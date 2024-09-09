It is my hope that you will preoccupy your mind more and more thinking of strategies, methods of attaining possession in all areas of your life’s endeavours. If you would do, you would make a lot of people happy. If you would do, you would have made the God of the universe satisfied about you. If you would do, you would one day look with satisfaction at the works of your hands and your spirit will rejoice because of the reward that is waiting for you both on earth and in heaven.

Blessed To Possess

God expects possession, however from his side, he also did something for possession to become our reality. He released the blessing upon us. By which we could do what he is charging us to do. There is no possession without increase. Every increase must lead to possession.

What are you doing? What are you involved in? Are you witnessing increase on a regular basis? Is your increase leading to possession? Can you imagine what could be happening to our world if every regenerated child of God had reasoned this way, thought this way, and laboured this way? We could have filled the earth with the knowledge of the Lord, as the waters cover the seas. The kingdom of this world could have come closer into becoming the kingdom of our God and his Christ. God is interested in increase and every increase must lead to possession.

My dear brethren, it is imperative that you know that your activities on earth must have to it some divine purpose. The purpose of our activities on earth must go beyond bread and butter. The purpose of our activities on earth must go beyond merely surviving. You are not here to simply try to make a living for yourself. That is too small a purpose. As a matter of fact, that is pure selfishness and egocentrism. On the other hand, there is an agenda that heaven has in relation to all of us, that we might come to the earth to labour and work for increase, which would lead to possession.

To stop working, striving and pushing, just because you have enough, therefore is a disservice to the Divine. I remember talking to a lady in our church recently. She came to me to say, even though she has a good business that could easily run into multiple of millions, she said she had decided not to do that. When asked why, she said “what I am making is enough for me.” I was so bewildered. So I asked her, don’t you feel obligated to help some people, hence make some more money to be able to do some good to those around you? To which she said “yes I always do good, my family is well taken care of, my kids are in higher institutions and I pay my tithe regularly.” My answer was, do you see any other needs around this city beside the needs of your family? She said, “Oh yea there are too many needs.” I said that is why you need to make more money, millions if necessary, so that you would be able to carter for more needs of more people and be of more relevance in your world.

“Do you not know that God entrusted you with that money (all above what buys necessities for your families) to feed the hungry, to clothe the naked, to help the stranger, the widow, the fatherless; and, indeed, as far as it will go, to relieve the wants of all mankind? How can you, how dare you, defraud the Lord, by applying it to any other purpose?” ― John Wesley

That was a small lesson of increase and possession, that I gave to that lady. Her problem was, she was not thinking of possession because she had experienced increase. It is in such cases we say that the good becomes the enemy of the best. Her good life, blocked her visibility into the best that is just ahead of her. That best is possession.

“Can we really believe that we are living a good life, an ethically decent life if we don’t do anything serious to help reduce poverty around the world and help save the lives of children or adults who are likely to die if we don’t increase the amount of aid we are giving.” ― Peter Singer

My dear brothers and sisters, I hope this message – “THERE IS NO INCREASE WITHOUT POSSESSION” would challenge you enough to begin to build your life intentionally for possessions. I hope that you will begin to do everything you do with the plan to possess.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine.

