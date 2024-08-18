This shift towards indigenous production also has the potential to transform Nigeria into a regional leader in military technology, providing the opportunity to support neighbouring countries with similar aspirations for self-reliance. Furthermore, the skills and expertise developed through this process will enhance Nigeria’s standing on the global stage, showcasing our ability to innovate and compete in high-tech fields.

In an era in which national security and economic stability are intertwined, the recent initiatives by the Federal Government, as announced by by the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of small arms, weapons, ammunition, and other military hardware, deserve high accolades.

This strategic shift not only marks a significant departure from reliance on the procurement of foreign arms but also embodies a vision that aligns with national economic growth and the empowerment of our youth through skills acquisition and development.

For decades, Nigeria has been heavily dependent on imported military hardware, in a practice that has drained the nation’s financial resources and left us vulnerable to external market fluctuations. The move towards indigenous production, therefore, is not just a defensive strategy, but a bold economic one.

According to Matawalle, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) require no less than 200 million rounds of ammunition annually for their operations, with each round costing the government at least $2. This does not even account for the Nigerian Police Force, which requires about 350 million rounds, as well as a host of other paramilitary agencies.

The minister made this revelation during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), on the establishment of an ammunition production factory or Military Industrial Complex (MIC) in Nigeria.

It is even more gratifying to learn that DICON, which is under the ministerial supervision of Matawalle is currently producing and supplying arms and ammunition to other African countries. This was disclosed by the minister himself during the DICON’s 60th anniversary and the launch of the maiden Africa Defence Industries Conference (ADIC) in Abuja.

“We assure you that we have the capacity, we can produce, and as you know, many African countries are now coming to DICON to procure their arms and ammunition,” the minister stated.

No doubt, the time is ripe for Nigeria, as the Giant of Africa, to start harnessing its human and technological potential in the mass production of weapons to meet security demands and enhance national safety.

Meanwhile, reducing the outflow of funds for arms procurement will allow the country to redirect its savings into other critical sectors, thereby strengthening our economy. The Defence Minister’s commitment to this cause signals a clear understanding of the need to balance military capability with economic resilience.

The recent signing of the MoU between the Ministry of Defence, NASENI, and DICON is a monumental step forward. This partnership is designed to harness Nigeria’s latent potential in science, technology, and innovation, driving the country towards self-reliance in the production of essential military equipment. The collaboration between these key institutions will undoubtedly lead to the development of cutting-edge technologies, ensuring that Nigeria is not just a consumer but a producer of advanced military hardware.

Moreover, this initiative holds tremendous promise for the nation’s youth. By focusing on local production, the government is also fostering a culture of innovation and technical expertise among young Nigerians. The skills required to manufacture high-quality military hardware are transferable to other industries, meaning that the youth trained in these areas will be well-equipped to contribute to Nigeria’s broader technological and industrial sectors. In a country with a burgeoning youth population, this initiative could be a catalyst for job creation and sustainable economic development.

The Matawalle’s vision is not only forward-thinking but also deeply patriotic. Advocating for self-sufficiency in arms production is an act of reinforcing the importance of national pride and self-determination. A nation that can produce its weapons can confidently defend its sovereignty, free from the constraints imposed by foreign powers.

This shift towards indigenous production also has the potential to transform Nigeria into a regional leader in military technology, providing the opportunity to support neighbouring countries with similar aspirations for self-reliance. Furthermore, the skills and expertise developed through this process will enhance Nigeria’s standing on the global stage, showcasing our ability to innovate and compete in high-tech fields.

What is even more interesting in achieving this mission is the new DICON Act 2023, which has the potential to significantly contribute to Nigeria’s national development and security by boosting foreign exchange earnings through the local production of defense equipment, creating jobs for skilled Nigerians, and reducing capital flight to foreign nations.

The government’s efforts to ensure Nigeria achieves capacity in the production of small arms, ammunition, and other military hardware are both timely and visionary. This strategic shift will not only reduce the financial burden of arms procurement but will also invigorate the national economy and empower our youth with valuable skills.

By fostering partnerships with NASENI and DICON, the Ministry of Defence is laying the foundation for a self-reliant and secure Nigeria. It is a laudable initiative that deserves the full support of all Nigerians, as it represents a crucial step towards a more prosperous and self-sufficient nation.

With the Federal Government’s declaration mandating all agencies to procure arms from DICON first to boost local production, it is assured that in the next few years, Nigeria, through DICON, will not only meet its local weapons demands but will also begin exporting arms and ammunition to other countries.

It is interesting to note that while there are social media attacks on his person as well as political distraction, especially from his home state, Matawalle has remain focused and determined as one of obediently loyal Tinubu’s Ministers leading by example.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi is an NDA research student and the author of National Security Strategies: A Young Writer’s Perspective. Email: ymukhtar944@gmail.com.s production

