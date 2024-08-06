Communication is key in any relationship. You are losing support because of inadequate communication, and people want to feel your empathy. So much money is going to the states, yet most governors are doing nothing for the impact to be felt! Because we are accustomed to the Abuja feeding bottle, to the holder of the feeding bottle is the anger targeted. You need to do more. You need to lay it bare to the Nigerian people.

As a politico, I have watched the political development in Nigeria with keen interest. I have been pondering on how to situate the rising hunger, fallouts from subsidy withdrawal, foreign exchange rate harmonisation and attendant inflation. I have listened to people across social strata and the recurring decimal is that the President must make his case and retail it directly to the people. In the last 24 hours, reactions to the President’s speech on the hunger protest has not been favourable. Word on the street is that a presidential speech is not what is best in this situation. A President talking to ordinary people in a gathering is advocated by most. That is what a town hall meeting is.

People are saying that a speech is what someone else wrote on the basis of guidelines given to the person. It is believed that the President’s speechwriter is acquainted with his ideology and policy direction. Our people are smarter than we give them credit for. They know speechwriters write what their principal wants to say and how he should say it, using the deft interplay of rhetoric, substance, and policy. They don’t want that. They want to hear assurances that all will be well. They want to feel the impact of the billions of naira that are being thrown around. They want a frank but heartfelt conversation with their president.

Mr President, what I hear everywhere is that the times are hard. It is EXTREMELY hard for the poor. It is not just hunger, there is exploding anger in the country. People understand the need for you to have embarked on bold reforms to reposition our economy on the path of growth and development. What they did not bargain for is the level of pain and sacrifice required for this to happen. The removal of subsidy on fuel, harmonisation of the foreign exchange rates and competitive pricing of electricity rate are what I have preached for years. They are poisons we must swallow and get used to. You have provided cushions; but I dare let you know that these cushions are not felt by those who need them the most.

Mr President, people felt your speech was long on rhetoric and policy but short on empathy. What can revamp the situation is to talk with Nigerians directly. Make your case to the people by hosting regional town hall meetings in the six geopolitical zones of the country. Let them know how much each governor has taken as allocation, grants, and all, in each region. Explain what you are trying to do using local anecdotes that people can understand. It is about time we turn the searchlight on the governors. People live in states and local governments. The billions that the states are getting is not translating to real development and social welfare for the vulnerable. I am sure you know that civic engagement can bring incredible change.

Sir, you need a new level of interaction with the people and a change of perception. Apart from real face-to-face town hall meetings, let your Information Minister create spaces on X (Twitter) for you to engage the youth. In our fast-paced digital world, online and offline town hall meetings are a dynamic tool to explain your policies and humanise yourself in the eyes of the governed.

Through X-spaces and town hall meetings, you will be able to empower Nigerians to connect with you, and actively participate in shaping their communities and the country at large. They will be able to discuss their concerns with you, ask questions, and express their opinions. From your own experience and antecedents, it is often the politically engaged who choose to attend these kinds of meetings. Therefore, it is easier for the outcomes of the meetings to spread, and for you to project yourself, because the would-be attendees are also the interest groups, agitators, and instigators.

If you adopt online and offline town hall meetings, you will foster inclusiveness by encouraging Nigerians to contribute their perspectives, express their concerns, ask questions, and receive direct responses. This two-way interaction makes you more accessible and responsive. You will also benefit by feeling the people’s pulse directly, providing a platform for the public to raise awareness about specific issues, rallying support, and building coalitions to effect positive change. These meetings often inspire and motivate individuals to act beyond the confines of the town halls.

You have released tons of money to the governors, it is time for you to educate Nigerians about how government operates; the roles of the federal, state, and local governments; how policymaking works, including budget allocations, and resource management. The opportunity to interact directly with you, and hear facts from you, will increase people’s awareness and knowledge, so that they can advocate for policies that align with their interests and needs. In addition, you will hear diverse voices that you can leverage to create an engaged network of future voters.

Mr President, forget about surrogates, I know the social media can be vicious, but you can do it. You have come this far in politics by having a short memory and thick skin. Those two attributes are all you need. Yes, town hall meetings can be difficult, disrespectful, or uncomfortable, but holding them with the people who voted you as their president is how to build a healthy and fruitful democracy. The importance of holding them never diminishes. Nigerians are very understanding people. The present anger will dissipate more with open and honest dialogue between you and voters.

Sir, not only do the people deserve to see their president, but they should also have the opportunity have a public forum to express themselves and discuss the issues of the day with you. Whether or not we agree, we can be agreeable. Finally, I urge you not to listen to those who seek to put you in a cocoon of indifference. The country is hurting badly and the buck stops at your table. Do not be bothered about rabid partisanship either. Make it a point to be accessible to Nigerians and the answer is civic engagement. I wish you good luck.

Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú is the head of New Media at the APC National Secretariat. Twitter: @BamideleUpfront; Facebook: facebook.com/Bamidele. BAO

