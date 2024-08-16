His philanthropic endeavours reflect his commitment to leveraging his influence and resources to drive positive change in society. As we celebrate Prince Nduka Obaigbena’s 65 years on mother earth, we honour this grey-bearded man’s unquantifiable contributions to journalism; his unwavering dedication to the truth; his visionary leadership; and his rare sense of patriotism. His legacy is a testament to the power of the pen in shaping societies and the enduring importance of a free and independent press.

He recently marked his 65th birthday. Precisely on 14th July, having been born on the same date in 1959. Prince Nduka Obiagbena has certainly changed the tune.

Today, I celebrate my good friend Obiagbena, a visionary man of excellence, a trailblazer in the realm of Nigerian journalism and a true pan-Nigerian patriot. As the founder, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of ThisDay Media Group and ARISE News Channel, Prince Obaigbena has left an indelible mark on the landscape of Nigerian media and beyond. His latest innovation, Arise Television, threatens to pull the rug from the feet of the globally respected CNN.

Born into the royal family of Owa Kingdom in Delta State, Obiagbena attended Edo College, Benin City; the University of Benin; the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg; and the Advanced Management Programme at the University of Cape Town.

Prince Obaigbena’s journey into journalism began with a profound commitment to innovation, and a relentless pursuit of truth and excellence. Not many Nigerians know that Nduka was a fledgling cartoonist in one of the students’ journals at his then University of Benin, where he used the pseudonym “Lekeleke.” Not many Nigerians also know that before founding ThisDay, he had founded ThisWeek magazine, which debuted in the ‘80s and became the flagship magazine in Nigeria. I should know this because I was the legal adviser to the magazine and the Duke himself at their then Ogunlana, Surulere, Lagos location. I should also know this because I had handled many of their top cases, including one defamation case against the late respected Professor Tam David-West, a case that landed me in the DSS gulag in April, 1986 (38 years ago), at the DSS’ Awolowo road, Ikoyi, Lagos office.

Not many Nigerians also know that the Duke’s restlessness and incredible ambition had seen him being the Nigerian correspondent of two of the most respected international publications, the NewsWeek and Time magazines, earning good dollars at a time many of his peers were just comfortable with white collar jobs that came with accommodation and a car as soon as they finished from the University. Nduka’s creation of ThisDay in 1995 therefore marked the dawn of a new era in Nigerian print journalism, showcasing his remarkable talents.

ThisDay quickly distinguished itself with its bold, investigative reporting, comprehensive coverage of national and international events and sheer dedication to high-quality journalism. Under his able leadership, ThisDay has not only continued to entertain and inform; but it has also been shaping public opinion, building national institutions and bridges of understanding, holding leaders accountable and responsible to the Nigerian people, and giving voice to the voiceless.

By 2013, Prince Obaigbena, a former president of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) had looked beyond the print media and expanded his media reach and influence with the launch of ARISE News Channel. This 24-hour international news channel has become a beacon of accurate and unbiased reporting, offering a fresh African perspective on global news. ARISE News has bridged gaps between continents, highlighting the stories that matter from Africa to the world, and vice versa. The Duke has shown an uncanny penchant for innovation, breaking new grounds and introducing new formats and platforms into the Nigerian media space, including ThisDay Music Festival.

Beyond the pages of newspapers and television screens, Prince Obaigbena’s contributions to journalism are also evident in his commitment to nurturing talents and fostering innovation. He has provided platforms for young journalists to grow and hone their skills. He has consistently pushed for advancement in media technology and practices, ensuring that Nigerian journalism remains competitive on the global stage.

The Duke’s impact extends to his sustained advocacy for press freedom and a determination to create a more informed and enlightened society. Obiagbena has not only elevated the standard of journalism in Nigeria, but has also inspired a new generation of journalists to pursue their individual craft with passion and integrity.

In the field of philanthropy and humanitarianism, Prince Obaigbena’s contributions to various causes run into billions of naira. He ensures that his contributions which are usually not advertised focus on his pet areas of the media, education, healthcare and social development. Here are some notable aspects of his philanthropy:

Media and Journalism: Through his media enterprises, Nduka has been instrumental in promoting freedom of the press and supporting investigative journalism in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Obaigbena has supported educational initiatives, providing countless scholarships and funding for educational programmes to help underprivileged students gain access to quality education. Healthcare: Nduka has contributed to healthcare projects, supporting medical facilities and initiatives aimed at improving healthcare delivery in derserving communities. Social Development: The Duke has been involved in various social development projects, including those aimed at poverty alleviation, community development and empowerment of marginalised groups. Cultural Promotion: Nduka has also supported cultural initiatives and awareness, promoting African arts, culture and heritage through the sponsorship of various events and media coverage.

His philanthropic endeavours reflect his commitment to leveraging his influence and resources to drive positive change in society. As we celebrate Prince Nduka Obaigbena’s 65 years on mother earth, we honour this grey-bearded man’s unquantifiable contributions to journalism; his unwavering dedication to the truth; his visionary leadership; and his rare sense of patriotism. His legacy is a testament to the power of the pen in shaping societies and the enduring importance of a free and independent press.

Happy Birthday, Nduka, the prince of Owa Kingdom and the Duke of journalism. May your journey continue to inspire and illuminate dim paths for all in many years to come. Amen.

Mike Ozekhome is a senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

