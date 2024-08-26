The contemporary Olympics began in 1896. The opening games were held in the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece. This denoted the rebirth of the ancient Olympics Games, which was originally celebrated between 776 BCE and 393 CE. The Olympic Games have expanded into a major international sporting extravaganza held in major world cities like Paris, Berlin, Moscow, Los Angeles, Beijing, and Tokyo, and which allows almost every nation to be represented.

The ancient Olympic Games started in a small town in Olympia, Greece, in 776 BCE. The event occurred every four years, and it was a religious festival in honour of Zeus, the god of the sky and thunder in ancient Greek mythology, who ruled as the king of the gods of Mount Olympus. Zeus’s statue is one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

In the early days, the original event of the Olympics Games was the Stadion race (Stade), which was a 192-metre footrace. Over the years, other events were added such as diaulos, wrestling, chariot racing, hoplitodromos (a race in which athletes run in full armour), and pentathlon (long jump, javelin, etc.). Other events that were included were religious ceremonies, sacrifices, feasts, and cultural events like readings, poetry and music.

The ancient Olympics served as both a religious and cultural celebration, as well as an athletic contest, which was dedicated to Zeus and united participants from different regions within the Greek states.

The Modern Era

The contemporary Olympics began in 1896. The opening games were held in the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece. This denoted the rebirth of the ancient Olympics Games, which was originally celebrated between 776 BCE and 393 CE. The Olympic Games have expanded into a major international sporting extravaganza held in major world cities like Paris, Berlin, Moscow, Los Angeles, Beijing, and Tokyo, and which allows almost every nation to be represented. The Games also offer an opportunity for the host city and country to display themselves to the world. This unique event is celebrated every four years. The Youth Olympic Games has been held in 47 cities and 27 countries, and on five continents. Host cities are selected by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) membership, usually seven years in advance. However, hosting the Olympic Games can also brings significant economic and tourism benefits and challenges to the host city. This global event fosters cultural diversity and international cooperation.

Letsile Tebogo

One of the athletic champions who stood out in the 2024 Olympic Games was Letsile Tebogo. The rising star hails from Botswana, a landlocked country in Southern Africa. On 8 August, history was made when the young star won the gold medal for Africa in the 200 metres sprint, marking the continent’s first victory in the Olympic event in its 128-year history. Tebogo’s victory was dedicated to his irreplaceable mother who passed away in May. He proudly showed the world his spikes, which had his mother’s date of birth engraved on them, and her initials painted on his fingernails. He said his mother believed in him, even though he doubted himself, and noted he was sure she would be proud of him in heaven. His victory gives hope, birth and resilience to the African sprint community and to the next generation.

Faith Kipyegon

Kenya is the home of world-class long-distance athletes. Faith Kipyegon was the Olympic record holder and world record holder in the women’s 1500 metres, both in Paris (2024) and in Tokyo (2021). This phenomenal 30-year-old athlete is a four-time world champion, with titles in the 1500 metres (2017, 2022), in the 5,000 metres (2023) and a two-time 1500 metres silver medallist (2015, 2019). She has proven herself to the world as a deserving defending champion.

Kaylia Nemour and Tatjana Smith

The Algerian and African gymnast, future sensation Kaylia Nemour, who is 17 years old, was the first African to ever win a gold medal. Another standout African was Tatjana Smith, the 27-year-old woman who hails from South Africa, and won gold and silver in the women’s 100 metres and 200 metres swimming breaststroke, a few days apart.

Concluding Thoughts

It’s quite sad that Nigeria and its sister nation, Ghana, did not win any medal during these Olympics. Many of their citizens represented Western countries. Nevertheless, I expressed the spirit of Pan-Africanism at the recently concluded Olympic Games by rooting for, and also celebrating both the wins and participation for Africa and its diaspora in the Caribbean, Americas, and Europe.

The famous Mongolian uniform at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games also caught my attention and that of the world for its elegance and profound cultural symbol. Michel and Amazonka, who are the outstanding sister designers, said in an interview that were inspired by traditional Mongolian attire, featuring intricate embroidery and motifs like the Soyombo symbol and Mongolian folklore. Each uniform pays homage to Mongolia’s rich cultural heritage. The elegant collection was crafted for more than three months. The pictures of the traditional attire went viral, and had me travelling to Mongolia virtually.

Oluwanifemi Olajide is a student at Vaal University of Technology in South Africa.

