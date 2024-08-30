It Is imPOSSIBLE is a must-read for anyone involved in civil society or advocacy work in Nigeria. It offers a wealth of insights and practical advice that can help guide change agents on their journey. While the book is rooted in the Nigerian experience, its lessons are universally applicable, making it a valuable addition to the toolkit of anyone working to influence change.

Udo Jude Ilo’s book, It Is imPOSSIBLE: Influencing Change in Nigeria is a compelling exploration of the challenges and strategies involved in influencing change in Nigeria. Through a combination of historical reflection and practical insights, Udo provides a nuanced perspective on the obstacles that civil society faces and the tools necessary to overcome them. The book, while focused on the Nigerian context, draws from broader African and global experiences, making it a valuable resource for change agents both within and beyond Nigeria.

At the heart of Udo’s work is the recognition that the success of any democratic nation is deeply rooted in its historical consciousness and the collective will to confront contemporary challenges. Nations that have successfully transitioned from developing to developed status have done so by taking stock of their past, setting ambitious yet evidence-based goals for the future, and fostering collaboration across key sectors, to achieve those goals. Udo’s book not only traces the history of attempted change in Nigeria but also provides the essential ingredients for making progress where others have failed.

Mr Ilo’s analysis is particularly valuable for those involved in the third sector, or civil society, as it offers a blend of case studies and lessons from both African movements and global examples, such as those from America and Britain. These insights serve as a potent mix, inspiring young change agents with strategies to turn seemingly impossible challenges into enduring legacies. While Udo focuses primarily on Nigerian experiences — many of which he has directly influenced — he also draws from his broader West African experiences, ensuring that readers do not see these issues as unique to Nigeria.

One of the book’s strengths lies in its ability to encourage reflection, retraction, and reform among change agents. Udo provides a roadmap for these processes, offering concrete examples to guide readers in their journey. The book speaks directly to how the civil society sector has approached change and highlights the lessons that current and future practitioners can learn. However, as a primer, the book is somewhat limited in its historical scope, focusing mainly on recent decades. While this focus allows for an in-depth analysis of recent events, readers seeking a more comprehensive historical perspective, particularly from the 1950s to the 1970s, may find themselves wanting more.

Despite this, Udo makes several crucial points about the nature of change. He emphasises that real change requires collective effort and consistency, not just fleeting passion. The book offers nuggets of wisdom for influencing change, though it stops short of providing a detailed roadmap to success. Instead, it focuses on equipping readers with the tools they need to navigate their journey toward change.

Udo adeptly weaves in examples of exemplary leaders and successful initiatives that embody the principles discussed in his book. He celebrates figures like Gani Fawehinmi, who was famously known as the “Senior Advocate of the Masses,” for his relentless pursuit of justice and human rights in Nigeria. Fawehinmi’s legacy is a testament to the power of being known for a cause, something Ilo emphasises as crucial for building a brand that resonates with the public.

As someone who has spent nearly two decades in policy advocacy and development communication, I found several key lessons in this book. First, Udo underscores the importance of maintaining trust in advocacy work. He cautions against undermining the confidence of advocacy targets, even in moments of frustration. This lesson is particularly relevant in the context of policy advocacy, where maintaining trust is crucial for long-term success.

Another important lesson is the danger of over-promising. Mr Ilo likens advocates to marketers, who may be tempted to overstate their capabilities. He advises against this, urging change agents to be honest about what they can deliver. This speaks to the broader theme of humility and intentionality in leadership, particularly in the context of building a brand. Ilo argues that visibility and recognition are crucial for influencing change, but that this should not come at the expense of authenticity.



The book also highlights modern initiatives like the “Not Too Young to Run” campaign, led by Samson Itodo and Cynthia Mbamalu. This initiative, which sought to lower the age requirement for running for political office in Nigeria, is a prime example of incremental change being achieved through deliberate effort and coalition-building. It underscores the importance of risk-taking and the necessity of building a broad-based movement to achieve lasting impact.

Ilo also references the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) journey in Nigeria, led by Edetaen Ojo. This 12-year campaign is a quintessential example of the persistence and collective effort required to influence policy change. The FOIA campaign involved taking the struggle from the streets to the hallways of power, making strategic alliances, and avoiding the pitfalls of demonising advocacy targets — all lessons Udo emphasises in his book.

Another significant example that Ilo discusses is the Budeshi initiative, championed by Seember Nyager under the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC). This open contracting initiative has been instrumental in enhancing transparency in public procurement processes across Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Malawi. It serves as a vivid illustration of how targeted advocacy can lead to substantial policy shifts and enduring change.



Even though Udo did not reference this in his book, a noteworthy and comparative example to the FOIA movement, where I began my work in policy advocacy and influencing change, was the Nigerian Community Radio Coalition, led by Mr Akin Akingbulu. This coalition’s work in pushing for a community radio policy in Nigeria exemplifies the concept of “making good trouble” and the importance of engaging with unlikely partners to achieve common goals. Akingbulu’s leadership is a clear embodiment of leading from behind — quietly yet effectively pushing for change without seeking the limelight.

In conclusion, It Is imPOSSIBLE is a must-read for anyone involved in civil society or advocacy work in Nigeria. It offers a wealth of insights and practical advice that can help guide change agents on their journey. While the book is rooted in the Nigerian experience, its lessons are universally applicable, making it a valuable addition to the toolkit of anyone working to influence change. I look forward to a revised second edition or a case study series from Jude (as I call him) that delves even deeper into the examples and leaders that have inspired him.

Joshua Olufemi is the founder of Dataphyte.

