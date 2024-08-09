A report recently released by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) indicated a gender disparity in favour of males regarding participation in Nigeria’s digital economy. This is a big problem that needs quick action.

It is fortunate that Nigeria’s tech sector is growing fast and has lots of potential, but it is alarming that women have less presence in this key area as very few of them participate in technology and digital business. This difference doesn’t just limit chances for women, it also holds back the full potential of Nigeria’s digital economy. Fixing this imbalance isn’t just about fairness – it’s a must-do for economic growth.

A report by Tech Digest indicates that women make up just a small part of the tech workforce. For example, a National Bureau of Statistics report finds that women account for under 20 per cent of tech jobs in Nigeria. This number falls well below the worldwide average where more women are joining the tech field. These facts highlight the need to take action to fix this imbalance and make sure women have the same chances to add value to the digital economy.

Diverse teams with varied backgrounds are known to spark more new ideas and creativity. When women take part in creating technology, they bring fresh viewpoints and ways to tackle problems that can result in game-changing answers. Studies show that companies with mixed teams are more likely to come up with innovative products and services. By getting more women into Nigeria’s tech field, the country can tap into a broader set of ideas and methods leading to more useful and cutting-edge tech breakthroughs.

Also, bringing more women into the tech industry has an impact on economic output. Research shows that having different genders in the workforce links to higher productivity and economic growth. By using women’s skills, Nigeria can boost its economic results and achieve stronger economic progress. This higher output can also help tech startups grow and digital industries expand giving the country’s economy an extra push.

Additionally, bridging the gender divide in Nigeria’s tech industry will broaden the talent pool companies can tap into. As more women enter this field, businesses gain access to a wider range of skills and know-how. This larger talent pool is essential to meet the rising need for tech experts and to keep the digital economy growing. By making sure women have the same chances to build careers in technology, Nigeria can create a more energetic and competitive workforce.

Backing women entrepreneurs in tech can spark the birth of new companies and job prospects. Startups run by women have an impact on pushing new ideas and boosting the economy. By giving money, guidance, and tools to female business owners, Nigeria can build a livelier startup scene. This help can also tackle the gender gap in the tech world by pushing more women to launch their projects and add to the digital economy.

It is said that a problem well stated is a problem half solved. Several obstacles make it hard for women to join Nigeria’s digital economy. One of the major issues is that many women lack access to good quality education and training in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Many girls run into social and cultural roadblocks that stop them from choosing tech careers.

Also, gender bias and stereotypes can scare women away from entering the tech industry or moving up in their jobs. Not having enough chances to network and get support makes these problems worse, which means women struggle to succeed in tech. To fix these issues, we need a complete plan that includes changes in education helpful policies, and community projects.

Therefore, to close the gender gap in tech, improvement in STEM education and training programs for women and girls are pivotal. This means starting programs that get women interested in tech subjects right from a tender age and providing scholarships and support for women in higher education. Schools and universities can make a big difference by offering special classes and mentoring that focus on female students. Also, schools teaming up with tech companies will create chances for women to get hands-on experience and build careers in technology.

Moreover, boosting funding and resources for startups and tech projects led by women is crucial to encouraging female involvement in the digital economy. This includes giving grants, investment chances, and support to develop businesses for women entrepreneurs. By setting up a more supportive money environment, Nigeria can push more women to launch their tech ventures and help grow the industry. Also, programs that offer chances to network and get mentorship can help women tackle the hurdles of running a business and building successful companies.

Also, putting policies into action that push for gender equality in the tech world is a key step to closing the gender gap. This means bringing in perks for companies that go out of their way to hire and back women as well as making sure anti-discrimination laws and practices are followed. The government can also aim to create a more welcoming work setting by tackling issues like fair pay and chances for women to move up in their careers. By rolling out these policies, Nigeria can build a fairer tech sector and help women get ahead in technology.

Mentorship programs and professional networks have a crucial impact on supporting women’s careers in tech. These programs connect up-and-coming women tech professionals with seasoned mentors to offer guidance, support, and key industry connections. Events like industry gatherings and conferences also give women chances to build relationships and grow their careers. Building a tight-knit community of women in tech encourages teamwork and provides the backing women need to thrive in the industry.

Looking ahead, a more inclusive and equitable digital economy can help Nigeria grow and innovate. By bridging the gender gap and giving women the opportunity to participate in the tech world, Nigeria can become a leader in the global digital landscape. We can envision a thriving and diverse tech industry where women play a crucial role. This vision is achievable if everyone joins forces to address the challenges and seize the growth opportunities.

Shuaib Agaka, a tech journalist, writes from Kano.

