Communicating without bellicose or needless rancour has been the hallmark of Malam Mohammed. This enables him come across as a bridge builder and soul winner for this administration. This seems to be at variance with some spokespersons of this administration, whose style has been decidedly trenchant, with a trail of resentment, instead of converts. Yet, Idris has neither been apologetic nor lame in his defences of government’s policies.

In the run up to the first anniversary of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s one year in office, not a few ministers took up copious spaces in print, electronic and social media spaces to advertise/celebrate their “extraordinary performances” in office under 12 months. Some smart ones commissioned write-ups or hired praise singers. It was all part of the game of survival in a political space with limited oxygen.

When it was his turn to sing his own praises, Malam Mohammed Idris authored a news commentary outlining (not eulogising) the achievements of his principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He did not do embellishments. He did not exaggerate. He did not attempt to manipulate or insult the intelligence of anyone. He was matter-of-fact and thus did not draw the ire of any one. It was up to the listener or the reader to reflect and make up their mind, to accept or contest the issues enumerated, without bile or prejudice.

In it all, you didn’t see, or feel or hear the Minister but Mr President.

This has been the style of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Malam Mohammed Idris, who places more premium on the message than the messenger, and keeps on projecting his principal.

Beside the projection of the message is his use of language. In writing or reading, Malam Mohammed comes across with an uncanny clarity or precision, which makes the message sink. This creates a convincing effect, even for die-hards. At the risk of repetition, his language is neither bombastic nor ambiguous.

Malam Mohammed has been sensitive to his environment or his publics. He has been at ease with editors, journalists, bishops, etc., and has used each opportunity to advantage.

Even during explosive moments during negotiations with organised labour, Idris was the magician, and he always had a way of getting everyone back to the negotiating table without the loss of trajectory, earning him the nickname behind his back, “Confidence Man.”

It remains a mystery how Mohammed Idris has been able to market this government whose policies have brought considerable pain and misery to the ordinary person.

Equally mysterious is the fact that he has been able to do so without drawing the ire of the people or ribald jokes of cynics or cartoonists. As we all know, conviction or believability is key in effective communication. Idris attracts attention of even die-hard critics of government like my humble self.

What could be the secret behind his success?

At various media platforms including AIT, Kapital FM and Arise Tv, where I had openly commended Idris, the anchors put it to his professionalism.

But I do think the matter goes beyond professionalism. I think it has more to do with character and integrity and capacity for research.

One of the things that turn people off is when a communicator repeats the same things all over. It leads to auto-rejection. Idris is always fresh with facts and not stale stories, suggesting he is abreast with developments in all sectors of government.

As I pen this down, he is shuttling between the states letting the citizens know the truth about the dimensions and depths of palliatives and sundry financial releases or aids given by the Federal Government to the states. By so doing, he has managed to deflect criticism from his principal.

Beyond this, he has created a new consciousness in the citizens to hold their governors accountable for their misery. It is therefore not surprising now that citizens are asking their governors questions. It is the Idris-mark. In the fullness of time, this campaign will certainly pay off as governors would be compelled to sit up.

Although, given the jobs both of us do, I am to be sparing in my praise for Mohammed Idris, but honour will not permit me from acknowledging the fact that he has been convincing, fresh, brilliant and professional.

Benson Upah writes from bensonupah@gmail.com.

