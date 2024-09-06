

“The moment is usually a child of circumstance, flying on the wings of its own volition at a higher altitude than the wheeling and dealing of everyday politics. Without the moment opening its flanks, you can hardly force a man on it.” – Simbo Olorunfemi, 2022.

It is difficult to believe that it has been only one month since the dramatic switch at the top of the ticket for the Democratic Party, which saw President Joe Biden, the presumptive Presidential Nominee of the party stepping down from the race, and pulling up Vice President Kamala Harris as his preferred successor.

As if the build-up to the American elections, which was supposed to be a rematch between President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump wasn’t dramatic enough, this development, especially Biden’s endorsement of Kamala Harris as replacement, turned everything on the head.

Only a few saw it coming. Following the Biden debate debacle, the possibility of a switch began to be entertained and speculations on possible replacements began in earnest. Even then, few considered a strong or good choice, citing her rating as VP as a constraint and evidence that her candidacy simply won’t fly.

What do they know?

Whereas the first thought on the part of some analysts and party leaders was for the contest for the ticket to be opened up for as many as might be interested to vie for it, but the way which VP Harris smoothly took up the mantle, fully embracing the moment saw the momentum swiftly move in her direction that made her candidacy a fair accompli.

Within a few days, there was a flurry of endorsements from the bigwigs in the party, with those initially touted as contenders falling over themselves to step down for her and endorse her, making those unsettled by her acceptance to christen it a coronation. The man on the other side even touted it as unconstitutional, suddenly becoming an advocate for his beloved Joe.

But it was so easy to see that Trump was clearly rattled, confessing to their struggle to ‘define’ an opponent they assumed was going to be easy to beat but had become the focus of attention and unprecedented level of enthusiasm, shattering fund-raising records, with $200 million raised in only one week.

That energy and wave of enthusiasm that heralded Kamala’s emergence, which some saw as a honeymoon that will soon taper out, has refused to do so. Rather, she has continued to fly high, reclaiming lost grounds, and breaking new frontiers to take the lead and give herself and her party a fighting chance of winning in November.

She has indeed been on a roll. It’s been one touchdown after the other, hardly putting any foot wrong. For someone whom analysts had touted as a featherweight, seeing the level of enthusiasm that has greeted her run is simply remarkable. The way she has energised the party, from top to bottom, is unprecedented. Many say that the last time such was witnessed was in Obama’s first run for office as President.

With Kamala Harris, hope has made a comeback. Michelle Obama describes what is being witnessed as the contagious power of hope. But it is not only hope that has made a comeback, JOY has also made a comeback.

There is something to be said for hope in the place of the messages of doom and gloom from the other side. It is good to see a good full-throated, unpretentious laughter. Not a shock that someone I can’t ever recall seeing laugh, or even smile, will be irritated by another person’s laugh to the point of labelling it the ‘laugh of a lunatic’.

One remarkable thing about the Kamala Harris campaign is how tight it has been, and how steady the ship has been, deftly combining decency and a joyful tone with the grit needed to push back at the insults, lies, and denigrating remarks that relentlessly come from the other man.

The campaign has been smart with its themes. The adoption of ‘Freedom’ and the treatments they have given it is just as smart as the catchphrases they have come up with – “We’re not going back”, “Do something”, and even “Thank you Joe”. It has simply been an electrifying campaign.

But then, they have not kept it at simply going high when others stay low but hit back regularly. They have been smart at defining the other man as weird, weak, and small, rather than the toughie he would love to be seen as.

The campaign has done well in reorganising the Democratic National Convention to make it the success it turned out to be. The way all the leaders have rallied around her, in a show of force and unity, is simply impressive.

They have also secured big-name celebrity endorsements, and the support of notable Republicans, including those who worked directly with President Trump, Stephanie Grisham being one, and getting them to speak at the Democratic Convention.

From early indications, it would appear that she aced her first major decision, which was in the choice of a running mate. Coach Tim Walz has been a refreshing addition to the ticket, doubling the energy and enthusiasm of the campaign.

Indeed, the last few weeks have been an incredible run. It has been interesting watching this woman who has captured the imagination of Americans and the world grow and take her place in such a short period as the one whom this moment has chosen.

I have argued, with political history as a guide, that it is always more about the moment than the man, and that no matter how prepared a man might be or how long he has been at it, success often boils down to what the moment desires at that specific time. I believe that we are witnessing again validates my hypothesis that it is always more about the moment than the man.

I will again argue that no matter how good the man is, it is the force of the moment that ultimately determines the outcome of his ambition. When the moment chooses a person, the forces align in that person’s favour, becoming the person of the moment.

It’s just about two months before America decides, one can only hope for a choice of optimism over cynicism, hope over gloom, and joy over despondency. This moment suggests itself as having aligned in favour of the hitherto underrated Kamala Harris. I hope that it will eventually crystallise in her historic election as the first Black and Asian American President of the United States of America.

Simbo Olorunfemi works for Hoofbeatdotcom, a Nigerian communications consultancy and publisher of Africa Enterprise. Email: Editor@enterpriseafrica.ng

