Reflecting on Mr Mohammed Idris, the honourable minister of Information’s first year in office, it is impossible to overlook the significant impact he has had on Nigeria’s media landscape and national orientation. My personal connection with the minister dates back to his tenure as chairman of Blueprint newspaper, offering me a unique perspective on the man behind the title — a leader who has consistently inspired young journalists and PR practitioners and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the media and public relations industries.

Whenever we meet, Alhaji Mohammed Idris never fails to inquire about my well-being, often with a lighthearted joke: “Ango, Ina Amarya?” — despite my being married for some time. His legendary work ethic is the hallmark of his career. Since his days at Blueprint, operating from Maitama, Abuja, I have admired his charismatic presence and dedication to his craft.

My relationship with him deepened through frequent visits to his office and residence, often accompanying my boss, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, who was then his personal assistant/special adviser and now the director general of Voice of Nigeria. These encounters afforded me first-hand insights into the minister’s exceptional leadership qualities. His ability to merge media expertise with a grounded and empathetic approach, distinguishes him as a respected figure in both the media and public relations.

It is no surprise that the Blueprint Impact Series/Awards became a landmark event in the media industry, underscoring Alhaji Mohammed Idris’s attention to detail and commitment to excellence. As the publisher of Blueprint and chairman of Kings Broadcasting Limited, owners of WE 106.5 FM Abuja, his influence extends well beyond journalism. His leadership has focused on building platforms that not only inform the public but also contribute meaningfully to national development.

An accomplished media entrepreneur, Mohammed Idris is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). His influence on Nigeria’s media landscape is profound, bolstered by his participation in numerous local and international workshops and conferences on media entrepreneurship, leadership, and public relations.

Among his notable achievements include the strategic communication guidance he has provided to various public and private organisations, as well as political brands. His roles as chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Kaduna State Chapter, and vice chairman of the Public Relations Consultative Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) further reflect his distinguished career.

Following in the footsteps of media professionals who ventured into politics, such as Chief Lateef Jakande, former governor of Lagos State, and Chief Segun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State, Alhaji Mohammed Idris (Malagi) decided in 2019 to not only take an active interest in politics but also seek political office. From his early political engagements, he gradually earned the trust and admiration of his people in Niger State by advocating non-violent, issues-based politics. While other political actors and their social media proxies often resorted to divisive tactics, Alhaji Mohammed Idris consistently promoted messages of hope, unity, and a brighter, more prosperous Niger State.

His dedication to public service is evident in the revitalisation of agencies under his ministry, such as the Nigerian Press Council and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, which were restored to budgetary allocations after years of exclusion. His ability to unify agency heads, the national communication team, and private media organisations toward a common goal — restoring public trust in Nigerian media — has been commendable. A key achievement is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, through the Bank of Industry, to provide single-digit interest-rate financing to media organisations.

In addition, under his leadership, the Federal Government, through the National Council on Establishments (NCE), approved the redesignation of the Information Officer Cadre to Information and Public Relations Officer Cadre (GL08 to 17) and Executive Officer (Information and Public Relations) (GL06 to 14).

Moreover, the Federal Government has commenced a major rehabilitation of the 14-floor Radio House Complex in Abuja — its first significant renovation in 33 years. This iconic building, once a symbol of national pride, is being restored to its former glory — an achievement that resonates deeply with many who remember its earlier stature in the nation’s history.

Upon his appointment as Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation on 21 August, 2023, I had no doubt that Nigeria had gained a leader committed to service and progress. Honourable Minister Mohammed Idris has exceeded expectations with his five-pillar agenda to revitalise Nigeria’s information sector. This agenda, aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision, focuses on rebuilding public trust, amplifying government policies, reshaping national values, modernising technology, and fostering a conducive environment for media growth.

His Ministerial Press Briefing Series has become a vital platform for transparency and accountability, offering the public direct access to government information. Honourable Minister Idris’ communication strategy goes beyond the mere dissemination of information, it actively engages citizens, builds trust, and ensures that government’s actions are transparent and supported by the people.

His efforts to advance intellectual property rights are equally commendable. He champions fair compensation for content creators, aiming to spur creativity and innovation in the industry. At the National Conference of the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters, he emphasised the importance of adapting to the rapidly evolving media landscape, particularly with the rise of digital platforms such as social media, streaming services, and podcasts.

As we celebrate his first year in office, Honourable Minister Mohammed Idris stands out as a visionary leader, laying the groundwork for a more informed, united, and progressive Nigeria. His leadership embodies integrity, innovation, and a deep commitment to national development. In an era in which public trust in institutions is often fragile, Honourable Minister Idris shines as a beacon of credibility and hope. Under his stewardship, Nigeria’s information sector is being revitalised and positioned to meet future challenges.

Reflecting on this past year, it is easy to appreciate the shared vision he has for Nigeria and the invaluable lessons learnt from his dedication. Honourable Minister Mohammed Idris’ inaugural year is a testament to what can be achieved with vision, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to serving the people. As we look to the future, there is no doubt that he will continue to lead with passion and purpose, inspiring a new generation of leaders to follow in his footsteps.

Gidado Yushau Shuaib is the special assistant to the Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON). He can be reached at giddyshuaib@gmail.com.

