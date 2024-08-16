As we anticipate the forthcoming ‘Summit of the Future’ next month, with the hopeful expectation that the reform of the Council is imminent, it is imperative for African countries seeking to become permanent members of the Council to first assert their leadership within the continent. They should commence this by actively contributing to the resolution of conflicts in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as by fostering a peaceful settlement to the diplomatic tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia.

On the 12th of this month, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined his voice with the calls by officials of several UN member states to reiterate a critical fact: that the composition of the UN Security Council (UNSC) significantly undermines its capacity to deal with the complexity of the contemporary world. While the UN is noted for its attempt to promote inclusivity, ironically the UNSC remains one of the most undemocratic institutions in the world. Dennis Francis, a diplomat from Trinidad and Tobago and the UN General Assembly President, highlights the historical injustice of Africa’s marginalisation and advocates for the reform of the global institution.

In the current geopolitics, the arbitrariness of the five permanent members (P5: China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and the United States) and the displays of their Veto Powers have been the most contentious issues within the operations of the UN. The Council, which held its first session in London on 17 January 1946, remains one of the most critical institutions in the world. Under Article 25 of the UN Charter, all members agree to accept and implement the decisions of the Security Council. Unlike other UN organs, which only make recommendations, the Security Council has the unique authority to make binding decisions that Member States must enforce.

Though the UN operates on a one-country-one-vote principle stipulated in Article 27 of the UN Charter, the group of 10 elected non-permanent members (E-10) subordinate to the P5. Indeed, the hegemony of the P5 within the Council is antithetical to its effective performance. The failures of the UNSC to function as the global security agency are manifest in the ‘unrestrained’ violent confrontations between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Palestine. In Africa, two warring lords are tearing Sudan apart, with more than 15,000 deaths and over 8.2 million displaced. South Sudan, its neighbouring country, was home to the largest UN peacekeeping operation in history, involving the deployment of over 15,000 military personnel. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the conflict between the Congolese government and the March 23 Movement (M23) has led to widespread destruction of lives and property across the country, while 2.8 million people have been displaced in the centre of the conflict – North Kivu.

Out of the 11 current UN peacekeeping operations, five are in Africa. Yet, no African country is a permanent member of the Council. As mentioned, the Council includes 10 elected non-permanent members (E-10), distributed as follows: three for African states; two for Asia-Pacific; Latin America; the Caribbean; Western Europe; other states; and one for Eastern Europe. The African seats are held by Algeria, Mozambique, and Sierra Leone, while the other seven members are Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, the Republic of Korea, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

The unequivocal demand for the reform of the UN and its institutions has continued reverberating across the Global South. African leaders have consistently argued for the allocation of two permanent seats to African Union member states, but significant challenges remain. The most pressing issues include convincing the resistant P5 to support the expansion of permanent positions within the Council. What are the most effective options in pushing for the reform of the Council and the UN? Boycott? Some have noted that this would further alienate Africa from the global stage, and others have alluded to a possible crack due to the dwindling influence of P5 members, such as the US, UK and France, in the global power configuration. How long the P5 can cling to the juicy office remains to be seen.

… the notion that “Africa is not united” can no longer be used as a manipulative slogan to undermine the calls for reforming the UN and other global governance institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. The international community demands a UN Security Council that is dynamic, robust, responsive, and just. It is now imperative to heed this urgent call to action.

The second challenge lies in the complex task of selecting the two countries to occupy these seats. While many African stakeholders assume that the AU would make the nominations, this could prove difficult. The situation is further complicated by global powers seeking to exert influence over the continent and employing divisive tactics, especially as Cold War tensions resurface in Africa. However, the continent has demonstrated that the bonds uniting its people are stronger than what divides them. Therefore, the notion that “Africa is not united” can no longer be used as a manipulative slogan to undermine the calls for reforming the UN and other global governance institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. The international community demands a UN Security Council that is dynamic, robust, responsive, and just. It is now imperative to heed this urgent call to action.

As we anticipate the forthcoming ‘Summit of the Future’ next month, with the hopeful expectation that the reform of the Council is imminent, it is imperative for African countries seeking to become permanent members of the Council to first assert their leadership within the continent. They should commence this by actively contributing to the resolution of conflicts in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as by fostering a peaceful settlement to the diplomatic tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Adeoye O. Akinola is Head of Research and Teaching at the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC) and Institute for Global African Affairs (IGAA), University of Johannesburg.

