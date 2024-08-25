My visit to Apapa was an eye-opener, providing a firsthand experience of the immense scale of operations that sustain Nigeria’s economy. It reinforced the importance of effective leadership in navigating the complexities of such a vast and vital sector. Apapa is not just another port in Lagos; it is a testament to what can be achieved with the right leadership and commitment to excellence.

Apapa — a name that has always resonated with me, not just as the backdrop for film and TV productions or Nigeria’s once-popular Gala Sausage Roll, but more importantly as the site of one of Nigeria’s most significant port complexes. Nigeria, a nation rich in resources and potential, is home to several crucial ports, including the Lagos Port Complex, Tincan Island Port, Rivers Port, Onne Port, Delta Port, Calabar Port, and the recently established Lekki Deep Sea Port. However, many of these ports have not fully realised their potential, remaining underutilised, despite their strategic importance.

Recently, I traveled to Apapa Port, expecting it to be like the other ports I had heard about. The trip, marred by a seven-hour delay by a major Nigerian airline, was a quintessential experience. Lagos is a city infamous for its traffic snarls and chaotic atmosphere. Despite my strong reluctance to stay in the mega city, the necessity of the visit outweighed my reservations.

Upon arrival in Lagos that evening, I drove straight to Apapa Port. What greeted me was beyond anything I had anticipated. The sight of over a million containers, towering like skyscrapers in an American metropolis, was overwhelming. The scale of operations was daunting, and my first thought was one of incredulity — how could such a vast logistics network be effectively managed?

Apapa, often referred to as the epicentre of Nigerian commerce, is the lifeblood of Lagos, the state with the highest internal revenue in the country. It felt like a city within a city, bustling with activities. Ships were arriving, tankers were busy ferrying fuel, and the skyline was dotted with the silos of major filling stations. The energy was palpable, and for the first time, I truly understood why Lagos is characterised by its infamous traffic jams. The scale of economic activity here is both the cause and the justification.

One of the most striking aspects of my visit was the performance of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), especially in the light of recent sector challenges. Despite a significant decline in cargo throughput at seaports —estimated to have dropped by more than 50 per cent — the NCS achieved a historic milestone, collecting a staggering N17.9 billion in revenue in a single day at Apapa Port. This remarkable achievement was revealed by Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Apapa Command, during a press conference.

Comptroller Olomu attributed this success to the intensified efforts of Customs officers, who have been working tirelessly to plug revenue loopholes amid the downturn in cargo volumes. His dedication and effective leadership were evident, showcasing the positive impact of ongoing reforms within the Customs Service under the stewardship of Comptroller General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

I have known CG Bashir Adewale Adeniyi since childhood, particularly during his time with the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies when my father was the consultant for the group that ensured interagency collaboration and stopped the prevalence of conflicting reports in the past by security and response agencies. His appointment by President Bola Tinubu to lead the NCS was a decision I saw as both timely and strategic. Under his leadership, the Service has undergone a transformative period, marked by a focus on efficiency, trade facilitation, and enhanced revenue generation.

In the past, the Customs Service, like many other federal agencies, was often criticised for its inefficiencies and the misconduct of its officials. However, CG Adeniyi’s tenure has signaled the end of that era, ushering in a renewed focus on service delivery, transparency, and collaboration with stakeholders. His proactive approach to crisis management — navigating trade embargoes, fostering community engagement, and addressing operational challenges — has earned him praise from various sectors.

As a distinguished fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), CG Adeniyi has not only demonstrated an understanding of the critical role that public relations and stakeholder engagement play in customs management but has also set a benchmark for impactful leadership in the public sector. His efforts have repositioned the Customs Service as a vital player in Nigeria’s economic resurgence, ensuring that the revenue collected is not only substantial but justifiable.

Interestingly, upon my arrival at Apapa, I was greeted by a cluster of youths on motorcycles — an uncommon sight in Lagos, at least not in clusters. It turned out, this is a common sight in Apapa, where young people go about their daily business in this manner. Just like its parent city, Lagos, Apapa does not sleep; even at midnight, containers move in and out of the port. It was a bustling sight to behold.

Apapa also houses a significant Northern community, which was completely unexpected. It is home to Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Bambado, the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos, a prominent businessman who was crowned Sarkin Fulani of Lagos and serves as the chairman of the Association of Fulani Chiefs in South-West Nigeria. The Northern community is so active that some parts of Apapa felt like walking the streets of Gadon Kaya in Kano. At the end of our visit, we stopped by Ana Lura for a quick dinner and enjoyed a northern delicacy.

My visit to Apapa was an eye-opener, providing a firsthand experience of the immense scale of operations that sustain Nigeria’s economy. It reinforced the importance of effective leadership in navigating the complexities of such a vast and vital sector. Apapa is not just another port in Lagos; it is a testament to what can be achieved with the right leadership and commitment to excellence. The historic revenue collection is not just a number — it is a reflection of the potential within Nigeria’s ports and the people who manage them.

Gidado Yushau Shuaib, a communications specialist, can be reached at giddyshuaib@gmail.com.

