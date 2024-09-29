…it is expected that AVM Oluwatoyin will invest his acquired skills in achieving the mandates of the institution towards realising national interests while leveraging the influence of effective media engagement.

On 9 September, Air Vice Marshal Lanre Ibrahim Oluwatoyin embarked on yet another significant journey of his professional career by assuming the role of Chief of Defence Space Administration (CDSA).

Oluwatoyin assumed the office following a handing-over ceremony from the outgoing CDSA, AVM AA Shinkafi. The ceremony, which took place at the General Irabor Hall, was attended by the entire staff of the Defence Space Administration.

This change of baton marks an important era in Nigeria’s defence space industry, as the new helmsman is expected to deploy his wealth of knowledge and creativity in enhancing its activities.

In a sterling move to demonstrate his readiness and competency for the new task, AVM Oluwatoyin, upon assumption, did not rest on his oars but immediately embarked on engaging with relevant stakeholders to forge a mutual alliance through inter-agency collaboration.

Specifically, the decorated Air Officer paid a courtesy visit to the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), to explore potential areas of collaboration between the two sister agencies.

Oluwatoyin seized the opportunity to appreciate NASRDA for its support over the years and further sought to consolidate the partnership for the effective overall performances of the two institutions.

It is good to note that these two agencies share a common goal of advancing Nigeria’s interests in space exploration and utilisation. Therefore, this alliance marks a significant step towards enhancing the nation’s space development capabilities, as it is expected to yield mutual benefits and further solidify the country’s position in the global space community.

Taking cognisance of his boldness and proactive measures, it is apt to aver that AVM Oluwatoyin’s performance will surpass his expectations, courtesy of his resounding academic background in the sector, coupled with administrative skills and experiences.

An Ilorin born indigene of Kwara State, AVM Oluwatoyin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Bayero University Kano (BUK).

Having a passion for the space industry, the 39 Regular Course officer has undergone a Professional Course on Satellite Orbit Engineering at China Academy of Space Technology. Determined to further build on his career, he attended the International Space University France, where he bagged a Master of Science in Space Management and later obtained obtained a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) from Bangladesh University of Professionals.

While enhancing his military career, he attended and participated in several courses both at national, regional and international levels. They include the: Basic Officers Engineering Course at AFIT, Kaduna; Type-rating Course on Alpha Jet Avionics; Orientation Course in Educational Theory and Practice, Institute of Education, University of Jos; Ab-initio Flying Training Course at 301 Flying Training School (301 FTS), as well as Junior Staff Course at Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna.

Other courses are: Computer Appreciation Course in 301 FTS; Training Workshop on Conflict Management and Resolution at Centre for Management Development, Lagos; Antenna Control and Maintenance Course in North-West China Institute of Electronic Engineering (NWIEE), Xian, China; Civil-Military Operation Course; Technology Incubation Course, NACETEM, OAU, Ile-Ife; Senior Staff Course at Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC); National Defence Course at NDC Bangladesh; and Multinational Information Sharing Initiative (MISI) Collaboration System Course. among others.

Mr Oluwatoyin began his administrative role in the Nigerian military as a Material/Maintenance Control Officer at 407 Air Combat Training Group Kainji and later became the Squadron Commander/ academic instructor at Air Force Military School in Jos, Plateau State. He also served as Principal Engineer at the National Space Research and Development Agency and acting Head of the Department of Strategic Application Dept NigComSat Ltd, from where he moved to Nigerian Air Force Headquarters in Abuja as Director of Space Technology.

Subsequently, he held the role of Director of Earth Observation in an Acting capacity at Defence Space Administration and later served as Commander of 151 Base Services Group, Makurdi, as well as Commander of 153 Base Services Group, Yola, before he was redeployed to NAF Headquarters as Director of Information Technology.

Until his appointment as the current Chief of DSA, AVM Oluwatoyin was Director of Tech Services at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

He is a member of several professional bodies, including National Space Institution, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Computer Forensics, among others.

Taking cognisance of how his career has been embedded with a series of tasks due to his visionary and strategic leadership capabilities, citizens and stakeholders can rest assured that the nation’s space security will witness a significant boost and continue to compete with other global communities.

Initially christened as the Defence Space Agency (DSA) but now known as the Defence Space Administration, DSA was established on 9 October 2014 under the DSA Act 2016, which was enacted and signed into law on 3 February, 2017.

The primary objective of DSA is to harness space products and services to aid the Nigerian military and other security agencies in tackling the security challenges faced by the country. It was also established to facilitate the implementation of the Defence and security aspects of the National Space Policy and Programmes 2001 for the enhancement of national security and development.

Recognising the nature of space as having force multiplier effects, Nigeria as a responsible member of the international community intends to pursue its legitimate ambition in space for security, national development and peaceful purposes for the advancement of humanity. This is in line with the provisions of the United Nations Committee for the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UNCOPUOS), which allows for developing and operating military space technologies.

According to the Act that established the agency, the CDSA must be knowledgeable in Space Science and have demonstrated experience in Engineering and Information Technology, and have executive control over the Military Security and Civilian Staff of the Administration.

Based on the aforementioned, AVM Oluwatoyin has fulfilled and satisfied all these conditions both in terms of knowledge and experience while still garnering other valuable skills that are essential in discharging administrative functions.

Therefore, it is expected that AVM Oluwatoyin will invest his acquired skills in achieving the mandates of the institution towards realising national interests while leveraging the influence of effective media engagement.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi, an NDA research fellow, is the author of “National Security Strategies: A Young Writer’s Perspective.” Email: ymukhtar944@gmail.com

