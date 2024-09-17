Online learning eliminates the need for physical commuting, significantly reducing costs for students, while allowing them to learn at their own pace and on their own schedules. This flexibility is especially beneficial for those balancing education with work or family responsibilities. Furthermore, online education helps bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, offering equal educational opportunities and minimising health risks associated with commuting.

In a significant step towards enhancing e-learning in Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady and national chairperson of the Renewed Hope Initiative, recently inaugurated several ICT facilities across various states. This project includes a community IT centre developed by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and supported by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

During the inauguration, Senator Tinubu committed to ensuring that women and girls have improved access to ICT resources, urging beneficiaries to fully utilise these facilities. She emphasised that this initiative aims to bridge the digital divide under NITDA’s National Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy.

These ICT centres represent important milestones in empowering women and fostering a more inclusive society. However, they are also intended to serve as training grounds for digital transformation, benefitting all genders, particularly students and pupils, in surrounding neighbourhoods.

For example, the ICT facilities established at the PRNigeria Centre in Kano provide affordable and accessible learning opportunities to tertiary students. In addition, unemployed graduates have taken advantage of skills acquisition programmes offered at this centre.

The current economic climate, marked by a continuous rise in fuel prices, is causing transportation costs to soar, making it increasingly challenging for ordinary Nigerians to afford daily commuting. Students, in particular, are suffering from the fallout of this chaotic economic situation, as many can no longer afford to go for classes.

The ramifications of escalating fuel prices on transportation and education in Nigeria are far-reaching. Higher fuel costs lead to increased transportation expenses that directly impact individuals, businesses, and the broader economy. This creates barriers to employment, healthcare access, and social interactions, while also contributing to inflation and elevating the overall cost of living.

In terms of education, rising commuting costs often result in decreased students attendance and hinder access to quality learning experiences. Many schools are feeling the financial pinch, prompting them to raise fees for transportation, utilities, and maintenance, which further constrain educational resources.

Consequently, the burden of these rising costs frequently falls on parents, particularly low-income families, who find it increasingly difficult to keep up with escalating school fees and maintain access to education for their children.

Against this backdrop, online learning emerges as a viable solution. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the effectiveness and accessibility of virtual education, and with rapid technological advancements since then, online learning has become more feasible than ever. In this challenging economic climate, the benefits of adopting e-learning are increasingly compelling.

To combat these challenges, stakeholders must adopt and implement strategies that mitigate the rising costs of education. This includes investing in fuel-efficient transportation modes, exploring alternative energy sources, and promoting the adoption of remote learning solutions. The government can play a crucial role by advocating for online education initiatives that make learning more accessible during times of economic hardship.

Online learning eliminates the need for physical commuting, significantly reducing costs for students, while allowing them to learn at their own pace and on their own schedules. This flexibility is especially beneficial for those balancing education with work or family responsibilities. Furthermore, online education helps bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, offering equal educational opportunities and minimising health risks associated with commuting.

Despite the numerous benefits outlined by Tech Digest — such as affordability, flexibility, accessibility, and safety — Nigeria must address key challenges to fully harness the potential of online learning. Issues like internet connectivity, device access, and teacher training require urgent attention. Parents can contribute by ensuring their children have access to affordable gadgets with internet capabilities, promoting inclusivity in education.

By embracing e-learning, students can significantly diminish their transportation expenses while still receiving high-quality education. This model also alleviates pressure on the education system by reducing the student population commuting to physical classrooms and minimising overcrowding.

Realising the full potential of online learning in Nigeria requires a collaborative effort between government, private sector players, and educational institutions. Government bodies can provide essential funding, infrastructure, and policy support, while private companies can innovate educational technologies. Meanwhile, educational institutions must adapt their curricula and training programmes to align with online learning demands.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has been instrumental in promoting online education in Nigeria. The agency has invested in establishing well-equipped technology learning centres throughout the country, granting students access to computers, internet connectivity, and vital educational resources. Schools across all 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, should collaborate with these centres to maximise their benefits.

In conclusion, online learning presents a promising avenue for addressing the educational challenges faced by students in Nigeria. By leveraging technology and investing in infrastructure, the government can ensure that education remains accessible and affordable for all — a commitment that NITDA is actively working to uphold. The advantages of this modern educational approach far outweigh its limitations, providing crucial opportunities for students, irrespective of their financial situations.

Therefore, it is imperative that the ICT resources provided by NITDA and other relevant organisations are effectively utilised to transform the educational landscape in Nigeria.

Fom Gyem is a tech journalist with Tech Digest Abuja

