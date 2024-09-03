A limited mindset is one of the most significant barriers to personal growth. When people view their circumstances as fixed and insurmountable, they trap themselves in a cycle of self-defeat. The belief that one’s success is determined by external factors — such as the status of competitors — rather than by one’s own efforts and abilities is a self-fulfilling prophecy.

In the course of life, one often encounters people who, despite their potential, seem to be held back by forces that are not external but internal. It is not the lack of opportunities, resources, or even luck that stunts their growth — rather, it is the limitations they impose on themselves through their mindset. A recent discussion in a WhatsApp group with former schoolmates highlighted this reality for me. The conversation revolved around the state of our country, Nigeria, and how many people have become disillusioned due to unmet expectations. It is a common sentiment — blaming the country’s lack of equal opportunities for personal struggles. But one comment stood out in particular: someone argued that their inability to succeed in Nigeria was due to the preferential treatment given to the children of the elite, such as the president’s son. They suggested that with such competition, success was out of reach for ordinary citizens.

This viewpoint struck me as peculiar and, frankly, misguided. It is certainly valid to discuss the challenges and inequalities that exist in Nigeria. The country, like many others, has its share of systemic issues that can make it difficult for some to achieve their goals. But to compare oneself directly to the president’s son, or to any child of the elite, is to misunderstand the nature of success and the pathways to achieving it. The reality is that the president’s son is unlikely to be competing for the same opportunities as the average citizen. To focus on such a comparison is to adopt a narrow and defeatist mindset, one that confines the individual to a limited view of what is possible in life.

A limited mindset is one of the most significant barriers to personal growth. When people view their circumstances as fixed and insurmountable, they trap themselves in a cycle of self-defeat. The belief that one’s success is determined by external factors — such as the status of competitors — rather than by one’s own efforts and abilities is a self-fulfilling prophecy. Those who think this way are less likely to take the risks necessary to achieve success as they may not pursue opportunities, develop new skills, or push beyond their comfort zones, because they believe the deck is stacked against them. This mindset is particularly pervasive in environments where inequality is visible and palpable, such as in Nigeria. It is easy to look at the wealth and privilege of the elite and feel that the playing field is not level. While it is true that inequality exists and that it can create barriers, it is not true that these barriers are insurmountable.

I have observed this, time and again: people who believe in their potential, who see challenges as opportunities rather than obstacles, are the ones who thrive. Conversely, those who adopt a defeatist attitude, who believe that their success is out of their hands, are the ones who falter. Mindset is powerful because it influences not only how we see the world but also how we act within it.

The world is full of examples of people from modest backgrounds who have achieved remarkable success, not by competing with the elite on their terms, but by finding their own paths and excelling in their chosen fields. The key to overcoming a limited mindset is to shift the focus from what others have to what you can offer. Success in any field is determined, not by who your competitors are, but by the value you bring to the table. If you are a consultant urologist, for example, your background — whether you come from a wealthy family or a modest one — becomes irrelevant. What matters is your skill, expertise, and the quality of care you provide. Elites, like anyone else, will seek you out if they believe you can help them. In this case, the services you provide are determined by your skills, not by your social status or that of your competitors.

This principle applies broadly across professions and industries. Whether you are an entrepreneur, a scientist, an artist, or a teacher, your success will be determined by your ability to excel in your field. The elite do not have a monopoly on talent, hard work, or creativity. In fact, many of the most successful people in the world come from humble beginnings. They succeed because they focus on developing their skills, honing their craft, and creating value that others recognise and seek out. Ultimately, the outcome of our lives is significantly shaped by our mindset.

I have observed this, time and again: people who believe in their potential, who see challenges as opportunities rather than obstacles, are the ones who thrive. Conversely, those who adopt a defeatist attitude, who believe that their success is out of their hands, are the ones who falter. Mindset is powerful because it influences not only how we see the world but also how we act within it. A person with a growth mindset — a belief that abilities and intelligence can be developed with effort and learning — is more likely to take on challenges, persevere in the face of setbacks, and ultimately achieve his or her goals. On the other hand, a fixed mindset — the belief that abilities are static and unchangeable — can lead to avoidance of challenges, a fear of failure, and a tendency to give up easily.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

A limited mindset is certainly a major obstacle to personal growth, but it is one that can be overcome by shifting focus from external competitors to internal development, recognising the value of skill and expertise, and cultivating a growth mindset, that transcends the limitations one can impose on themselves and achieve success on their own terms.

For those who understand the workings of the world, it becomes clear that our potential is not defined by our competitors, but by our readiness to develop our abilities and contribute meaningfully to society. The world is full of opportunities for those who are willing to seek them out and work diligently to capitalise on them. It is not the presence of elite competitors that determines our success, but rather our willingness to innovate, to grow, and to offer something of value that others need. To overcome a limited mindset, it is important to cultivate a broader perspective. This involves recognising that the world is full of opportunities and that success is not a zero-sum game. Just because someone else is successful does not mean that you cannot be successful as well. In fact, success often creates more opportunities for others, as industries grow, new markets emerge, and innovations create new needs.

It is also important to focus on what you can control — your own actions, decisions, and efforts — rather than on the external factors that you cannot control. One should take responsibility for their own growth and success, and empower themself to create the life they want, regardless of the circumstances around them. A limited mindset is certainly a major obstacle to personal growth, but it is one that can be overcome by shifting focus from external competitors to internal development, recognising the value of skill and expertise, and cultivating a growth mindset, that transcends the limitations one can impose on themselves and achieve success on their own terms. The path to success is not about competing with the elite — it is about excelling in your own field, creating value, and contributing meaningfully to the world! In doing so, you not only achieve personal fulfillment but also make a positive impact on society as a whole.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu (mohd.aminu@gmail.com) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

