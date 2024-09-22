Today, 22 September, Dr Ibrahim Shehu Shema, a former governor of Katsina State, clocks 67 years of age. He was born on this said day in Dutsin-Ma, Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina State, in 1957. He had his primary education at the Nasarawa Primary School, Katsina, between 1964 and 1971, and thereafter proceeded to Government Secondary School, Kafanchan, in 1972, for his secondary school education, which he completed in 1976.

Upon the successful completion of his IJMB examination at the College of Arts, Science and Technology in Zaria in 1980, he enrolled at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned the degree of Bachelor of Law in 1983. His call to the bar followed immediately, after he successfully completed the mandatory Law School programme in 1984.

His belief in personal development through education saw him further enrolling for and obtaining two Master’s degrees from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. The first was a Master’s in Business Administration (1998), while the second was a Master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy (1999). He is an undisputed architect of modern Katsina State, as a result of the massive human and physical infrastructural developments executed by his administration.

A Channels Television presenter, Nneota Obase Ogbe, in December 2023, during an interview with Shema for the station’s programme, “News Night,” asked, “Some people referred to you as a stingy governor?” And, Shema responded, “a stingy governor? Why wouldn’t I be stingy with public funds for my administration to record landmark achievements? You can’t be sharing public funds and record meaningful achievements?”

Truly, Dr Shema, as governor between 2007 and 2015, maybe said to have been stingy with public funds. He was loathed by many political elites in the state for his refusal to be ‘generous’ with these funds. However, there is no Katsina State indigene, including his detractors, who can deny the fact that his administration executed laudable projects, such as the construction of over 3,000 kilometres of roads, the building of 361 clinics in 361 political wards, also a 250-bed orthopaedic hospital, 86 primary health centres, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, over 200 new secondary schools, and 100 ALLO model schools to support Almanjiri education. He equally built the ICT and Business Institute, the Youths Craft Village, a 35,000 sitting capacity Olympic size stadium, new Government House, Katsina City Mall, Dubai International market, and over 3,500 housing units across the state.

Shema’s financial discipline also enabled his administration to build over 100 semi-urban water schemes, procure and distribute 340 Messi Ferguson tractors at a discounted price to farmers, and establish Songhai agricultural projects in three senatorial districts of the state. He also bought over 100 vehicles for the Katsina State Transport Company, procured road making equipment, and dualised township the roads of Daura, Mani, Malumfashi, Kankia, Funtua, Dutsin-Ma, among many other numerous road projects.

Shema’s frugality made it possible for his administration to not only pay civil servants their salaries between the 22nd and 24th of every month, without owing for any month throughout his eight years as governor, he also left over N14 billion in the coffers of the state and local governments. He did not borrow money from any source all through. Hence, he left a debt free state. As such, for anyone conversant with the political trajectory of Katsina State, it will not be far-fetched to discover that the grouse of some people in the state with Shema, was premised on his style of channelling public resources for public causes, rather than opening the funds up for sharing among a few political elites.

However, Shema’s name is a toast and darling among people on the lower rungs of the ladder of the society, even in the remote areas of the state. They always remember him for making education free for their children, including sponsoring many of their children to study abroad. He made fertilisers available to farmers at a cost less than N1,900 per bag throughout his tenure in office. He provided the ambulance health service scheme for the rural dwellers, at no cost to them. He nipped any security challenge in the bud and thus made the rural areas safe for farmers to carry out their vocations.

Katsina State is an agrarian society with a very low internally generated revenue. Also, being a civil service state, the main source of revenue to it is the monthly allocation from the federation account. In such a state with a huge monthly wage bill of the civil servants, it would be difficult for any meaningful infrastructural development to take place under any governor, except the person is ready to be stingy with public funds.

The tone of being stingy with public funds in the state was laid by Shema’s father, mentor, and leader, the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (who was the Katsina State Governor between 1999 and 2007). It sounded amusing seeing some of the elites, including his aides, who suddenly became Yar’Adua’s apostles, using his name in death to write books and for political campaigns, while eulogising the late former Governor and President of Nigeria. However, to state the truth, many Katsina State elites hated Yar’Adua simply for his stinginess with public funds. Yar’Adua’s name resonates more and louder among the poor and the masses whose communities were transformed as a result of the policies of his government.

The attributes of being stingy with public funds by Yar’Adua, when he was a governor, made the political elites and some of his aides to usually gang up to sabotage his activities. It was not an easy ride for him to win reelection as governor in 2003. In the election, the opposition party, ANPP, won two out of the three senatorial seats in the state. Towards the end of his second term in the office, before he was chosen as PDP presidential candidate, some of his aides started to abandon him to pitch their tents against Yar’Adua’s political interests. It was a sudden turn of event on his emergence as PDP Presidential flag bearer and his election as President of Nigeria, which made many of them quickly make u-turns to give him support.

Yar’Adua, an apostle of transparency, honesty, and integrity, through prudent management of resources, laid a solid foundation for the modern Katsina State. He was abused, accused, and hated by the political elites, in collaboration with some of his aides, due to his refusal to make public funds available for sharing.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Shema, who followed the footsteps of Yar’Adua as a governor, became despised and envied by some political elites for his refusal to open the public treasury for sharing, and also due to his intimidating record of achievements. However, his greatest assets are the mass populace of the people, whose children his administration sponsored to be trained abroad to become doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, radiologists, dentists, engineers, pharmacists, etc; people who suddenly became house owners through his administration’s mass housing projects of building more than 3,500 housing units across the state, including in the FCT, Abuja. Also, the parents whose children enjoyed free education, including payment of their WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB exam fees by the government.

The list also includes pregnant women and accident victims who enjoyed free medical care in all the state owned hospitals.

Shema, a cosmopolitan and ingenious politician is in a class on his own. He does things with precision and a touch of excellence, and no wonder whatever he touches becomes gold. In the school of political mentorship of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Shema stands out as the most enduring legacy of service to humanity. In my relationship of over 20 years with him, his passion and commitment to a progressive society is legendary. He prioritises the common good over personal benefits. I could recall vividly in 2015, after he completed his second term in the office as a governor and was succeeded by Aminu Bello Masari, in an election won by the then opposition party, APC, he told me and all the people around him not to do anything to undermine the success of the new administration in the state. According to him, politics aside, the progress and development of the state is dear to him and this can only be achieved if the new administration is allowed to concentrate.

He appointed me as his spokesperson and head of his media team when he left office in 2015. Immediately the new administration took over in the state and started hauling stones at him, although he was not in Nigeria then, but his associates and supporters were feeding him with the news of the turn of event in the state, rather than ask them to react, he persuaded them not to do anything that would affect the progress of the state. Each time he received such news, he would put a call through to me with an appeal never to do anything on his behalf that may distract the new administration. He held the belief that the success of Governor Masari administration was the success of Katsina State, which was what really mattered to him.

In one of our discussions, he specifically told me on the need for us not to undermine the new administration in the interest of the state . He holds the belief that the politics that will not serve the interest of the people should not be practised. Whether that is the norm in Nigeria or not will be a matter for another day. In this present dispensation, he has spoken to me time without number about Katsina State and Nigeria, on the need to give maximum support for the success of the administration of Governor Umar Dikko Radda and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He emphasised that the duo are leaders who mean well in providing good governance for the populace. According to him although present situation is tough and challenging, but it is going to be temporary due to the sincerity, dedication and commitment of the leaders i earlier mentioned.

He is a well cultured and polished politician. In the eight years of his travails of persecution, abuses, malicious allegations and insults, he remained calm and polite to others. There is no any insulting, abusive or derogatory statement against his detractors that can be attributed to him. To maintain this postion assidiouosly, he gave me a standing instruction not to react to issue on his behalf no matter how highly provocative without discussing the matter with him. This I have kept religiously with just one exception, and the exception is my annual tribute on his birthday, which I usually do without him having an inkling into my writing until when it is published.

As a lawyer, Shema had no problem navigating the terrain of legal practice, especially in the area of international law, which he chose to focus on.

One can say unequivocally that the successful outcome of the legal challenge mounted against Boeing Seattle, Washington: the US manufacturer of the Nigerian Airways’ plane that crashed in Kaduna in 1995 was much to the credit of his legal practice. As a result of this, Dr Shema and his US partners, the Law Offices of Sterns and Walker, were able to compel Lloyds of London to pay compensation, running into millions of naira to victims and dependents of passengers of the ill-fated flight.

In addition, Dr Shema has handled numerous other corporate and aviation cases in Cameroon, France, United Kingdom, USA, Saudi Arabia, and others.

As a professional legal practitioner, Dr Shema is also a member and fellow of several distinguished professional bodies including Nigerian Bar Association, International Bar Association, American Bar Association, International Institute of Arbitrators, International Dispute Resolution Institutes and Centre for America and International Law, to mention just a few. He is as well a Notary Public of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Beyond his distinguished legal practice, his sojourn in other areas of the business world is also no less impressive. He was at different times the Managing Director of Solidary Holdings Ltd, Kaduna, Tools Manufacturing Company Limited, Lagos, He served as the Chairman of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), his also on the Board of other companies.

Happy birthday to my oga, mentor, exemplary leader, and first-rate administrator.

Olawale Oluwabusola is head of the Media Team of former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

