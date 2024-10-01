The government’s approach to increasing the minimum wage does little to address the inflationary pressures that continue to erode workers’ purchasing power. Until the government can ensure that salaries across all sectors are commensurate with the cost of living and inflation, workers will remain trapped in a cycle of economic hardship. If Nigeria is to retain its best talent and foster national growth, it must address these critical issues head-on.

In Nigeria, discussions about salaries have often revolved around whether one’s earnings are sufficient to “take them home,” a phrase frequently heard among public sector workers. The notion of “take-home pay” once symbolised whether a salary could sustain a person until the next payday. But this concept has taken a grimmer turn in the present economic climate. Today, the primary concern is no longer whether a salary is adequate to take workers home, but rather whether they can even afford to go to work in the first place. Rising transportation costs and the overall cost of living have pushed workers to the point where commuting to their workplaces has become an almost insurmountable challenge, exacerbating an already dire economic situation.

The government of Nigeria has taken steps to address these issues by initiating an increase in the minimum wage. On paper, this seems like a progressive move. But the impact of these wage increases on alleviating the financial struggles of workers is minimal at best. The problem lies in the disparity between the increase in wages and the rate of inflation. An increase in the minimum wage might raise salaries marginally across the board, but this increase does not come close to matching the rapid rise in the cost of goods and services.

Besides, the wage increment strategy adopted by the government aims to reduce the gap between the highest and lowest earners, which leads to an uneven percentage distribution of salary increases. Workers at the bottom of the salary ladder may receive a relatively larger increase, while those at the top receive only a token increment. Although this may seem like a reasonable way to close the earnings gap, the reality is that it does little to address the inflation crisis. An increase that is not aligned with inflationary pressures means that workers’ purchasing power continues to erode, and the wage increase serves as little more than a symbolic gesture.

The fundamental issue is that Nigeria’s economy is not generating enough revenue to fund adequate salary adjustments that would provide workers with the financial means to maintain a decent standard of living. The government’s strategy of increasing the minimum wage, without addressing the root causes of economic instability and inflation, will not achieve meaningful results. It is important for the government to prioritise reforms that generate sufficient revenue and create sustainable financial policies that ensure workers can earn a living wage. Until the government addresses the systemic issues of inflation, public sector mismanagement and economic growth, the wage increase will remain insufficient to improve the lives of Nigerian workers.

At the heart of this exodus is the government’s misguided belief that professionals owe their country loyalty in the form of accepting undignified pay. The expectation of patriotism is often wielded as a tool to suppress demands for better wages. But patriotism does not equate enduring subpar conditions. It is unreasonable to expect professionals to sacrifice their quality of life under the banner of national loyalty.

The impact of insufficient pay is particularly evident in Nigeria’s academic sector, where university lecturers, who should be among the country’s best-paid professionals, are left with salaries that are laughably inadequate. I once met a professor at a public university who recounted his shock upon receiving a meager N700 increase in his salary, following a minimum wage hike. This negligible increase only highlighted the disconnect between the government’s rhetoric on wage improvement and the actual impact on workers.

The lack of meaningful salary adjustments leaves professionals like this professor demoralised and disillusioned, while questioning the government’s commitment to improving their welfare. This stark reality creates a brain drain within Nigeria’s public sector, as talented professionals seek better-paying opportunities, either in the private sector or outside the country. Nigeria is losing its brightest minds to countries that recognise their talents and are willing to pay them a dignified wage. A government that fails to adequately compensate its workers, particularly those in critical sectors like education, health and research, is one that underestimates the importance of retaining top talent.

True patriotism should be about contributing to the growth and development of a nation, but this contribution can only be sustained when people are compensated fairly and are able to preserve their dignity through reasonable economic means.

Patriotism, in its essence, involves self-preservation, and this is a fundamental human drive. If people are unable to meet their basic needs, they cannot focus on contributing positively to the larger society. If the government fails to provide adequate compensation, they are inadvertently pushing their best minds to seek opportunities elsewhere, draining the country of the intellectual and professional resources it needs to develop. Those who leave the country do so not out of disloyalty but out of a necessity to preserve their well-being and secure better futures for themselves and their families.

This vicious cycle will persist unless the government takes bold steps to overhaul its approach to public sector wages and the management of its human capital. Beyond increasing the minimum wage, there needs to be a comprehensive review of salary structures across all sectors. The government must recognise the intrinsic value of its workforce and align salaries with the cost of living.

The continued loss of talent is detrimental to Nigeria’s progress. The country is being left with a growing proportion of mediocre workers in critical sectors, which significantly hampers its ability to move forward. When the most skilled and qualified people leave for greener pastures, those who remain are often unable to drive meaningful change. As a result, the system stagnates, and the status quo prevails, much to the detriment of national development.

This vicious cycle will persist unless the government takes bold steps to overhaul its approach to public sector wages and the management of its human capital. Beyond increasing the minimum wage, there needs to be a comprehensive review of salary structures across all sectors. The government must recognise the intrinsic value of its workforce and align salaries with the cost of living. Efforts must also be made to control inflation and stabilise the economy, so that wage increases do not continually fall short of addressing the real challenges faced by workers.

The question of whether salaries in Nigeria can “take workers home” has become almost irrelevant when considering the broader economic realities. The country’s workers are grappling with challenges far greater than whether their wages are enough to sustain them until payday. The government’s approach to increasing the minimum wage does little to address the inflationary pressures that continue to erode workers’ purchasing power. Until the government can ensure that salaries across all sectors are commensurate with the cost of living and inflation, workers will remain trapped in a cycle of economic hardship. If Nigeria is to retain its best talent and foster national growth, it must address these critical issues head-on. Anything short of a meaningful reform will continue to drive the nation’s brightest minds away, leaving behind a workforce ill-equipped to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu (mohd.aminu@gmail.com) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

