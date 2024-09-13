The hard and merciless heart is that which contains a mixture of harshness and toughness; a heart that is void of submission and the sense of turning to Allah the Exalted in repentance at all times. This is the severest punishment ever. This is why some of the disbelievers are punished with having a hard and harsh heart.

In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of all the worlds. May His blessings and benedictions be upon the Messenger, his household and companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! In a Hadith recorded in Sahih Muslim, Zaid Bin Arqam (RA) narrated that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) used to supplicate as follows:

“O Allah, I seek refuge in You from knowledge which does not benefit, from a heart that does not entertain the fear (of Allah), from a soul that is not satisfied and from the supplication that is not answered.”

Respected brothers and sisters! Spiritually speaking, a harsh, merciless and hardened heart is one which shows no signs of mercy, no signs of compassion, no signs of Allah’s fear, no signs of softness for accepting good, for accepting leniency or listening to guidance. It is a state of the soul when one has become fully immune to guidance and reformative thoughts. A heart corrupted with perpetual sins, disobedience of divine guidance, and too much indulgence in the material pleasures, results in debilitation of reason and thus leads one to the bondage and slavery of material desires and consequently to those who seek to dominate you. A person whose heart has become so hard that he cannot receive or tolerate any good guidance and advice, actually prepares himself for complete destruction, decline and demise.

History records that when the Christians of Spain plotted to overthrow the centurie’s old Muslim rule, they lead the Muslims to indulge in all kind of debauchery, corruption and licentious acts. This led to weakening of moral resolve and made Muslim leaders unmindful of conspiracies that eventually led to the complete annihilation and obliteration of Muslims in Spain.

Today, the modern colonialists also adopt the same technique. When they want to destroy or dominate a nation and want to make it a client state serving to their orders, they corrupt the hearts of its leaders, its politicians and its people.

In our times, also, wherever the evil of colonialism exists, the same practices are vigorously adopted–a danger against which the Noble Qur’an so emphatically warns us. The colonialists try to corrupt the hearts; when the heart is thus debilitated, reason, too, is not only lost and fails to function properly, but is itself turned into a terrible bondage. The exploitative powers do not fear apparent popular education, what they fear is spiritual and moral strength. Because moral and spiritual weakness of a nation open the doors for exploitative powers to enter.

The colonialists and the exploitative powers are not afraid of establishing schools and universities: they even advocate popular education; but, on the other hand, they take good care to make arrangements to corrupt and destroy the spirit of students, and of the teachers as well. They are fully aware of the fact that an unhealthy mind and a sickly soul cannot make any decisive move, and readily yield to every type of destruction, exploitation and degradation.

In the verse 74 of Surah Al-Baqara, the Noble Qur’an makes a mention of harsh, hardened and merciless hearts. Allah the Almighty says:

“Then your hearts hardened after that, so that they were like rocks, rather worse in hardness; and surely there are some rocks from which streams burst forth, and surely there are some of them which split asunder so water issues out of them, and surely there are some of them which fall down for fear of Allah, and Allah is not at all heedless of what you do.”

The incessant transgression and disobedience made the hearts of the Israelites referenced in the Noble Qur’an to be worse than rocks. The verse compares the stiffness of hearts to that of rocks and goes on to mention that some rocks despite their hardness demonstrate a great degree of flexibility that water comes out of them or they fall down due to fear of Allah the Almighty. But a human heart which has become dead may show utmost level of hardness. If this hardness is not treated, it can go to the extent of becoming incurable. When this stage arrives, then warning, preaching or admonishing does not have any effects.

Being away from the remembrance of Allah the Almighty and transgressions have a hardening effect on hearts. A deviated and hard heart is enamored with worldly temptations and is devoid of love or fear of its Creator. The deviated heart makes the eyes enjoy what is forbidden and dry and indifferent towards fear of Allah the Most High.

Dear servants of Allah! The hard and merciless heart is that which contains a mixture of harshness and toughness; a heart that is void of submission and the sense of turning to Allah the Exalted in repentance at all times. This is the severest punishment ever. This is why some of the disbelievers are punished with having a hard and harsh heart.

Malik Ibn Dinar, may Allah Have mercy upon him, said in this regard:

“Allah the Almighty punishes the wrongdoers in their hearts and bodies as well. They are punished with a hard and miserable life and laziness and indolence in carrying out acts of worship. However, there is no punishment that is severer than having a hard and merciless heart.” [Hilyatul Awliya]

Furthermore, Imam Al-Mar‘ashi, may Allah Have mercy upon him, stressed the same meaning saying:

“No one was afflicted by a severer calamity than having a hard and merciless heart.” [Hilyatul Awliya]

Respected servants of Allah! Let us ponder over what Allah the Exalted says:

“Then your hearts became hardened after that, being like stones or even harder. For indeed, there are stones from which rivers burst forth, and there are some of them that split open and water comes out, and there are some of them that fall down for fear of Allah. And Allah Is not unaware of what you do.” [Qur’an, 2:74]

This Qur’anic verse refers to the story of the children of Israel and the miracle of reviving the murdered man and to all the examples, warnings and adversities that had befallen the Children of Israel. Those Divine Miracles would cause huge mountains to shake and solid rocks to dissolve! Actually, it was worthier of their hearts to be softened by such amazing miracles, yet they did not. Allah the Exalted Clarified that their hearts had become more of rocks and even worse in hardness due to the fact that they rejected faith (Iman) after knowing and understanding the requirements of attaining faith (Iman) and its conditions. Hence, these hearts were like rocks and even worse in hardness. Indeed, rocks are a good example that people use to indicate hardness. Yet, Allah the Exalted excluded some rocks from that absolute hardness, but did not exclude the hearts of the children of Israel. Allah the Exalted says:

“For indeed, there are stones from which rivers burst forth, and there are some of them that split open and water comes out, and there are some of them that fall down for fear of Allah.” [Qur’an, 2:74]

Let us reflect on this description of the one who has a hard and merciless heart. Allah the Exalted says:

“… and his sin has encompassed him…” [Qur’an, 2:81]

This means that his sins and wrongdoings have encompassed him totally from all sides until he was surrounded with his own sins and wrongdoings from all directions. These sins and wrongdoings worked as a separator that detached him from all that is around him. Undeniably, this is clearly evident when a sinner does not repent of his sin, he is tempted to commit it more and more. This incites him to preoccupy himself exclusively and be wholly taken up with committing such sins and even graver sins and wrongdoings.

Hence, sins subdue and overwhelm such a person totally and take hold of his heart entirely. Accordingly, he becomes inherently inclined to committing sins, liking and loving them, believing that this is the ultimate and optimal way to relish happiness and pleasure, disliking all who would come on his way in attaining that fake happiness and joy, and disbelieving anyone who would advise him to avoid such sins. Allah the Exalted says:

“Then the end of those who did evil was the worst [consequence] because they denied the Signs of Allah and used to ridicule them.” [Qur’an, 30:10]

Regrettably, this man’s sins become like a thick tent that screen everything around him. He no longer senses or thinks of the fact that Allah the Exalted Sees him all the time. He loses sight of the enduring pleasures in Paradise, the promised and anticipated punishment in Hellfire, the evil schemes of the devil that are all set to mislead Mankind, and the pity of the kind angels. Such a sinner fails to notice all these facts while being wholly lost in his sins and wrongdoings. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“When an adulterer commits illegal sexual intercourse, then he is not a believer at the time he is doing it, and when a drinker of an alcoholic liquor drinks it, he is not a believer at the time of drinking it, and when a thief steals, he is not a believer at the time of stealing, and when a robber robs, and the people look at him, he is not a believer at the time of doing robbery.” [Bukhari]

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that, anyone who has a merciless leadership style tends to be focused on results rather than people. They’re typically not very concerned about consequences or hurting someone else’s feelings. Often, people with this personality trait end up doing harsh and hard tasks that others avoid, such as making an unpopular political decisions.

Respected servants of Allah! Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Beware, in the body there is a piece of flesh; if it is sound, the whole body is sound and if it is corrupt the whole body is corrupt, and hearken. It is the heart.” [Muslim]

From the above Hadith it is clear that we should make it our priority to constantly check our hearts for hardness. Allah the Almighty says in the Noble Qur’an:

“Then woe to those whose hearts are hardened against the remembrance of Allah. Those are in manifest error.” [Qur’an, 39:22]

When our hearts are hardened, it becomes very difficult to worship Allah, it becomes very difficult to have mercy and compassion. Even praying the bare minimum of five daily prayers seems hard. And the more we let it sit in that state, the harder it becomes.

We don’t feel anything when the verses of the Qur’an are recited, when we listen to Islamic lectures nothing happens. Nothing touches our heart.

We don’t feel like crying when we see the hardships, sufferings and misfortunes of our fellow brothers and sisters. And if we let our hearts be in this state long enough, soon it might become dead, may Allah save us from such a calamity, ameen.

Dear brothers and sisters! Before conclusion, we hereby deeply commiserates with Borno State Government, Borno State Emirate Council, and all entire Borno State communities over flood disaster in the state. Here in Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque and Islamic center, we extends our deepest sympathies to the government and the entire people of Borno State over the devastating flooding that has ravaged Maiduguri and its environs following the unfortunate overflow of the Alau Dam.

Respected servants of Allah! Wallahi this tragedy has seriously destroyed properties, homes, and critical infrastructure, as well as displaced families and disrupted the livelihoods of countless individuals. We share the profound grief and suffering of all those affected by this great catastrophe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, especially those who have lost their means of livelihood and homes. We stand with the families who have been displaced and deeply empathise with their pain and distress during this trying time.

While we mourn the losses, we reposes confidence in the strength and resilience of the people of Borno State, which have been demonstrated over the years. We do not doubt that, with the assistance of the Federal and state Governments, the people of Nigeria and the international agencies, they will overcome this tragedy In Shaa Allah.

Ya Allah! We ask You for success concerning our destiny, and feast with the martyr, and enjoyment with fortunate people, and the companionship of Messengers, and victory over our enemies; for it is You who listens to the Prayer.

Ya Allah! Cover up our defects, and change our fear into peace.

Ya Allah! Suffice us in our wishes and inclinations. Ya Allah! suffice us against anyone who oppresses us. Ya Allah! suffice us against those who envy us. Ya Allah! suffice us against those who wish to harm us. Ya Allah! suffice us in the last moments of death.

Ya Allah! Forgive us, and the believing men and women, and remove their faults, and cause peace and love among their hearts, and infuse into their hearts a firm faith and wisdom, and let them be victorious over Your enemies and their enemies.

Ya Allah! We seek refuge in You from being over-powered by others, or that we would over-power others (unjustly), or that we should seduce or tyrannise others, or be oppressed by them; or that we be shown ignorance and vulgarity by others, or we be vulgar to them; or from going astray ourselves, or be mislead by others.

Ya Allah! Punish our enemies, and cause in their hearts terror and cause friction among them, and send down Your wrath and punishment on them.

O our Lord! Do not make us a trial for the wrongdoing people, and deliver us by Your Mercy from the (subjection of) disbelieving people.

Ya Allah! We are oppressed, therefore come to our help.

Ya Allah! Lord of Jibril, Maka’il and Israfil, and the Lord of Ibrahim, and Ismail and Ishaq, Grant us peace and security, and do not let anyone of Your creatures overcome us, with anything which we have no power to forbear.

Our Lord! Pour out constancy on us and make our steps firm: Help us against those criminals that reject faith.

Our Lord! Condemn us not if we forget or fall into error; our Lord! Lay not on us a burden Like that which you did lay on those before us; Our Lord! Lay not on us a burden greater than we have strength to bear. Blot out our sins, and grant us forgiveness. Have mercy on us. You are our Protector; Help us against those criminals who stand against faith.

Our Lord! Forgive us our sins and anything we may have done that transgressed our duty: Establish our feet firmly, and help us against those criminals that reject Faith.

Ya Allah! We ask You to restrain them by their necks and we seek refuge in You from their evil.

Allah is Great, Mightier than all His Creation. He is Mightier than what we fear and dread. We seek refuge in Allah, Who there is none worthy of Worship but Him. He is the One Who Holds the seven heavens from falling upon the earth except by His Command. [We seek refuge in You Allah] from the evil of Your servants, and their helpers, their followers and their supporters from among the jinn and mankind. Ya Allah! be our support against their evil. Glorious are Your Praises and Mighty is Your Patronage. Blessed is Your Name, there is no God but You.

Ya Allah! Revealer of the book, Swift to account, defeat the groups (of those who terrorise us). Ya Allah! defeat them and shake them.

Our Lord! make us not a trial for those who practise oppression.

Our Lord! Help us against people who practise corruption and spread disorder.

Ya Allah! Help Islam and the Muslims.

Ya Allah! Help our brothers the Mujahideen everywhere to gain victory over Your enemy and theirs.

Ya Allah! Help all our security agents in Nigeria to defeat all the criminals and terrorists in all Places.

Ya Allah! Help our army in Nigeria, help our police, help all security agents in all Places.

Ya Allah! Raise the standing of Islam and Muslims, and let our country (Nigeria) and all the Muslim countries be peaceful and prosperous. By Your Mercy, O The Most Merciful.

Ya Allah! Raise the standing of Islam and the Muslims, Ya Allah raise the standing of Islam and the Muslims, and degrade the standing of Kufr and the Kafirin, and Shirk and the Mushrikin. Destroy the enemies of the religion, and protect the lands of Islam, O Lord of the Worlds.

Ya Allah! Grant Victory to Your religion, Your book, and the Sunnah of Your Prophet, and Your monotheist servants.

Ya Allah! break free the shackles of our prisoners and the prisoners of the Muslims, Ya Allah, break free the shackles of our prisoners and the prisoners of the Muslims, Ya Allah, break free the shackles of our prisoners and the prisoners of the Muslims, and return them safely to their families.

Ya Allah! Guide us among those You guide. Grant us health and pardon among those You grant health and pardon, look after us among those You look after, grant us grace in what you have given us, and protect us from the evil of what you have ordained; for You decree and none decrees against You, and none is abased whom You befriend. And none is exalted whom You are at enmity with. O our Lord, who is above all things sacred and exalted, all praise is Yours for what you decree. We ask Your forgiveness and turn to You in repentance.

Ya Allah! Creator of the Heavens and Earth, O Protector! O Sustainer! Protect all our people in Nigeria and in Filastine. Ya Allah! Protect our precious Nigeria and Filastine. Ya Allah! Protect them from all that is evil and bad. Ya Allah! Grant victory to the Muslims all over your Land. Ameen Ya Allah! Ameen Ya Allah! Ameen Ya Allah!

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Friday sermon (Jumu’ah Khutbah) was prepared for delivery today Friday, 10 Rabi’ul Awwal, 1446 AH (13 September, 2024).

