In the male-dominated world of technology, where gender disparities often dictate the pace of progress, few women dare to venture, and even fewer succeed. Yet, amidst these challenges, Nnedinma Obioha has not only ventured but thrived, establishing herself as a formidable force in Nigeria’s tech landscape. As the Founder and CEO of Centre Point Multisolutions and Tech Terminal, Nnedinma is redefining what it means to be a woman in tech, making significant strides in IT education across Nigeria and West Africa.

Born on 16 April, 1988, in Owerri, Imo State, Nnedinma’s journey to becoming a tech leader began in an environment that was anything but tech-centric. The second of five girls, her early life was marked by a traditional upbringing, yet she was always drawn to the possibilities offered by technology. Her education took her across Nigeria and abroad, from Start Right Nursery School in Owerri to Morabo International School in Lagos, and finally, the American International School in Abuja, where she completed her primary education. Her secondary education at Queens College, Lagos, further broadened her horizons, but it was her time in the United Kingdom that would cement her path in the tech world.

In 2016, Nnedinma moved to the UK to pursue a BSc in Accounting at Reading University, followed by an MSc in Finance from Aston Business School. It was during these formative years that she discovered her passion for technology. While many of her peers spent their summers in leisure, Nnedinma used her breaks to teach junior students essential computer skills like Excel, Microsoft Word, and PowerPoint — skills that were not only rare but increasingly in demand. These experiences ignited her interest in IT education, planting the seed for what would become her life’s work.

After her academic journey, Nnedinma took an unconventional turn by enrolling in CabAir Flying School to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a pilot. However, the allure of technology proved too strong to ignore. In 2014, she pivoted back to tech, enrolling at New Horizon Computer School in the UK, where she earned CompTIA A+ certifications, solidifying her expertise in IT.

Her career in the UK began with a role at Invita Capital, an accounting firm where she served as an assistant to the CFO. It was here that her entrepreneurial instincts were honed. A chance meeting with Mr Adekunle Kalejaiya, CEO of Avila Foods UK, led to the creation of “Simply Africa,” the first West African packaged ready-meal brand to hit UK shelves. Their products, introduced in Tesco in 2014, marked Nnedinma’s debut in the entrepreneurial world, showcasing her ability to blend business acumen with innovative thinking.

Despite her success in the UK, Nnedinma’s heart remained in Nigeria. In 2016, she began splitting her time between London and her home country, where her mother had established Centre Point Network, a computer training institution in partnership with Aptech Global, an Indian ITC training institution. Nnedinma took on the role of managing director, applying her international experience to expand the institution’s reach and impact.

Tragedy struck in 2017 when her mother passed away, leaving a void that Nnedinma was determined to fill. In 2019, after being awarded British citizenship, she made the bold decision to return to Nigeria full-time and focus on growing the IT institution. Today, Nnedinma is the only woman in West Africa managing five Aptech IT training centres, a remarkable feat in an industry overwhelmingly dominated by men. Her centres, located in Owerri, Enugu, Aba, and Onitsha, have trained over 3,000 students, many of whom have gone on to secure well-paying jobs in the tech sector.

Nnedinma’s vision for Centre Point Multisolutions is to bridge the skills gap in West Africa by providing comprehensive IT training that meets the demands of a rapidly evolving industry. Her centres offer over 50 different courses, from web design to ethical hacking and Java programming, equipping students with the skills needed to succeed in today’s digital economy. One of her flagship programmes is the Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, which allows students to earn a BSc in Computer Science within three years. This unique programme combines two years of study in Nigeria with a final year at one of her institution’s five partner universities abroad, including Middlesex University in the UK.

Beyond education, Nnedinma is deeply committed to community development. She has established charitable grants, scholarships, and IT workshops aimed at empowering youth in Imo State. Through her Heart of Gold Foundation, she extends this commitment even further, focusing on initiatives that support underprivileged communities and foster social change through technology. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed, as she continues to break barriers and set new standards for women in tech.

Nnedinma Obioha’s story is not just one of personal success; it is a narrative of defiance against the odds, a testament to what is possible when passion meets purpose. In a sector where women are often underrepresented and undervalued, she has carved out a space for herself and others, proving that gender is no barrier to success in the world of technology. As she continues to expand her influence, there is no doubt that Nnedinma will remain a trailblazer, leading Nigeria and Africa into a future where technology is accessible to all and where the contributions of women are celebrated and valued.

Margaret Adeyinka, a tech enthusiast, writes from Ikotun, Lagos.

