’anic verse wrongly. I used to think it meant: after hardship comes ease. In other words I thought life was made up of good times and bad times. After the bad times, comes the good times. But that is not what the verse is saying. The verse is saying with hardship comes ease. The ease is at the same time as the hardship. This means that nothing in this life is ever all bad (or all good). In every bad situation we’re in, there is always something to be grateful for. With hardship, Allah also gives us the strength and patience to bear it.

Respected brothers and sisters! “Verily with hardship, there is relief.” [Qur’an, 94: 6]

Eating follows hunger, drinking follows thirst, sleep comes after restlessness, and health takes the place of sickness. The lost will find their way, the one in difficulty will find relief, and the day will follow the night.

“Perhaps Allah may bring a victory or a decision according to His Will.” [Qur’an, 5: 52]

Inform the night of a coming morning, the light of which will permeate the mountains and valleys. Give to the afflicted tidings of a sudden relief that will reach them with the speed of light or with the blinking of an eye.

If you see that the desert extends for miles and miles, then know that beyond that distance are green meadows with plentiful shade.

If you see the rope tighten and tighten, know that it will snap.

Tears are followed by a smile, fear is replaced by comfort, and anxiety is overthrown by serenity. When the fire was set for him, Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon him) did not feel its heat because of the help he received from his Lord.

“We [Allah] said: ‘O’ fire! Be you coolness and safety for Ibrahim!” [Qur’an, 21: 69]

The sea would not drown Prophet Musa (Peace be upon him), because he uttered in a confident, strong, and truthful manner:

“Nay, verily! With me is my Lord, He will guide me.” [Quran, 26: 62]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) told Abubakar in the cave that Allah was with them then peace and tranquility descended upon them.

Those that are slaves of the moment see only misery and wretchedness. This is because they look only at the wall and door of the room, whereas they should look beyond such barriers as are set before them.

Therefore do not be in despair: it is impossible for things to remain the same. The days and years rotate, the future is unseen, and every day Allah has matters to bring forth. You know it not, but it may be that Allah will afterwards bring some new thing to pass. And verily, with every hardship there is a relief!

Dear brothers and sisters! The above mentioned Qur’anic verse is full of hope that inspires and motivates us and shows that there is always a bright light at the end of the tunnel. Whenever we are in any difficulty or hardship, the above verse inspires us to patiently persevere in our efforts and place our full hope and trust in Allah the Almighty.

Allah is the Best of Planners, and during times of difficulty, as well as during times of ease, we should always remember and resort to Him. When we patiently strive in the path of Allah then we prepare ourselves to receive Allah’s kindness:

“And Allah is full of pity for (His) servants.” [Qur’an, 3:30]

In addition, Allah in His infinite mercy and kindness has appointed angels to protect us and to pray for our forgiveness:

“Lo! There are above you guardians, generous and recording, who know (all) that you do.” [Qur’an, 82:10-12]

When one is striving in Allah’s path, one should have a goal and set one’s sights on that goal. With every striving there will be obstacles — success does not come easily. But patience and perseverance, together with an unshakeable belief in Almighty Allah, give one the impetus to carry on despite the difficulty and despite the hardships, with the knowledge that the suffering will end and that the striving will bear fruit.

Continuous striving is the only way to overcome obstacles. It was only through striving, persistence, and perseverance, that apartheid in South Africa was dismantled although many people thought it impossible. Similarly, it was only through the same striving and surmounting huge obstacles that the Berlin Wall came crumbling down and that Communism failed. So too will all oppressors come tumbling down. The will of a people inspired by freedom and the return of their land, together with hope as their rocket fuel, will propel them to confront the oppressor as they look forward to victory and might. Allah has promised that His religion will prevail.

Many people all over the world are being mistreated and tortured simply for their belief. They are suffering various forms of difficulties and hardships.

The oppressors parade the earth with brutal arrogance, racism, and discrimination, regarding one race or nation more worthy of respect than another and having total disregard for fairness, justice, mercy, compassion. They show no fear of Allah. Yet their time will come soon and they will face a humiliating punishment. Media blackouts, propaganda, lies, and conspiracies will not help them on the day when all will be revealed.

My people! Really, the above mentioned Qur’anic verse inspire us and fill our hearts to the brim with hope.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

