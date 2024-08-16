…the flag-waving campaign by some youths, especially in the North, shows that the country’s leadership should be wary of foreign interference, as witnessed in the crises in some West African countries that led to undemocratic military takeovers. There are even strong speculations that some protesters were deliberately sponsored to raise the Russian flag as a concerted attempt to provoke the military into intervention.

The protest in Nigeria has taken a tragic turn with the display of foreign flags by some Northern youths as a demonstration against the government. This action undermines Nigeria’s sovereignty and raises concerns about the changing dynamics in the world.

In his recent article, Yushau Shuaib of PRNigeria discusses the recent #EndBadGovernance protest in Northern Nigeria, which turned violent and was likened to a coup against Arewa leaders. The author expresses shame over the scenes of vandalism, looting, and destruction of public facilities, and notes that this is not the first time such incidents have occurred in the region.

According to him, the protests are often fuelled by undesirable elements, including drug addiction, illiteracy, and poverty, and that the Arewa elite and youths have failed to address the root causes of these issues. He also criticises the reliance on Federation Account allocations, which he believes has created a culture of dependency and corruption.

The author underscores the pressing need to address the economic disparities between the North and South. He cites the Annual State Viability Index (ASVI), which starkly reveals that Lagos generated more revenue than all 16 Northern states combined in 2022. This data underscores the urgency for Northern leaders to tackle insecurity, harness regional resources, and reduce dependence on oil revenue.

Meanwhile, the flag-waving campaign by some youths, especially in the North, shows that the country’s leadership should be wary of foreign interference, as witnessed in the crises in some West African countries that led to undemocratic military takeovers. There are even strong speculations that some protesters were deliberately sponsored to raise the Russian flag as a concerted attempt to provoke the military into intervention.

While it is crucial for Nigerians to voice their grievances over economic hardship, it’s equally important to do so through legitimate and peaceful means. Engaging in violent demonstrations that lead to the loss of lives and destruction of livelihoods is not the solution. It is counterproductive and undermines the very cause that the protesters are fighting for.

It is concerning that underage protesters and youths were the ones mostly flaunting the Russian flags, forcing security agents to clamp down on them. The government should be compassionate in dealing with these minors, as they may be ignorant of the implications of their actions. They should be sent to remand centres for civil education and skills training, rather than facing harsh punishments.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The media have reported the loss of lives and an estimated daily loss of N400 billion due to the protests. This raises the question of whether the demonstrations were truly worth the cost.

The government should be open to dialogue and engagement with citizens to address their challenges. The security services, too, should be vigilant and professional in handling protesters, especially the young ones.

The Nigeria Immigration Service has a crucial role to play in checking the influx of foreigners with ulterior motives into the country, as there have been allegations of illegal immigrants participating in the protests.

Religious and community leaders should admonish their followers on the consequences of unbecoming behaviours and appeal to the government to address the citizens’ concerns.

Despite the hardship, Nigerians must remain patriotic and respect the sovereignty of their country. Raising flags of other countries and seeking their intervention in domestic affairs is a treasonable offence.

The government should realise that the majority of the citizens are against the protest, not because they are not feeling the pinch of the hardship, but because they believe the issue can be resolved through other peaceful means. The government should, therefore, take appropriate actions to address the citizens’ concerns.

Nigeria will overcome this challenge but change begins with us.

Rabi Ummi Umar writes from the Department of Mass Communication, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

