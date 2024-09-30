As NITDA continues to make significant efforts in enhancing cyber threat awareness, it is equally crucial for individuals to take proactive steps in safeguarding themselves from cyber threats. By adopting the recommended strategies and practices, individuals can significantly reduce their risk and stay cyber-wise. Taking these measures seriously will help in building a safer digital environment for everyone.

Recently, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) issued an urgent alert regarding a critical security vulnerability found in the Google Chrome browser. The vulnerability known as CVE-2024-797 was recently discovered by Google and is reportedly being actively exploited by cyber attackers.

CVE-2024-797, the name given to this vulnerability, is a “type” confusion flaw that affects Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine. This engine, a crucial component of the browser, is responsible for interpreting and executing JavaScript code, a fundamental language for modern web applications. The vulnerability arises from the browser’s incorrect interpretation of data types, which can lead to memory corruption and potentially allow attackers to execute malicious code.

The consequences of this vulnerability are severe. If exploited, it could enable attackers to gain unauthorised access to sensitive information, install malware, or even take control of compromised devices. This poses a significant threat to individuals, businesses, and organisations that rely on Chrome for their day-to-day activities.

An estimated 3.45 billion internet users globally use Chrome as their browser. Hence, given the widespread use of Chrome and the potential severity of the vulnerability, it is imperative to take proactive measures to protect oneself from exploitation.

The first tip in safeguarding against this vulnerability is in updating software regularly. These updates often include patches that fix security flaws, thereby preventing attackers from exploiting them to compromise our systems.

Keeping one’s software updated regularly is of utmost importance because it ensures the presence of the latest security patches and features that can help protect against emerging threats.

To make updating easier, most modern software applications, including Chrome, offer automatic update features. By enabling automatic updates, one can ensure that his software is always up-to-date without requiring manual intervention.

Another way of securing a cyber threat is by using strong passwords on online accounts and personal information. A strong password is essential to prevent unauthorised access and protect against potential data breaches. By using complex and unique passwords, the risk of online information breaches can be significantly reduced.

One of the most effective ways to create a strong password is to use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. This makes it much more difficult for exploiters to guess or brute force the password. In addition, it is important to avoid using easily guessable information, such as your name or birthday.

Another crucial aspect of password security is to avoid using the same password for multiple accounts, because if one of the accounts is compromised, potentially, other accounts with the same password are at risk as well. It is recommended to use unique passwords for each online service you use.

However, managing multiple complex passwords can be challenging, and it is recommended to use password managers to keep track of all passwords being used. Password managers are software applications that store and manage your passwords securely. They allow you to create and store strong, unique passwords for each of your accounts, while providing easy access to them when needed.

When using a password manager, it is important to choose a reputable and secure service. Additionally, you should enable the two-factor authentication (2FA) for your password manager account to add an extra layer of security.

Another way of staying out of threat on Chrome and other browsers is to activate “Ad Blockers.” These are software applications that can help protect you from online threats by blocking advertisements and other unwanted content. While primarily used to enhance the browsing experience and reduce distractions, ad blockers can also play a crucial role in security.

Many online advertisements are served by third-party networks that may contain malicious codes or track your online activities. By blocking these advertisements, ad blockers can help to reduce your exposure to potential threats. Additionally, some ad blockers can also block tracking cookies and other forms of online surveillance.

When choosing an ad blocker, it is important to select a reputable and effective option. There are many ad blockers available, both as standalone applications and browser extensions. It is highly recommended to go with the browser extension.

In addition, avoid suspicious websites. The websites you visit can also pose security risks, it is important to be cautious when browsing the internet and desist from visiting suspicious or malicious websites. These websites may contain malware, phishing scams, or other online threats.

Some indicators of a suspicious website include unusual URLs, excessive pop-ups, or suspicious content. Be wary of websites that ask for personal information that you should not be providing online, or that offer unrealistic deals or promises.

If you are unsure about a website, it is always better to err on the side of caution and avoid visiting it. You can also use online tools to check the reputation of a website before visiting it.

In addition to avoiding suspicious websites, it is also important to be mindful of the links you click on. Be cautious of clicking on links in unsolicited emails or messages, as these links may lead to malicious websites.

As NITDA continues to make significant efforts in enhancing cyber threat awareness, it is equally crucial for individuals to take proactive steps in safeguarding themselves from cyber threats. By adopting the recommended strategies and practices, individuals can significantly reduce their risk and stay cyber-wise. Taking these measures seriously will help in building a safer digital environment for everyone.

Shuaib S. Agaka, a tech journalist, writes from Kano.

