During my recent trip to Ilorin, after an absence of six months, I was struck by the visible transformation of the city. The expansive roadwork, featuring upgrades to existing routes and the construction of new ones, offers compelling evidence of positive change…

Before anyone critiques my choice of words, let me clarify what I mean by “Roadmaster.” This term can refer to various roles — from the official responsible for maintaining railroads to a public overseer of road repairs, and even a well-known bicycle brand famed for its versatility. In the context of road construction and maintenance, it fittingly describes someone who excels in enhancing infrastructure, making it an apt moniker for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara State.

While ‘Roadmaster’ may also refer to a specialised machine in the road construction industry used to remedy potholes and other road defects through a cost-effective and environmentally friendly spray injection method, it serves as a metaphor for effective leadership.

My first and only encounter with Governor Abdulrahman took place in December 2021 when he graciously welcomed a team from Image Merchants Promotion Limited, the publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential, and several other titles, into his office in Ilorin. His genuine warmth, personal engagement, and sincere interest in our work left an indelible mark on me, fostering a sense of connection and involvement.

Facilitating the courtesy call was his Special Adviser, Mallam Abdulrazak Jiddah, a family friend I have known for over three decades, with invaluable support from the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Abdulrafiu Ajakaiye.

During our meeting, I was particularly impressed by the governor’s humility, especially in light of my past criticisms regarding the demolition of Ile-Arugbo. Despite facing scrutiny over what some perceived as excessive frugality with public funds, our discussions unveiled his ambitious vision for transforming Kwara State into one of Nigeria’s most prosperous, secure, and peaceful regions.

Compared to many Northern states grappling with banditry and terrorism, Kwara is a beacon of relative safety in the North-Central region. This achievement speaks to Governor Abdulrazak’s innovative security strategies, which have successfully shielded the state from the violent criminalities affecting neighbouring areas.

Although he faces political opposition and criticism concerning his governance style, Abdulrazak’s achievements as the governor of Kwara State are undeniable. His substantial contributions to major road networks have elevated the pride of residents and visitors alike.

The administration has initiated significant road projects aimed at improving connectivity both within the state and beyond. Major thoroughfares are being enhanced, and numerous inner roads are at various stages of construction. Noteworthy projects include improvements to the streets leading from the airport to Al-Hikmah University and the routes connecting to PRNigeria Centre at Airforce Road, Oloje Federal Housing Estate. The visible transformation of the city centre and ongoing infrastructure upgrades are commendable.

With interlocked roads in its hinterlands, many of the city’s ageing road networks are now receiving significant upgrades. New flyovers like the Tunde Idiagbon Bridge and Unity Flyover reshape the city’s landscape, minimise travel time, and enhance the capital’s beauty.

The Wahab Folawiyo Road along Unity Road boasts the quality and aesthetics characteristic of the continent’s capital cities. Similarly, Ahmadu Bello Way and Sulu Gambari Road contribute to a newfound urban elegance that residents and visitors can appreciate.

At least 35 inner roads are either completed or in various stages of completion in Ilorin, while numerous other projects are underway in the surrounding areas. They include the 4.7-kilometre Yebumot-Adeta-Oloje route, the 13-kilometre Ile Ire District road and the first post-colonial Orisa Bridge (Oro Ago). Other projects include Arandun-Esie-Oro and Omu Aran-Oko roads.

In the northern part of the state, the government initiated the ambitious 128-kilometre Bode Saadu/Kaiama/Kosubosu road, alongside the 74.3 kilometre Bacita-Shonga-Lafiagi route, and several others, totaling over N400 billion in investments. Once completed, the Bode Saadu road will significantly alter the travel dynamics for those commuting from the capital city to various parts of the state.

Additional projects, including the Emir Palace Road and erosion control at Dumagi and roads in Baruten and rural areas, contribute to an extensive network of 84.7-kilometres of rural road developments throughout the state.

Abdulrasak is also working to restore order with the new Ilorin City Master Plan, and another described as the Smart City Project, which allows for the thoughtful expansion of the capital, while respecting sustainable living principles without compromising our rich cultural heritage as Africans. The initiative targets economic growth through hospitality, agribusiness, innovation, tourism, and vital human capital and healthcare investments.

One supporter of the governor expressed to me how Abdulrazak is metamorphosing Kwara into an economic hub through strategic initiatives. The governor has not only cleared over ₦15 billion in salary and promotion arrears, but he has also overhauled educational infrastructure in more than 605 schools. In addition, he established a new dental centre, eye care facility, intensive care units, and upgraded hospital wards.

His projects extend to constructing an international conference centre, an industrial park, an agro-processing zone, and Nigeria’s largest garment factory, all aimed at bolstering the local economy.

Moreover, the governor is committed to gender inclusivity and youth empowerment, exemplified in his appointment of dynamic young leaders to his cabinet. Notably, 29-year-old Hon Abdulquawiy Olododo serves as the commissioner for Works and Transport, overseeing substantial road networks and infrastructure development in the state — an inspiring illustration of youth involvement in governance.

However, a pressing concern remains, particularly in the Ilorin Emirate, the state capital. The increasing presence of Almajiri beggars has become a troubling issue. Their numbers not only create a nuisance around the Emir’s palace and the central mosque but also pose potential security threats to the community, especially in light of the challenges faced by surrounding states plagued by armed banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism.

As the chairman of the Governors Forum, I believe Governor Abdulrazak has a unique opportunity to lead a national crusade against the Almajiri phenomenon. By addressing this issue head-on, he can set a powerful example for other state leaders to follow, promoting a coordinated response prioritising safety and social well-being across the country.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak’s economic vision stands firmly on the pillars of hospitality, creativity, entertainment, agribusiness, entrepreneurship, and tourism — an ambitious yet achievable dream underpinned by a commitment to developing human capital and a robust healthcare system. The ongoing evolution of Kwara is a testament to the promising future that lies ahead under his leadership.

Yushau A. Shuaib is the Publisher of PRNigeria. www.YAShuaib.com, yashuaib@yashuaib.com

