Come 1st of October, Nigeria will be celebrating its 64th anniversary as an independent nation. While the various ways the nation has evolved, from being a former English colony to a powerhouse, go without saying; the country’s growing international presence has also become clearer, with Lagos solidifying itself as one of the epicentres in the said evolution. This growing international presence of Lagos goes hand in glove with the continued efforts to showcase the various stories from the region and its residents. With a population that has reached 15,946,000, the abundance of many unique and engrossing stories the region has on offer is simply without question.

While the Nollywood film industry’s work in bringing further visibility to Nigeria’s stories is its own achievement. Two good friends have put an effort into giving this achievement a massive international presence, with the founding of the I present Lagos exhibition. An achievement in curation that is not only found on their website, but also through the various lively exhibitions that the company has shown in the United States. At the exhibition, one would be fortunate to find not only various high-quality works of art, but also the two men responsible for bringing the dream of Nigeria’s further recognition in art to reality – its founders, Uche Ezimah and Kukoyi.

From 30th September to midnight 1st October at the Round House Theatre in Bethesda, Maryland, I present Lagos will be celebrating Nigeria’s independence through exhibiting works of standout artists such as Oshioma Okumoya Igwonobe and Peter John Chukwu, as well as musical performances by promising up incoming talents such as Tobby Drillz and O-Slice, alongside a film screening of the works of Daniel Obasi and Mr Shua.

This event aims to celebrate the further stories of Nigeria decades later, and also serves as a bridge between the culture cultivated in Lagos and its further life as it spreads along the DMV area. I present Lagos’ aims are simple: showcasing the various things that add to the vivid atmosphere of Lagos, and championing the artists behind them.

When not promoting these works on their website “ipresentlagos”, Ezimah and Kukoyi have also put on multiple live exhibits in the DC-Maryland-Virginia area, where not only have people been able to experience these artworks up close, but attendees also got a chance to see a full picture of the degree to which Lagos’ cultural presence continues to grow. As can be seen through broadcasting music videos from the thriving Afrobeat that’s not only made superstars out of the likes of Davido and Wizkid, but has also attracted the attention of international commercial heavyweights such as Usher and Ed Sheeran.

When Ezimah and Kukoyi first met in 2015, they not only found that they both shared a mutual passion for art but that it would serve as a strong foundation for their friendship and as the catalyst for their mutual desire to celebrate the many talents that not only call Nigeria home but embody its spirit through their work. Despite how hectic it is for Kukoyi to balance his UK based job with the Avery Foundation with residing in Lagos in a month’s long process of finding the said artists in the city, Kukoyi and Ezimah often end up overjoyed with the bountiful array of art that visualise their mutual goal of celebrating Lagos. “An important goal of our art exhibitions is showing a side of Africa that not only wasn’t limited to poverty, but also succeed in capturing the sensational culture of Lagos, its monuments, the community connections, and Hazy recollections of the area that stick with people even when they leave.”

In showcasing authentic artwork, they capture the often-sensational culture embedded in Lagos, which stands boldly in an era that finds itself moving more towards artificially made art, it also serves as a reminder of the value of the developing cultural exchange between Nigeria and its growing international presence. An exploration that they look forward to showing further, from 30th September to 1st October. The artwork showcases by I present Lagos not only stands as snapshots of a nation, but also a display of the various stories of the people of the nation and the humanity they display as the country’s evolution grows forward right.

Of the many that have been shown at exhibitions, and can be found on their website, one standout work of art by Oshioma Okumoya Igwonobe, who hails from the Edo State, is the captivating Eko 2. Although described as a depiction of “All of the Cultural Landmarks of Lagos,” it is also a fascinating showcase of Igwonobe’s expressive style, with colliding colours bringing to life not only the scenic life that Lagos has always embodied, but also the collective vibrance that continues to define Lagos, and a confirmation of Igwonobe’s philosophy that Art is a natural way of life, which doesn’t need a reason for its creation.

In terms of artwork that captures the inner joy in the residence of Lagos, look no further than Miriam Nwosah’s “Happy People.” A phenomenal depiction of an embrace between friends, Nwosh aims to show how a truly priceless presence of Lagos is the moment’s joy and goodwill between the people, as they continue to strive for a better future. Moments that may be simple and fleeting, but that hold value, and are known to spread far. Another artist who has a commanding presence is Peter John Chukwu, who in his multiple works, shown both at the exhibit and the ipresentlagos website, showcases at times a comic look at the town he calls home, still one particular stand out is, “We dey play too much”, an art piece that shows the small joy people engage in as they attempt to go about their lives; another reminder of the value of spontaneity as a tool, in not only bringing excitement into daily interactions, but also in valuing life’s many turns.

This dedication in capturing the pulse of daily life in Lagos is further shown in the more nocturnal, “Sleepless Lights”, a subdued work in which Chukwu seeks to show the shared connection within the working-class community of Lagos – one that presents the radiance and tenacity of the said community, even when dealing with humble realities.

While the two founders use their past success as further motivation in their future aims, as the excitement for their 1st October celebration grows near, they have further aimed for success in their future horizons, from being able to open a physical store to hopefully expanding further to places like Atlanta or New York. Possibilities that seem not far from becoming a reality. A reality not only where the artistic talents of Nigeria are better recognised, but also the country’s growing future as an international powerhouse.

The work mentioned in this article can be found and purchased courtesy of the “ipresentlagos” website, alongside other prestige artwork celebrating the many scenic wonders and community of Lagos.

Aramide Olorunyomi is a writer and videographer.

