The proof that madness is running wild in the National Assembly is that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen could dare to propose the contentious Counter Subversion Bill 2024. The proposed law sought, among other things, to impose a 10-year prison sentence or a fine of N5 million — or both— on Nigerians who refuse to recite the National Anthem. The bill was introduced following the May decision by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revert to Nigeria’s old National Anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” which was written by Lillian Jean Williams in 1959 and composed by Frances Berda. This decision itself had already stirred controversy, with many Nigerians questioning the rationale behind the change and expressing concerns about the anthem’s colonial origins and language, which spoke about tribes. Meanwhile, the old anthem was rediscovered and imposed on Nigerians without consultation or debate. What government is now telling Nigerians is that when it imposes something, Nigerians must obey it or be dealt with.

The bill, sponsored by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen himself, with the title, “Counter Subversion Bill and Other Related Ones,” introduced on 23 July, proposed severe penalties for anyone who refuses to recite the National Anthem, destroys national symbols, or undermines the Federal Government. In addition, it included punishments for defacing places of worship, setting up illegal roadblocks, and receiving foreign financial or political support that could compromise Nigeria’s security and development.

The essence of the bill was in its provisions for fines and prison sentences for those who disobey or disrespect authority, organise unauthorised processions, or supported paramilitary or militia groups. It sought to criminalise activities that undermine national security and peaceful coexistence, with penalties ranging from fines of N3 million to N15 million, and prison terms of up to 20 years. The idea was to criminalise all protests and opposition to government. The bill was clearly designed to end democracy in Nigeria, following the success of the ten-day #EndBadGovernance demonstrations. How did the House of Representatives even think it could pass such a draconian bill in Nigeria? The Speaker had to withdraw it in a hurry to stop the next set of national protests starting earlier than planned.

Activists, such as Omoyele Sowore and Aisha Yesufu, had strongly condemned the bill, with the former threatening a shutdown of the National Assembly if the bill was not withdrawn, while Yesufu declared she would rather face a 20-year prison sentence than sing the newly re-adopted National Anthem. The idea of equating disagreement with government with state subversion is the essence of fascism, and it is concerning that the leadership of our National Assembly can even think of such an initiative.

This is a National Assembly that has, for decades, refused to tell Nigerians the true amount its members receive each month as salaries and allowances. There was a breach in its armour of secrecy this week when Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila (NNPP, Kano), on Wednesday, confirmed that he receives about N21+1 million monthly as his perquisite for representing the people of Kano South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly. He however said that he does not know how much goes to the Senate President, the Deputy Senate President, as well as each of the eight other principal officers of the upper chamber of the Nigerian parliament. The revelation by Kawu puts the total monthly package of all the 99 non-principal officers of the Senate at N2.079 billion.

The 10 principal officers of the 10th Senate are: President, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy President, Jibrin Barau; Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Deputy Majority Leader, Lola Ashiru; Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno; Deputy Chief Whip, Nwebonyi Peter Onyeka; Minority Leader, Abba Moro; Deputy Minority Leader, Akogun Lere Oyewumi; Minority Whip, Osita Ngwu; and Deputy Minority Whip, Rufai Hanga.

In normal parliamentary systems, the earnings of members are public knowledge as they are available on the website of these branches of government. If our National Assembly has made its earnings a secret, it is because it knows some of the payments its members award themselves are illegal, and they need to hide their criminality while they insist we call them honourable and distinguished Nigerians. We need to withdraw these labels from them. As former President Olusegun Obasanjo said recently, the federal lawmakers are acting immorally for fixing their remunerations themselves. At a time when the majority of Nigerians are suffering from multi-dimensional poverty and severe hunger, it is shocking that legislators believe they can continue to consume a considerable slice of the national budget.

The management of the National Assembly not only lacks transparency but is activities are also conducted in a very authoritarian manner. When Abdul Ningi, the senator representing Bauchi Central, alleged that the 2024 budget was padded by N3 trillion, the upper legislative chamber suspended him, rather than investigate the very disturbing allegation. It would be recalled that the upper legislative chamber, during the debate leading up to Ningi’s suspension, descended into chaos when the senator representing Cross River North, Jarigbe Jarigbe, claimed that some senior senators received N500 million in the budget for constituency projects. We have been hearing that the leadership padding range is in the billions.

Increasingly, it has become clear that the leadership of the National Assembly is determined to shut up members and deny them the freedom of speech. When the concerned Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, expressed his views on the current hardship being faced by Nigerians and the President being caged by a cabal that is stopping even ministers from accessing him, Ndume was removed from his position as a principal officer. All senators were warned to stop making critical comments about government or they would be dealt with. It is this rising authoritarian culture within the National Assembly that emboldened the Speaker to seek to pass a law that would shut up Nigerians. Na lie. We no go gree.

A professor of Political Science and development consultant/expert, Jibrin Ibrahim is a Senior Fellow of the Centre for Democracy and Development, and Chair of the Editorial Board of PREMIUM TIMES.

