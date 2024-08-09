Nigeria has a large proportion of youths in the population, a substantial number that cannot be ignored. The average Nigerian youth is active, idealistic and determined. What the youth requires is a conducive environment to build its capacity and contribute valuably to Nigeria’s progress and prosperity. But where this is lacking, then, we should all be ready for the consequences which may not be palatable.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of all the worlds. Peace and blessings of Allah be upon the Messenger, his household and companions.

Respected brothers and sisters! Islam has given youth a high status because the development of civilisations and the future of every nation is in their hands.

They safeguard its land and build its glory thanks to their open mind, fine thinking, pure hearts, strong arms and will and true faith. Allah Almighty says:

“Indeed, they were youths who believed in their Lord, and We increased them in guidance.”

Islam has given much attention to young people and instructed Muslims to provide them with good and sound education. With good and sound education, they will be healthy in their bodies, believe in Allah the Almighty and be guided with His obedience.

One who follows the right path and obeys Allah since his/her young days is certainly a winner in this life and the hereafter. As Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) once said:

“Young people who grew up obeying Allah and following his orders would be among seven categories of people who would be provided shade on judgment day.”

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) always paid attention and took interest in the young and highlighted the importance of youth. He instructed in one Hadith:

“Take advantage of five (matters) before five (other matters): your youth, before you become old; your health, before you fall sick; your richness, before you become poor; your free time, before you become busy; and your life, before your death.”

Zaid Bin Thabit, who at a young age was asked by the Prophet (Peace be upon him):

“‘Do you know Syriac?’ He said ‘No.’ The Prophet said: ‘Then learn it since we receive letters (written in Syriac).’”

Young people are superior in their capabilities and energy. Thus, they are supposed to keep themselves busy with good work.

In fact, there is nothing prettier than combining the enthusiasm of the youth with the expertise of the elderly persons.

Respected brothers and sisters! The exact age range that signifies “youth” can vary from society to society. According to the National Youth Policy 2019, a Nigerian youth is a person between 18-29 years. Youth, in a very general definition, is a period of life in-between childhood and adulthood.

On the other hand, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with one of the largest population of youths having the 60 per cent of the approximated 212,038,975 total members. Despite youths of Nigeria having the largest chunk of the country’s population, Nigeria is being faced by numerous encumbrances hindering the nation from development.

It is an undeniable fact that the youth are the spine of every country, and also the bridge upon which every developed country crossed to its pinnacle of development. More so, they are the threshold upon which the present and future of every society and country at large hinges.

However, the role of the Nigerian youth in the emergence of a new Nigeria cannot be overemphasised, having seen the fact that all the countries where youth are enabled to actively participate in nation building are usually most developed. In spite of the fact that patriotic commitments of nation building is a responsibility upon each and every citizen, Nigerian youth are the main tool to be used in order to forge ahead a better Nigeria.

To achieve the foregoing, it is paramount to take cognisance of the stumbling blocks upon the roads of Nigerian youth and as well dig out the genesis of such problems, that hinder the youth from moving the country up to the path of progression, from their very root. These would forthwith build a straightforward bridge upon which solutions would be reached.

Dear servants of Allah! The most devastating aspect militating against the Nigerian youthful population is high rate of illiteracy. Which is the spine of almost all the problems crippling the youth of Nigeria. Such ensued to the inadequate and improper funding of educational sectors, and production of half baked graduates as a result of the inadequateness of the infrastructural and learning facilities in learning institutions, and unavailability of affordable education with great quality.

Whereas, it takes education to see beyond pricks, conceive new thoughts, fathom problems and as well bring about applicable solutions.

Another aspect that must come to the forefront while counting the challenges of youth is disunity. In spite of the high population of youth in Nigeria, they are bound to be powerless both in voice and action, due to lack of unity among themselves.

It has been in bright light that Nigerian citizens, particularly the youths who are the majority are religiously, tribally and regionally segregated. Due to which peace is as fragile as the shell of egg in the nation. Whereas unity and development are two side of a coin, without which Nigeria can’t move an inch towards progress.

Another issues standing as the clog in the wheel of the progress of Nigeria and her youths is high rate of unemployment. it was recently brought to the front burner by CBN that 80 per cent of Nigerian youths are unemployed, It also had it that 70 per cent of the 80 million youth in Nigeria are either unemployed or underemployed, due to which many of the youths who are ought to be vigorously participating in riding the wagon of the nation towards progress are being engaged in a lot of crimes, such as kidnapping, Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, arm robbery, ethno-religious crisis, etc, that are bedevilling the existence of people and as well impeding the nation from striding, as its should, towards progress.

More so, poverty is also a contributing factor in hindering youth of Nigeria from pushing it into progress. As the population of the youth is on the increase by day, so is the rate of poverty and low standard of living in the state. Which made the socioeconomic condition of the country so unfavourable and also increase the rate of crimes by eroding the ethics of youth to involve into criminal offences that grasped the security and peace of the country by the necks. With corruption and the appalling failure of governments to furnish employment to the youths as its essential responsibility the youth are being incapacitated by poverty.

In spite of all, there are quite range of tremendous roles the Nigerian youths can play in the emergence of a new Nigeria, when a due consideration is given to their significance in socio political and economic aspects by the government and the society, since the youths are forces to be reckoned with in every aspect of the government.

What can succinctly be said to be the genesis of all the roles the Nigerian youths can play in building their nation is education, for only education can give them eyes to see beyonds pricks, invoke the spirit of patriotism in them, and as well make them honest, idealistic and hardworking in order to conceive innovative ideas and foster positive changes.

Another important way the Nigerian youth can play roles in the emergence of a new Nigeria is by becoming a social entrepreneur in order to develop their own solutions. In this regard, the private sector, government and civil society should further support the youths in providing an enabling environment for social entrepreneurship. This would make them self dependent and as well contribute in the economic development of the nation by creating job opportunities and source of income.

Moreso, young people should stop being marginalised from the mainstream of politics, and to be used as flame to ignite violence and disunity by some political elites in their attainment of power. They should rather be given room to engage in core political activities and participate in decision making. When given opportunities to participate they will foster positive and lasting changes in their community and also have greater sense of belonging.

Youths can also play a vital role towards uplifting Nigeria both economically and socially by involving in agriculture. Having seen the appalling increase in the rate of unemployment annually, ensued to the production of inundating number of graduates every year into civil service offices, where there is little or no room, and how the country is being threatened by insecurity of food due to lower production and higher consumption. When youth are actively involved in agriculture they’ll lessen the rate of unemployment by quite large percent and also ensure food security, which would advance the economic stability.

Above all, youth should establish unity and cooperation among themselves in order to contribute in the emergence of a new Nigeria via exercising the power of unity and collective actions.

When a radical heed is payed to the foregoings, the innate potentials of the youth would be tapped and used in the achievement of the whirlwind emergence of a better and new Nigeria.

Dear brothers and sisters! Governments at all levels in this country should invest in building the capacity of our youths for them to contribute valuably to Nigeria’s progress.

Nigerian youths are active, idealistic and determined to work toward national development but they require an environment that is conducive to achieve that.

Failure to provide an enabling environment for the youth, the country should be ready for the consequences, which may not be palatable.

Young people had played critical roles in Nigeria’s democratic process and their presence in leadership positions brings modernity and innovation in their service.

There are also several international instruments to inspire us in addition to existing legal and regulatory mechanisms that require us to ensure the full participation of Nigerian youths in the continent’s democratic process.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Friday sermon (Jumu’ah Khutbah) was prepared for delivery today Friday, 04 Safar, 1446 AH (09 August, 2024).

