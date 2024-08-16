

In The Name of Allah, The Most Gracious, The Most Merciful

All praises and thanks be to Allah, and peace and salutations be upon the Messenger of Allah, his noble household, his companions and all those who follow him with excellence till the Day of Judgement.

Dear brothers and sisters! Prophets are human beings, who were chosen by Allah to preach the same, universal message: Believing in one Allah. Prophets guided their nations to reform their morals and purify their souls. This growth was achieved through commands and rules that ensured humans acted morally, honouring them in this life and the next, and to protect them from evil doings. Muslims must have faith in all Prophets chosen, as they deliver Allah’s message without hiding, concealing, corrupting or altering it.

Allah Most High states in the Qur’an:

“Verily those who conceal that which We have revealed of clear signs and guidance, after We have made it clear for people in the Book – on them shall be Allah’s curse, and the curse of those who curse. Except those who repent, make amends, and make manifest [the truth]; to them I relent, for I am Oft-returning, Most Merciful.” [Qur’an, 2:159-60]

And He the Almighty says:

“Indeed, they who conceal the truth that Allah has sent down of the Book and exchange it for a small price – those consume not into their bellies except the Fire. And Allah will not speak to them on the Day of Resurrection, nor will He purify them. And they will have a painful punishment.” [Qur’an, 2: 174]

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

And He the Most High says:

“And when Allah took a covenant with those who were given the Book: ‘You shall certainly make it known to mankind and shall not hide it.’ But they cast it behind their backs and took a small price for it – how vile is that which they gained thereby.” [Qur’an, 3:187]

And He Says:

“And do not confound truth with falsehood, and do not hide the truth when you know it.” [Qur’an, 2: 42]

In addition, there are many Hadiths of our Beloved Messenger (Peace be upon him), that prohibit the concealment of truth.

The most well-known Hadith on the matter is:

Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with him) reported:

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said, “He who is asked about knowledge, or knows any knowledge that will benefit the people (or which is hiding it will harm the people), and conceals it, will be bridled with a bridle of fire on the Day of Resurrection.” [Abu Dawud and At-Tirmidhi]

Respected brothers and sisters! In a world that values transparency and honesty, the act of hiding the truth carries far-reaching consequences that ripple through personal, interpersonal, and societal realms. Whether driven by fear, shame, or a desire to manipulate outcomes, concealing the truth often leads to a myriad of negative outcomes that can prove more damaging than the truth itself.

Dear servants of Allah! One of the most significant consequences of hiding the truth is the erosion of trust. Whether in personal relationships, business interactions, or public institutions, trust is the bedrock upon which healthy interactions and cooperation are built. When governments, individuals or organisations are discovered to be hiding the truth, it breeds suspicion and skepticism, damaging relationships and diminishing the willingness to believe or collaborate.

The act of hiding the truth often begets a cycle of deceit. As lies pile upon lies, individuals find themselves entangled in a web of falsehoods that becomes increasingly difficult to unravel. This not only further damages trust but also poses a mental and emotional burden on the person attempting to maintain the deception.

In various contexts, such as religion, healthcare, law enforcement, and politics, the consequences of hiding the truth can have dire effects on decision-making. For instance, medical professionals who conceal adverse outcomes of treatments might endanger patient’s lives by preventing informed choices. Similarly, concealing evidence in legal proceedings can lead to unjust outcomes, undermining the integrity of the justice system.

On a personal level, hiding the truth can hinder personal growth and development. Accepting and confronting uncomfortable truths is essential for self-awareness and improvement. When individuals avoid facing their mistakes or weaknesses, they miss out on opportunities to learn, evolve, and become better versions of themselves.

Concealing the truth often inflicts emotional tolls on both the deceiver and the deceived. Those who hide the truth may carry guilt, anxiety, and the constant fear of being exposed. Meanwhile, individuals who discover they’ve been deceived can experience feelings of betrayal, hurt, and anger, which can strain relationships and lead to emotional distress.

Hiding the truth can lead to a lack of accountability for one’s actions. When consequences are concealed, individuals or entities may continue harmful behaviours without facing repercussions. This can perpetuate systemic issues, hindering progress and improvement within various spheres of life.

Whether for individuals, businesses, or institutions, the revelation of hidden truths can cause irreparable damage to reputation. In today’s interconnected world, information spreads quickly through social media and other channels. Once trust is lost and reputation tarnished, rebuilding credibility becomes a challenging endeavour.

On a larger scale, the consequences of widespread truth-hiding can lead to societal distrust and instability. When people lose faith in public institutions, media, religious bodies or authorities due to repeated instances of dishonesty, social cohesion can break down, fostering an environment of cynicism and apathy.

The act of hiding the truth may seem like a short-term solution, but its consequences can have far-reaching and long-lasting effects. From shattered trust and compounding lies to damaged relationships and societal instability, the impacts are broad and deep. Honesty, transparency, and the willingness to face uncomfortable truths remain essential components of healthy relationships, functional institutions, and a cohesive society.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Friday sermon (Jumu’ah Khutbah) was prepared for delivery today Friday, 11 Safar, 1446 AH (August 16, 2024).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

