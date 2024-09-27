The book is a clarion call for policy makers, educational institutions, students, and job seekers to embrace this new paradigm of skills-based education. Pantami insists that degrees still matter; however, the future shall be fully left in the court of those who have the ability to adapt, learn new skills, and apply them in continuously changing and dynamic environments.

Arguably one of the most widely discussed Nigerian books in recent times, Skills Rather Than Just Degrees generated a lot of discourse in circles of academics, readers, policymakers, and other industry experts. But people failed to understand that Mr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the author, never dispelled the importance of degrees. He understands their importance; how they serve as ingredients for success and how they are just metrics for determining whether one passes through stipulated training.

Skill Rather Than Just Degrees delves into one of the most pressing issues facing modern education and employment – the growing disparity between academic qualifications and practical skills. The book highlights the increasing importance of skills over JUST qualifications in the 21st century, where employers and industries are prioritising individuals with demonstrable competencies that meet current market demands.

At the bottom of Pantami’s crusade against the acquisition of just degrees lies a triangle of wisdom: education, knowledge, and skills. Professor Isa Ali Pantami, a multidisciplinary figure in Nigeria’s tech and academic sectors, argues that skills acquisition and practical experience are critical to bridging the gap between education and the real-world workforce. By focusing on skills, both in technical and non-technical areas, individuals can enhance their chances of success in a competitive, technology-driven economy.

The title of the book, “Skill Rather Than Just Degrees”, generated widespread controversy in the Nigerian social media space, with some quarters insinuating that he denigrated degrees, especially in a country where school enrollment is abysmally low. Even with numerous clarifications from several quarters, these conversations resurface once in a while and brings a fresh bout of arguments and debates, especially on Facebook and X (formally known as Twitter).

The central theme of Pantami’s work revolves around the concept that while degrees still hold value, they are not sufficient on their own to guarantee employability or entrepreneurial success. Pantami has always been critical of the system of education that places an emphasis on rote learning, memorisation, and accumulation of academic certificates with no complementary practical training, innovation, and problem-solving skills. He says that many graduates leave universities with only theoretical knowledge but not necessarily with what it takes to tackle the actual demands of the work environment.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In the book, he urged for a revolution in education to have curricula that incorporate practical skills into academic learning and an overhaul in the educational system. It further advocates that technical and vocational training is not to be regarded with a view inferior from formal education but rather a complementary pathway which can result in equal, if not greater success, in the job market.

The book also emphasises that, given the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the current demand of the time is digital literacy and technological preparedness. Most of the industries require workers who can work with modern tools, emerging programming languages, data analytics, and new technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cybersecurity, says Pantami.

For this, he calls on governments, education systems, and individuals to invest in training for digital skills, coding, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Different examples show how those countries and organisations embracing this shift are faring much better globally in regard to economic growth and employments.

The other important aspect that Pantami looks into is the role of entrepreneurship. With the challenges of unemployment growing, especially in developing countries, the book calls for a mind of entrepreneurship at early childhood. Pantami insists that white-collar jobs are no longer an option for most, and people have to be able to make their own opportunities through innovation and entrepreneurship.

He believes that skills development in technology, craftsmanship, agriculture, or service sectors can provide the foundation for self-reliance and avenues to financial independence. Entrepreneurship is a method to utilise these skills to solve local-level problems, create jobs, and contribute to a country’s economic growth.

Another neglected aspect that Professor Pantami harps on is the importance of mentorship and reading, urging every young person to be versatile, diverse and practice self-development through research, mentorship and other conventional and unconventional methods.

The book is a clarion call for policy makers, educational institutions, students, and job seekers to embrace this new paradigm of skills-based education. Pantami insists that degrees still matter; however, the future shall be fully left in the court of those who have the ability to adapt, learn new skills, and apply them in continuously changing and dynamic environments.

In Skills Rather Than Just Degrees, Professor Pantami provides an argument on the need for reforming both education and employment policies in this modern century. It is thus an appeal to divert effort to build a generation of problem-solvers, innovators, and skilled professionals who can actually face the brunt of challenges in today’s fast-moving world.

Salim Yunusa is a PRNigeria Young Communications Fellow. He can be reached at syunusa@gmail.com and writes from Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

